Lady Indians will host postseason game

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team will host a No. 3 versus No. 4 postseason match.

On Saturday, Elko improved to 5-3 on the season with a 4-1 road victory in Fernley.

Elko scored two first-half goals, both coming from freshman Abi Ramirez.

In the 31st minute, she gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead on a thru ball from fellow freshman Ryinn Hatch.

Just before the break, Ramirez’s second goal in an eight-minute span opened a 2-0 advantage — assisted on the play with a thru ball by sophomore Carly Nielsen.

Midway through the second half, Elko’s lead jumped to 3-0 on a score by sophomore Peyton Jacaway from an assist by junior Joselin Garcia.

Senior Hailey Mariluch — generally a defender — gave the Lady Indians a 4-0 advantage in the 74th minute, benefitting from a drop-back pass for Hatch's second assist.

Fernley scored its lone goal with two minutes remaining, Elko’s defense leaving junior Lilliana Rodarte wide open right in front of the net.

