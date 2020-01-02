Lady Indians tip off road trip with test

ELKO — Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games.
Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
The Lady Buckaroos — like Elko — are 5-6 overall on the season.
Lowry lost its league opener at home, falling to Fernley by a wide margin with the score at 64-39.
The Lady Bucks bounced back and demolished Sparks 57-12 on Dec. 14 and won back-to-back road games versus Truckee by a score of 59-47 on Dec. 19 and North Valleys by a lopsided tally of 58-14 on Dec. 20.
During a tournament over the holiday, the Lady Bucks won their opener on Dec. 26 versus Loyalton (California) by a comfortable margin, 45-28.
However, Lowry lost its last three in a row — falling 65-52 to McQueen, 70-53 versus Piedmont (California) and 56-50 against Reno.
Senior Sierra Maestrejuan leads the Lady Bucks with 12.3 points per game and 4.3 steals, adding four rebounds and 1.7 assists.
She is the only scorer in double digits.
Sophomore Jovi Kuskie averages 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, a team-high three assists and 3.2 steals.
Sophomore McKenzie Peterson has played well to start her young career, posting 6.5 points and yanking down a team-best 7.8 boards, adding 1.3 steals.
Despite only one player in double figures, the balance of the Lady Bucks’ roster continues with six points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 assists from sophomore Emily Backus.
Sophomore Hannah Whitted has notched five points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 takeaways.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Carly Capellen scored three points per outing, and sophomore Emika Viscarra has booked 2.3 points and a pair of boards per ballgame.
On the flip side, two players have scored in double digits for Elko.
Through nine games, sophomore Jersey Tsosie led the Lady Indians with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists — also coming away with 2.2 swipes.
Senior Katie Ross has scored 10.7 points per ballgame in 11 contests, averaging 4.4 rebounds.
Ross scored in double digits in three of Elko’s four games during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic — scoring a career-high 20 points on Dec. 27 in a 72-41 loss to Perry (Arizona) — the Lady Indians finishing with the tourney with a 1-3 record.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway has been a sparkplug since her call-up from the junior varsity, tallying 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two steals in eight ballgames.
Senior Izzy Eklund — another shot of energy — has notched 4.7 points, 5.7 boards, 2.5 steals and 1.3 assists.
Closing the Las Vegas Holiday Classic with a 57-56 loss to Arbor View on Dec. 30, Eklund dropped a career-best 16 points on the Lady Aggies.
Freshman Aurora Eklund has made an early impact, averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a roster-high 2.7 steals.
Junior Olivia Morrell averages 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and a steal — junior Sydnee Patterson notching 2.6 points, 2.2 boards and a theft.
Tipoff between Elko and Lowry is set for 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
Weekend Wrap
The Lady Indians will close their trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday contest versus the three-time defending state champions, the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon.