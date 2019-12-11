Lady Indians win 1, drop 2 in Sparks

From the reset, Lassen cut the margin from seven to four with an 11-8 run in the third quarter.

Leading 30-26 as the game went to the fourth, Elko’s defense proved to be the difference.

In the final period, Lassen mounted just two points.

Elko increased its offensive production and reached double figures for the second time with 11.

At the final buzzer, the Lady Indians seized their first win of the 2019-2020 campaign by a final score of 40-28.

Elko did not enter stats for the contest.

Versus Douglas

In the Lady Indians’ tourney finale, a reachable victory was lost due to turnovers and poor shooting from the free throw line.

Elko closed the tournament with a 46-36 loss Saturday to Douglas.

Neither team posted stats for the ballgame, but Elko head coach Kaaren Ross said turnovers were once again a factor and that the Lady Indians’ anemic percentage from the charity stripe cost her team a game it could have won.

