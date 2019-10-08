The Elko volleyball team celebrates a block by Cassi Christensen (6) during the first set Saturday against South Tahoe, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Lady Indians were swept in three sets by the Abrielle Bross and the Lady Vikings. Elko opened the weekend with a four-set victory Friday over Dayton.
Elko followed with a sweep loss Saturday, falling to South Tahoe for the second time of the year — the Lady Vikings winning the first meeting in four frames at home.
Versus Dayton
Against the Lady Dust Devils, the Lady Indians broke away quickly — winning each of the first-two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-11 in the most lopsided game of the match.
In the third set, Elko opened a 12-6 lead but faltered down the stretch — Dayton claiming 20 of the final 32 points for a 26-24 victory in extra points.
Elko righted the ship in the fourth frame, sealing the match with a 25-19 win.
Senior Madison Ballard led the Lady Indians with 13 kills — nailing four in the first set and five in the third— followed by 12 putaways from senior Tara Welch, who was consistent throughout and never tagged less than three in any frame and ripped her high of five in the final set.
Junior Sarah Gorman also finished with double-digit kills with 10, thumping four in the second game.
Senior Cassie Spence finished with seven putaways (three in the third), and junior Hannah McIntosh closed with six (three in the second).
From beyond the service line, Spence and junior Piper Harris paced Elko with two aces apiece.
Ballard, Spence and Gorman each blocked a shot for the Lady Indians.
Versus South Tahoe
Against the Lady Vikings, Elko was unable to get over the hump in a three-set loss.
The first set provided a back-and-forth battle midway through the frame, but South Tahoe settled in and won the majority of the action at the net — running away late for a 25-13 win.
The second and third sets were hotly-contested throughout — the Lady Indians falling short in each — Elko making runs but the Lady Vikings seemingly-always finding answers when the games got close.
South Tahoe capped the sweep with victories of 25-22 and 25-21.
Ultra-athletic senior Abrielle Bross was the difference in the contest, slamming a match-high 21 kills.
Elko was led by eight putaways from Ballard (four in the second, three in the third), and South Tahoe senior Jerra McLaughlin finished with seven kills.
The Lady Vikings gained four kills from senior Ruby Abuhajleh and three by senior Madi Riley, the Lady Indians finishing with three putaways apiece by McIntosh and Welch — Gorman and sophomore EmmaJay Larsen adding two each.
Abuhajleh led all players with three blocks, the Lady Vikings earning two blocks each from McLaughlin, Riley and senior Alysse Bross.
Elko closed with eight blocks as a team, paced by two apiece from Ballard, Spence and Welch — senior Cassi Christensen and Larsen closing with one each.
The Lady Vikings served 10 aces, topped by two apiece from McLaughlin, Abrielle Bross, Alyssa Bross and senior Kaitlyn Racca — senior Josie Anderson notching one.
Spence ripped a match-best three aces for the Lady Indians, juniors Mariah Johnston, Amelia Moye and Piper Harris and senior Courtney Mountford hitting one each.
Senior setter Tyler Pevenage dished a team-high 28 assists for South Tahoe, Abrielle Bross leading the defense with 10 digs.
The No. 4 Lady Indians dropped to 8-4 in league play, the No. 2 Lady Vikings improving to 10-1 in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
Elko will play its next matches on the road, facing North Valleys (1-10 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and closing the weekend with a noon Saturday match at undefeated Truckee (10-0 in league).
