ELKO – With two series remaining in the regular season, the Elko softball team faces its two-toughest opponents.
The first test will likely determine which squad will get to watch the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament.
No. 2 Elko (12-2 in league) will play its final road series of the season, taking on No. Lowry (10-3 in league) – first pitch of the two-game slate set for 2 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
After beating winless Truckee (0-12 in league) by scores of 21-0 and 20-1 in their last series, the Lady Indians will see a colossal increase in the quality of their upcoming adversary.
The Lady Buckaroos are freshly removed from a big win, defeating defending state champion Fallon 9-2 on Tuesday, in Winnemucca.
Of Lowry’s three losses, two came against No. 1 Fernley (14-0 in league) – falling narrowly in a low-scoring 4-3 ballgame in the series opener on March 28 and losing by a seven-run margin (17-10) in an offensive slugfest in the finale on March 29.
Tuesday’s victory over the Lady Greenwave avenged the Lady Bucks’ other loss in the 3A North, Fallon claiming the first meeting 9-7 on March 16.
Expect hotly-contested battles when the Lady Indians and Lady Bucks step on the diamond.
Lowry holds an advantage in batting average, hitting .367 to Elko’s .347.
However, the Lady Indians have a sizable lead in on-base percentage, reaching at .498 to the Lady Bucks’ .418 clip.
Both teams have the ability to go deep, Lowry leaving the yard for 17 homers and Elko flying the wall 11 times.
Once on base, each squad is aggressive – Lowry racking up 40 steals, Elko swiping 31 bases.
In the circle, the Lady Indians’ staff has limited teams to less than four earned runs per game – averaging 3.99 – the Lady Bucks ERA currently at 4.68.
Throughout the season, both teams have played solid defense behind their pitchers – Elko fielding the ball at a .938 clip and Lowry’s fielding percentage trailing only slightly at .927.
Players to watch – Lowry
Senior Sydney Connors provides both consistency and power, leading Lowry with a .522 batting average (second in league), a league-high 49 RBIs, 10 doubles (second in 3A North) and 38 runs scored (second in league) – tying for the 3A North high with eight home runs and tying for team best with three triples.
Connors also leads the league with 16 steals.
Senior Madi McClellan also poses a challenge as far as average and pop, batting .464 with 27 RBIs, eight doubles and four homers.
Tying Connors for the team high with three triples, junior Sierra Maestrejuan bats .438 and has smacked eight doubles and a deep shot – driving in 17 runs.
Junior Kelcey Cooper (four doubles, triple, two homers) has 10 RBIs and gives Lowry its fourth .400-plus hitter, batting .430 and ranking second on the roster with 35 runs scored.
Rounding out the hits that have cleared the fence, junior Destiny Starkey tagged two home runs – smashing one in each of the Lady Bucks’ contests against Spring Creek.
Sophomore pitcher Mackenzie Salas-Begay is tied for the league high with nine wins, posting a 3.57 ERA (fifth in 3A North) over 88-1/3 innings with 61 strikeouts (second in league) against 28 walks.
Impact players – Elko
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo’s .489 batting average ranks ninth in the 3A North, also topping Elko’s roster with 21 RBIs (tied for 10th in 3A North).
She leads the team with six doubles, is tied for the team high with two triples (tied for sixth in league) – adding a home run – tying for fourth with 20 runs scored.
Senior Jacqueline Pete is 10th in the league with a .488 average and leads the Lady Indians with four home runs (tied for sixth in 3A North), matching the team best and tying for sixth in the 3A North with a pair of three-base rips – ranking second for Elko with 19 RBIs and third with 21 runs scored.
Elko’s third .400-plus batter is sophomore Emery Lesbo, currently batting .429 and blasting two home runs (third on the roster) – her 22 runs scored ranking second on the team – adding a pair of doubles and driving in 11 runs.
With 24 runs scored, senior Lauryn Guenin leads the Lady Indians and is tied for 10th in the league.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie (.333, two doubles) is tied for third on the roster with 15 RBIs – her three homers ranking second for the Lady Indians and tying for 10th in the 3A North.
As a sophomore, Lexi Schweer (.340, four doubles, home run) is tied for third on the team with 15 RBIs – splitting fourth with 20 runs scored.
Junior Madi Murray (.333, two doubles) is tied for fourth on the team with 20 runs scored.
In the circle, junior pitcher Breanna Whitted is fourth in league with seven wins against just one loss, ranking fourth in the 3A North with 50 strikeouts against 27 walks.
Her 4.63 ERA is seventh in the league.
Sophomore Rylee Ferguson’s 3.09 ERA is the fourth-lowest total in the league, currently fifth in the 3A North with five wins versus a single defeat.
With 30 punchouts, Ferguson is eighth in the league in Ks – allowing 18 free passes.
Game Time
The Lady Indians will look to open a two-game lead over Lowry in the league standings in the series opener at 2 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, the slate closing with a ballgame at noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.