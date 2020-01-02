Lady Indians tip off road trip with test

ELKO — Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games.

Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

The Lady Buckaroos — like Elko — are 5-6 overall on the season.

Lowry lost its league opener at home, falling to Fernley by a wide margin with the score at 64-39.

The Lady Bucks bounced back and demolished Sparks 57-12 on Dec. 14 and won back-to-back road games versus Truckee by a score of 59-47 on Dec. 19 and North Valleys by a lopsided tally of 58-14 on Dec. 20.

During a tournament over the holiday, the Lady Bucks won their opener on Dec. 26 versus Loyalton (California) by a comfortable margin, 45-28.