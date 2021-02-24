Lady Indians ‘young, talented and fast’

Elko will also return the play of sophomore Peyton Jacaway, who, in just eight games of recorded stats, was the team’s leader in scoring with 10 points — coming on three goals and a team-high four assists.

Nicholls plans to play her in the center of the midfield.

She will be joined in the midfield on the outside by junior Liz Luna, who scored a goal in just two varsity contests of stats.

Senior sparkplug Denise Vargas will float between the midfield and forward positions, tallying a goal and an assist last season according to Elko’s stats.

At the forward spots, Nicholls anxiously awaits the play of junior Joselin Garcia — who tore her ACL in tryouts prior to the 2019 season — and sophomore Carly Nielsen, who showed moments of terrific play as a freshman and a goal and an assist in just two contests recorded to MaxPreps.

Elko’s defense will be anchored by the experience of seniors Jenna Kidwell and Hailey Mariluch.

Despite playing the bulk of her time on the outside of Elko’s defense last season, Kidwell managed to score a goal.

Mariluch tallied an assist for a game-winning goal by Jacaway in the 79th minute of a contest last season.