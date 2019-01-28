FERNLEY – The Elko girls basketball team played Fernley competitively Saturday for three quarters and two minutes but came apart late.
Too many turnovers and tired bodies led to a 66-54 loss to the Lady Vaqueros.
Fernley grabbed a defensive rebound and found no opposition after Elko’s missed shot, junior Jaiden Sullivan finding an easy layup in transition to open the game.
The Lady Vaqueros took a 4-0 lead with a bucket on the block by senior Brittney Gaitan, but the Lady Indians scored their first points on a bucket in the post by freshman Jersey Tsosie.
Sullivan notched her second field goal with a jump-stop and pump-fake – giving Fernley a 6-2 advantage – but Elko junior Izzy Eklund strung up a three from the left side and sliced the lead to one.
However, Sullivan answered with her third deuce.
Junior Katie Ross trimmed the lead back to one with a pair of free throws, but Elko lost track of senior Ellie Kingston – who scored on a wide-open pass to the post.
Ross twisted and nailed a turn-around from the left block for an And-1, but junior Celeste Condie netted a jumper for the Lady Vaqueros.
Senior Alexis Elquist pulled Elko to within one as she took the ball away from Fernley’s defensive rebound for a finish, but the Lady Indians left Sullivan open for a three – giving her nine points in the first quarter.
Eklund tossed up a wild shot that settled in the net, but the Lady Indians let the Lady Vaqueros run loose for another transition bucket.
The quarter closed with a bang, Ross sticking a buzzer-beater from just inside the arc.
After one, Elko trailed by two at 17-15.
Elquist grabbed a loose ball from a Fernley deflection, dropping a shot in the lane and tying the contest.
Gaitan pushed the Lady Vaqueros in front with a pair of free throws, but Elquist spun free across the key and tied the game once more with her third field goal.
Burns continued Fernley’s torrid shooting with a deuce for a 21-19 lead, but the Lady Indians tied the game again with an offensive rebound and put-back by sophomore Sydnee Patterson through a Fernley foul.
As had been the case so many times, Fernley found an answer – Kingston finishing from an offensive board for a 23-21 lead.
The advantage grew to 25-21 with a pair of freebies, but Elk’s deficit was trimmed to two on a clean trip to the stripe by Tsosie.
Fernley hit a jumper from the left side, but Elquist gashed the margin to one with a quick-trigger triple.
Burns set a solid screen and allowed for an easy bucket on the other end, the Lady Vaqueros taking a 29-26 advantage.
The Lady Indians cut the margin to one with two free throws and created an extra possession with a steal, resulting in a Fernley foul.
Tsosie gave Elko a one-point lead at 30-29 with another perfect trip to the line, the Lady Indians grabbing a two-point lead with a 1-for-2 stint at the stripe.
Fernley junior Grace Felton tied the ballgame with an offensive put-back, and Elko came unraveled to close the half.
Junior Katelyn Bunyard made one free throw with 10 seconds on the clock, and Elko fouled again with three ticks remaining following consecutive turnovers by the Lady Indians – Jacobson nailing two freebies.
At the break, Fernley led by three at 34-31.
Fernley worked the ball from the outside to the post and back out – Sullivan nailing a triple for a six-point lead.
Tsosie absorbed a bump and dropped an And-1 for the Lady Indians but the free throw was nullified with a lane violation.
Money at the stripe, Tsosie went 2-for-2 at the line once more – pulling the Lady Indians to within a deuce at 37-35.
Foul trouble mounted for Fernley, Bunyard whistled for a foul on a charge – giving the Lady Vaqueros three players with three fouls.
Sophomore Olivia Morrell launched a high-arching shot over the trees and tied the game, and the Lady Indians extended another possession with old-fashioned hard work – multiple offensive rebounds leading to a three by Elquist.
Elko grabbed a 40-37 lead with a 9-0 run, but the Lady Indians gave up another three to Sullivan – tying the game at 40-all – Elko turning the ball over on numerous occasions.
The Lady Vaqueros went down the floor and grabbed a 42-40 lead, and Bunyard was bailed out on a poor foul – Fernley answering Elko’s 9-0 run with a 7-0 streak of its own for a 44-40 lead.
Eklund knifed the lead to one with a triple, but Jacobson went over the top of the defense and scored for the Lady Vaqueros.
The Lady Indians threw another lazy pass, Jacobson sinking the free throws for her seventh points of the frame and 13th of the game.
Turnovers bit Elko again, Fernley taking a 49-43 lead at the line.
The Lady Indians ran out of gas, and Burns hammered a three for a nine-point lead of 52-43.
Elquist reached 15 points with two free throws, but Fernley led by seven at 52-45 entering the fourth quarter – the Lady Vaqueros closing the third on a 15-5 run.
Fernley struck first in the fourth on a shot from the high post by senior McKenna Montgomery, but Ross scored from the middle of the lane on a pass by Morrell for the Lady Indians.
A free throw by Ross pulled Elko to within six and she nailed a shot from the interior after a steal by Eklund – reaching double digits and trimming the deficit to within four.
Fernley went 1-for-2 at the line and pulled ahead by five, and Elko turned the ball over – the Lady Vaqueros going up seven with a potential dagger.
Too many giveaways.
The Lady Vaqueros made another steal and capitalized for a 59-50 lead with three minutes remaining.
Fernley went 1-for-2 from the line on multiple trips, Elko making consecutive turnovers – Sullivan scoring and the Lady Vaqueros taking the ball away for another deuce and a 15-point lead.
The game closed with a free throw by Morrell and a three by Elquist for the Lady Indians, Bunyard adding a freebie for the Lady Vaqueros.
Elko fought and had some positive moments, but turnovers and bad stretches outweighed the good – falling 66-54.
Sullivan scored a game-high 21 points and hit three 3s for Fernley, Elquist leading Elko with 18 points – also hitting three shots from the land beyond.
Jacobson scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half for the Lady Vaqueros, and Ross finished with 11 for Elko.
Eklund and Tsosie each dropped 10 points – giving the Lady Indians four players in double digits – but only six players scored in total for Elko, capped off with three points by Morrell and two from Patterson.
Fernley posted nine players to the score sheet; Bunyard, Condie and Burns each finishing with five points – Kingston, Gaitan and Felton scoring four apiece and Montgomery closing with two.
The Lady Vaqueros improved to 7-5 in the Division 3A North and swept the season series, dropping Elko to 5-6 in league play.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will play their toughest two-game road trip of the season, facing the two-time defending state champions, the Lady Greenwave (12-0 in league), at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and closing with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against Lowry (9-2 in league), in Winnemucca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.