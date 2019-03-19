ELKO – Tuesday’s contest between the Elko and Spring Creek softball teams turned into a barn burner.
The Lady Indians built an early lead, withstood a rally from the Lady Spartans – the game going into extra innings – Elko needing one frame of free softball for a 7-6 victory.
Spring creek was retired in order in the top of the first, junior Breanna Whitted throwing two strikeouts.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer led off the bottom half with a single, but the next-two batters fell in succession on a fielder’s choice and a popup in foul territory to junior Ashton Moon.
Senior Jacqueline Pete drew a two-out walk, and senior Kaitlyn Rizo sent a line-drive base knock to left field – senior Lauryn Guenin scoring the game’s first run.
A strikeout by freshman pitcher Janeigha Stutesman ended the inning.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee poked a line drive up the middle to lead off the second and junior Hailey Watson drew a free pass, but the Lady Spartans stranded the runners with three-consecutive outs – a popup in foul ground to senior Kenzie Ratliff at first base and consecutive punchouts by Whitted.
In the bottom of the second, the Lady Indians did not capitalize with the bases loaded – freshman Emery Lesbo reaching on an error in center field, junior Caresse Basaraba drawing a walk and Spring Creek unable to force an out at third base on a fielder’s choice from a bunt by Schweer.
With one away, sophomore Anessa Chiquete caught a popup at shortstop and a groundout to Chiquete at short with a throw to junior first baseman Patience Swafford ended the threat.
Whitted struck out the first batter in the top of the third, and popup to junior third baseman Madi Murray put two away – Moon extending the frame with a single to left field – the Lady Spartans leaving on one with Whitted’s second K of the frame.
Elko broke free momentarily in the bottom half, Pete hammering a leadoff homer to left field – Elko opening a 2-0 lead – Murray driving a one-out single to center field, scoring on a two-out base knock up the middle by Ratliff.
An error at first base allowed Ratliff a run to the plate, Elko grabbing a 4-0 lead.
Following a strikeout by Whitted to open the top of the fourth, Spring Creek rallied with consecutive singles – Watson lining a base knock to left field and Thompson poking another single to left.
Watson scored on a groundout RBI by senior Rae Ann Chavez, and the Lady Indians committed an error at shortstop – Thompson making the score 4-2.
A single up the middle by senior Tatum York placed runners at the corners, but the inning closed with a fly ball to Lesbo in left field on a running catch.
Junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas fanned the first hitter in the bottom of the fourth, a fly ball to Thompson in center field tallying the second out.
Elko answered with consecutive singles by Pete and Rizo to left field, but both runners were stranded with a fielder’s choice – Chavez scooping a grounder and tossing to Watson at second base.
Spring Creek’s lone sign of offense in the top of the fifth came with a resounding pop – Freyensee going upstairs for a high pitch with two outs and sending the ball into orbit – the no-doubter home run to left field pulling the Lady Spartans to within one at 4-3.
Lesbo led off the bottom half with a base knock to left field, but the Lady Spartans sat down the next-three hitters in order.
Forget tying the game in the top of the sixth, Spring Creek took the lead.
Thompson singled on a fly ball to right field that dropped between the advancing Guenin and Basaraba, Swafford lined a one-out single to opposite-left field and she stole second base.
A passed ball allowed Thompson to tie the game as she dashed down the third-base line, but a strikeout by sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson notched the second out.
Swafford – after advancing to third on a passed ball – rolled home on a wild pitch, the Lady Spartans taking the high side at 5-4.
A punchout ended the frame.
Guenin reached from the leadoff spot in the bottom half of the sixth with an error on the mound, and a single by Pete turned into two bases on an error in center field – Guenin scoring on the play and tying the game at 5-all.
Rizo was hit by a pitch, and Pete was driven in a by a go-ahead RBI liner up the gut by Murray – Elko reassuming the lead at 6-5.
Spring Creek avoided further damage with consecutive strikeouts by Walters-Haas.
Moon led off the top of the seventh and reached base with an error on the bump, beating out a play at the plate on a game-tying base knock to center field by Walters-Haas.
Elko elected to walk Freyensee, and a groundout to the mound tallied the first out of the frame.
Thompson drew a walk after lengthy battle, loading the bases with only one away.
Ferguson fanned a hitter for the second out and fielded a groundball on the mound – throwing to Rizo at home for the force to end the frame.
Elko’s chance to walk in the bottom half fell flat, Basaraba grounding out to Walters-Haas – the throw narrowly beating the speed down the line.
Schweer was hit in the back by a pitch, but a groundball to Chavez at third was tossed to Watson and beat the runner to the bag.
Despite having to go extra frames, the game nearly ended with a mighty swat.
Whitted drilled a towering fly ball to left field, the wind holding the ball inside the yard – Moon making the catch on the warning track.
Free softball.
Elko quickly sat down two hitters, Whitted going back to the hill and striking out the leadoff batter and Basaraba catching a fly ball in left field.
However, the Lady Spartans threatened – Moon lining a single to left field, Walter-Haas sending another base knock to nearly the exact-same location.
With runners on first and second and two away, the Lady Indians intentionally walked Freyensee for the second time.
The gamble paid off, a groundout to Schweer at second base – thrown to Ratliff at first – ended the top half.
In the bottom half, the Lady Indians didn’t waste their second chance to walk off.
Despite a leadoff popup to Chiquete at shortstop, Rizo won a six-pitch battle – drilling a double to center field – the ball nearly caught on what would have been a miraculous play.
Murray grounded a shot to second base, but a throwing error on the toss to first resulted in the ball coming in low and to the side – trickling into foul ground by the dugout.
Rizo rolled around third and saw nothing but the plate in front of her – the Lady Indians pulling out a 7-6 victory.
Pete hit 3-for-4 with a home run (RBI) for the Lady Indians, tying Guenin for the team high with two runs scored.
Rizo finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, her only run scored serving as the game winner.
Murray closed 2-for-5 at the dish and drove in a run, scoring another.
In a 1-for-3 effort at the plate, Ratliff drove in a run and scored one of her own.
On the mound, Whitted picked up the win – allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits over six innings – striking out eight batters and walking two.
In relief, Ferguson allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits over two innings – striking out three and walking two.
Freyensee batted 2-for-3 with a solo homer (RBI) and scored a run, Thompson also hitting 2-for-3 and scoring a team-high two runs.
Walters-Haas notched another 2-for-3 batter for Spring Creek, driving in one run.
She took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits with four Ks and no walks in 4-2/3 innings.
Moon went 2-for-5 and gave the Lady Spartans another multi-hit performance, scoring once.
Swafford and Watson each hit 1-for-4 and scored a run.
Stutesman gave the Lady Spartans 2-2/3 innings of three-run, four-hit ball in the start – striking out two and walking two.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (0-3 in league) will play on the road, first pitch of a two-game series set for 2 p.m. Friday, in Fernley (2-0 in league), and the second contest taking place at noon Saturday.
Elko (3-0 in league) will play its home opener against South Tahoe (0-2 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, the second game set for noon Saturday.
