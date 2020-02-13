You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lady Indians will likely be No. 5
0 comments
top story

Lady Indians will likely be No. 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund (10) drives past Spring Creek's Ryley Ricks on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. Eklund scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter during a 49-44 loss. The Lady Indians will close the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday game, at North Valleys, and a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus Truckee.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Coming off a 49-44 home loss Tuesday to Spring Creek, the Elko girls basketball team is likely pinned into a potential dance with the No. 1 team in the land.

Entering their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 5 Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) are set to face No. 7 North Valleys (7-15 overall, 5-10 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and close their Division 3A North slate with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the No. 2 Lady Wolverines, in Truckee, California.

If the Lady Indians beat the Lady Panthers, Elko is ensured no worse than a No. 5 seed for the regional tournament — regardless of what No. 6 Fallon (11-12 overall, 9-8 in league) does in its season finale versus Dayton (1-18 overall, 1-15 in league).

However, an Elko victory in either or both of its last two games would pin the Lady Indians on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 Fernley (22-2 overall, 18-0 in league).

In the first meeting with North Valleys, Elko breezed to a 57-34 victory on Jan. 10, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko senior Katie Ross dropped a game-high 17 points and added three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

She was joined in double digits by freshman Peyton Jacaway, who finished with 13 points, six boards, two steals and a dime.

Junior Sydnee Patterson and senior Izzy Eklund scored six points apiece; Eklund showing out in numerous areas with game-highs of nine rebounds and nine steals — also stuffing a shot — Patterson posting an all-around performance with three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Freshman Avery Beatty finished with five points, four rebounds and a takeaway.

Junior Sidnee Auge and senior Victoria Navarro each added four points; Navarro closing with two rebounds, two dimes and a swipe — Auge snagging a pair of boards.

The offense for the Lady Indians was rounded out by a deuce from senior Olivia Morrell, who impacted the outcome with five boards and a handful of steals.

North Valleys was led by 11 points from freshman Hailey Calderon-Martinez — who hammered three 3s — junior Alexia Pena adding seven points.

Junior Georgia Wallin-Reed and senior Ileana Ruiz scored five points apiece, senior Skyler Curwen finished with three points, sophomore Jayden Taylor notched a deuce and the Lady Panthers’ scoring was capped by a free throw from freshman Meletava Fonohea.

Wallin-Reed was a shot-blocking machine — rejecting nine attempts — adding five rebounds and a steal.

Stat Comparisons

North Valleys has not posted stats for all but six games, the numbers extremely diminished by the fact averages are based on 22 contests.

Elko Team Leaders

Scoring — Ross with 12 points, Jacaway (8.1), Aurora Eklund (6.0), Beatty (5.8), Izzy Eklund (5.0), Morrell (3.1), junior Zoe Blair (2.7 in three games) and Patterson (2.5)

Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.6 boards, Ross (3.8), Morrell (3.4), Jacaway (3.2), Beatty and Aurora Eklund (2.7) and Patterson (2.6)

Assists — Aurora Eklund with 2.5 dimes, Jacaway (2.1), Izzy Eklund (1.4) and Ross (1.2)

Steals — Izzy Eklund and Aurora Eklund at 2.6 takeaways each, Jacaway (2.4), Morrell and Ross (1.3) and Patterson (1.0)

Blocks — Ross with .6 swats

Game Time

The Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) and the Lady Panthers (7-15 overall, 5-10 in league) will finish their season series at 6 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Weekend Wrap

Elko will close out the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the No. 2 Lady Wolverines (18-4 overall, 13-3 in league as of Thursday) in Truckee, California.

In the first meeting, the Lady Indians gave up an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Truckee by a final score of 47-44 on Jan. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+8
Lady Indians rally for overtime win
Local Sports

Lady Indians rally for overtime win

After four quarters of play, the Elko girls basketball team needed another four minutes of shorthanded ball and some big plays for an overtime victory Saturday against Fallon, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders
Local Sports

Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders

The Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 overall) will square off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley. Elko will close its road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league).

+6
Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe
Local Sports

Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe

Despite a sloppy second half, the Elko girls basketball team was in control for a large portion of Friday’s 3A North matchup with South Tahoe. However, the game was a far cry from the Lady Indians’ league opener and 54-18 domination in the first meeting on Dec. 13, 2019.

Lady Indians coming off two losses
Local Sports

Lady Indians coming off two losses

Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered. At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league).

+2
Lady Indians give away game late
Local Sports

Lady Indians give away game late

The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolverines, a game in which the Lady Indians led by eight points in the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-6 in crunch time.

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko
Local Sports

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko

The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed
Local Sports

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny. The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) can move into the No. 3 spot in the 3A North standings with wins over North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and current No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+4
Lady Indians roll in 2nd half
Local Sports

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the Lady Indians asserting themselves on both ends of the floor and rolling in the second half over the revamped, three-time defending stat champion behind a career-high 23 points from senior Katie Ross.

+2
Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40
Local Sports

Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40

Without its leading scorer, the Elko girls basketball team had no answers Friday in its road game at Lowry — the Lady Bucks dominating in a 58-40 victory — breaking a tie in the league standings. Elko dropped to 3-2 in the 3A North, Lowry improving to 4-1 in league play — the Lady Bucks beating the Lady Indians for the 11th-consecutive time.

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test
Local Sports

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test

Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News