Lady Indians win 1, drop 2 in Sparks

SPARKS — The Elko girls basketball team’s season-opening road tournament provided a mixed bag of results.
The Lady Indians lost their season opener by a blowout margin, earned a win and dropped a game they could and likely should have won to close the High Sierra Winter Classic.
Versus Bishop Manogue
Against an elite team, Elko did not fare well in the turnover department Thursday in a 59-22 loss to the Lady Miners.
In the first, the Lady Indians were smacked by a tally of 20-4.
Bishop Manogue doubled up Elko 12-6 in the second period and led by 22 points at 32-10.
The Lady Indians struggled to score throughout the contest, posting a frame-best seven points in the third quarter and only five in the fourth.
The Lady Miners posted double-digit points in every frame — notching 16 in the third and 11 in the fourth — cruising to a 37-point, running-clock win of 59-22.
Ball security, or lack thereof, was Elko’s main issue in the loss.
The Lady Indians turned the ball over a ridiculous 44 times, one player committing 24 giveaways.
Elko’s offense was paced by 12 points from sophomore Jersey Tsosie, who finished with a double-double on 10 rebounds.
Senior Katie Ross finished with four points and five rebounds.
The offense was finished by two points apiece from senior Izzy Eklund, freshman Aurora Eklund and junior Olivia Morrell.
Izzy Eklund collected nine rebounds, Aurora Eklund dished a team-high four assists and Morrell led the defense with three steals.
Of Bishop Manogue’s 21 field goals, 17 were assisted — the Lady Miners picking apart Elko’s defense with precision passing and finishing.
Versus Lassen
Against Lassen (California), Elko found a better start — leading to more favorable result — winning for the only time in three tries by a final score of 40-28.
In the first, the Lady Indians found the high side of a 9-8 frame.
Elko broke free for a game-best 13 points in the second period — limiting Lassen to seven — opening a 22-15 lead at halftime.
From the reset, Lassen cut the margin from seven to four with an 11-8 run in the third quarter.
Leading 30-26 as the game went to the fourth, Elko’s defense proved to be the difference.
In the final period, Lassen mounted just two points.
Elko increased its offensive production and reached double figures for the second time with 11.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Indians seized their first win of the 2019-2020 campaign by a final score of 40-28.
Elko did not enter stats for the contest.
Versus Douglas
In the Lady Indians’ tourney finale, a reachable victory was lost due to turnovers and poor shooting from the free throw line.
Elko closed the tournament with a 46-36 loss Saturday to Douglas.
Neither team posted stats for the ballgame, but Elko head coach Kaaren Ross said turnovers were once again a factor and that the Lady Indians’ anemic percentage from the charity stripe cost her team a game it could have won.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will open Division 3A North play at 6 p.m. Friday, at South Tahoe, and follow with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff in Dayton.