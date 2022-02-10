Lady Indians wrap up regular season

ELKO — The scenario for the Elko girls basketball team is simple.

Win Friday, and go to the playoffs. Lose Friday, and the Lady Indians are likely out of the postseason.

On paper, the Lady Indians (11-6 overall, 4-4 in league) should beat Fallon (13-11 overall, 2-6 in league prior to Thursday) at 6 p.m. Friday.

But, they should have defeated the Lady Greenwave the first time around.

Elko gave up a 13-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 34-33 in overtime on Jan. 21, in Fallon, the Lady Greenwave notching one of their only two wins in league play during the unlikely victory.

Fallon does not possess a double-digit scorer, senior Cassie Edgmon nearing double figures at 9.7 points per game — adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Junior Kambrie Thorn posted five points and a takeaway per contest through two games, while senior Trinity Helton averages 4.4 points, a team-high 7.4 boards and 1.7 swipes.

Senior guard Sydney Jarrett turns in 4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, a roster-best 3.5 takeaways and 1.2 dimes.

Little sister Zoey Jarrett notches 3.9 points, 3.7 boards, 3.1 thefts and a team-high 1.5 assists per ballgame.

Senior Shaylee Coldwell averages 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals — senior Addison Smith adding 2.7 points and 2.2 boards.

Senior Hudsyn Clark contributes 1.9 points and 1.3 boards, while senior Sadoni Downs registers 1.4 points per outing.

Sophomore Ava Faught averages 1.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Elko’s offense is paced by 13.9 points per ballgame by junior Aurora Eklund, who averages 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists.

Junior guard Peyton Jacaway turns in 9.6 points, 4.4 boards, a team-best 3.4 steals and a league-high 3.2 dimes per contest.

In the post, junior Johanna Rivera averages 6.1 points, a team-high 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

On the wing, junior Alysia Carr tallies 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing — junior guard Alysia Madigan notching 3.3 points, 2.2 steals, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes averages 2.2 points and 1.8 boards, and junior post Isabela Torres posts 2.1 points and four rebounds.

Freshman guard Lindsey Johns has booked two points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Sophomore Shaylen Garity has averaged 1.3 points, and junior Eve Lewis has scored 1.1 points per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring — Elko at 46.3 points, Fallon with 32.4 points

Rebounding — Lady Indians with 29.9 rebounds, Lady Wave at 28.5 boards

Assists — Elko at 9.6 dimes, Fallon with six assists

Steals — Lady Wave with 14.8 takeaways, Lady Indians at 14.1 swipes

Blocks — Elko at 1.1 swats, Fallon with .8 stuffs

Shooting — Lady Indians at 31% (34% from two, 22% from three), Lady Wave at 27% (29% from two, 19% from three)

Free-throw shooting — Elko at 55%, Fallon at 40%

Game Time

The Lady Indians (11-6 overall, 4-4 in league) can play their way into the third and final playoff berth with a win over Fallon (13-11 overall, 2-6 in league prior to Thursday) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Versus Lowry

No two ways about it, Elko will have its hands full — if not overflowing — in the regular-season finale against Lowry at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Playing the Lady Buckaroos for the second time this week, the first game did not go well for the Lady Indians — due almost exclusively to a poor start.

On Monday, the Lady Bucks tore open a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and outscored Elko 18-5 in the second period — rolling to a 38-11 advantage at the break — cruising to a 67-38 home win.

Sophomore Savannah Stoker tops the conference in both scoring and rebounding at 21.6 points and 9.3 boards per ballgame, adding 2.5 steals and an assist.

She is joined in double figures by 12 points per contest from senior Emily Backus, who averages a team-high three takeaways, a roster-best 2.5 dimes and 1.8 rebounds.

In the middle, senior center McKenzi Petersen turns in 7.7 points, a roster-high 7.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.3 swipes — fellow senior Hannah Whitted notching 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 dimes and 1.5 steals.

At guard, senior Jovi Kuskie averages 4.8 points, 2.9 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.7 takeaways.

From the bench, senior Alexis Olsen posts 2.3 points and three boards — junior Mia Hernandez booking 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, an assist and a theft.

Junior Kailey Franklin has tallied 1.5 points and 1.9 boards per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring — Lowry at 58.3 points, Elko with 46.3 points

Rebounding — Lady Bucks with 34.5 boards, Lady Indians at 29.9 rebounds

Assists — Lowry at 10.8 dimes, Elko with 9.6 dishes to scores

Steals — Lady Indians with 14.1 swipes, Lady Bucks at 12.6 takeaways

Blocks — Lowry at 1.4 rejections, Elko with 1.1 swats

Shooting — Lady Bucks at 41% (43% from two, 30% from three), Lady Indians at 31% (34% from two, 22% from three)

Free-throw shooting — Lowry at 56%, Elko at 55%

Game Time

Elko will close out the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

