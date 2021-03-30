Lady Indians win tourney for first time of season — Spring Creek’s Maher wins individual title in playoff

SPRING CREEK — Both the Elko and Spring Creek girls golf teams have reasons to celebrate after Tuesday’s tournament.
At Spring Creek Golf Course, Elko’s girls nailed down their first victory in five tries — Spring Creek senior Jordan Maher notching the first individual title of her varsity career.
As a team, the Lady Indians finished Tuesday’s round with a collective card of 444 — despite several key absences from its lineup.
Elko was without senior Gabby Bement — the winner of the first-four tournaments — and senior Katrina De Guzman.
“Nice win for our girls today. We were down without Gabby and Katrina and the girls responded quite well,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
On its home course, Spring Creek took second place with a round of 453 and was nine strokes off the pace of Elko.
Lowry — which has won or split first in every tournament of the year — rounded out the top-three with a collective card of 470.
Fallon capped the qualifying teams with a total of 499.
The final home tournament for Maher was a stellar one, splitting first place with Fallon junior Lainee Reid with matching marks of 97.
However, Maher earned first place after a playoff hole — going back to the par-4 first.
She made a clutch par, overcoming two bad shots — first from the tee, then with her second.
Maher hammered her 3-wood onto the green with her third shot and one-putted for the outright victory.
“That was really cool to see for Jordan — winning her final home tournament — especially the way she did it,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker.
The medalists were rounded off with a third-place 101 by Lowry freshman Piper Nichols.
She was followed by a fourth-place 102 from junior teammate Bailey Hayes.
Lowry’s third score served as a consistent effort, fifth place overall going to senior Angelina Martinez with a round of 104.
Sophomore Gabby Peracchi — while small in stature — played big for Elko and tied Martinez for fifth overall with a personal-best round of 104.
“Gabby Peracchi was clutch with her personal best of 104 a day after a 106 the day before in the 2A Battle Mountain tournament,” Sarbacker said.
Locally, the second-best cards for their respective teams came from the clubs of Elko sophomore Madison Stewart-Preston and Spring Creek junior Holland Miller, who each went to the clubhouse with matching rounds of 107.
The Lady Indians’ third-best round was posted by junior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez — who shot a 111 — and junior Grace Heieie gave the Lady Spartans their third-best card with a 115.
“Madison and Julianna battled very well today, as well as on the tough course Spring Creek can be,” Sarbacker said.
Sophomore Reganne Wakefield capped Elko’s top-four qualifying scoring with a 122.
In a non-qualifying total, junior Myla Negrete closed her day with a 124.
For Spring Creek, its top-four scoring was finished off with a 134 set by junior Elexia Mauer — the Lady Spartans only sending four golfers to the course.
“I thought the girls played well. I think Spring Creek is one of the more difficult courses we play on, coupled with the fact that it was so cold and crisp,” Walker said.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will host the final league event of the season, teeing off at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Ruby View Golf Course.
“We are looking forward to finishing strong on Monday with Gabby (Bement) and Katrina back for the final tournament at our home course,” Sarbacker said.