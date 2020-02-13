Lady Indians will likely be No. 5

ELKO — Coming off a 49-44 home loss Tuesday to Spring Creek, the Elko girls basketball team is likely pinned into a potential dance with the No. 1 team in the land.

Entering their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 5 Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) are set to face No. 7 North Valleys (7-15 overall, 5-10 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and close their Division 3A North slate with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the No. 2 Lady Wolverines, in Truckee, California.

If the Lady Indians beat the Lady Panthers, Elko is ensured no worse than a No. 5 seed for the regional tournament — regardless of what No. 6 Fallon (11-12 overall, 9-8 in league) does in its season finale versus Dayton (1-18 overall, 1-15 in league).

However, an Elko victory in either or both of its last two games would pin the Lady Indians on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 Fernley (22-2 overall, 18-0 in league).