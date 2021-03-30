Lady Indians win tourney for first time of season — Spring Creek’s Maher wins individual title in playoff

She made a clutch par, overcoming two bad shots — first from the tee, then with her second.

Maher hammered her 3-wood onto the green with her third shot and one-putted for the outright victory.

“That was really cool to see for Jordan — winning her final home tournament — especially the way she did it,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker.

The medalists were rounded off with a third-place 101 by Lowry freshman Piper Nichols.

She was followed by a fourth-place 102 from junior teammate Bailey Hayes.

Lowry’s third score served as a consistent effort, fifth place overall going to senior Angelina Martinez with a round of 104.

Sophomore Gabby Peracchi — while small in stature — played big for Elko and tied Martinez for fifth overall with a personal-best round of 104.

“Gabby Peracchi was clutch with her personal best of 104 a day after a 106 the day before in the 2A Battle Mountain tournament,” Sarbacker said.

Locally, the second-best cards for their respective teams came from the clubs of Elko sophomore Madison Stewart-Preston and Spring Creek junior Holland Miller, who each went to the clubhouse with matching rounds of 107.