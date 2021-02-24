Lady Indians ‘young, talented and fast’

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team has not qualified for the postseason in any of the last-six season and, unfortunately, due to circumstances of a late start and a shortened season — likely won’t get the opportunity to end the drought.
However, the future may look a little brighter — Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls saying her “young team has a very talented freshman class and a lot of speed.”
Despite low numbers — only 24 girls on the team — leaving the Lady Indians without a junior varsity program, Nicholls says she expects the numbers will go back to normal when COVID relaxes some and the sport resumes a traditional fall season.
The Lady Indians finished the 2019 season with an 8-7-6 overall record and a winning mark in league play with a conference record of 7-6-5, but Elko’s 2-1 loss to Spring Creek in the finale cost dearly and resulted in elimination from playoff contention.
The Lady Indians will gladly welcome back the talents of senior Elayna Orr, who was a 1st-Team All-League goalkeeper during her junior year.
In her first season of tending full-time at the varsity level, Orr was fierce, fiery and stingy.
Orr ranked No. 2 in the 3A North with 179 saves.
Her average of .095 goals allowed per contest was also the second-best clip in the league, giving up just 19 goals in 21 matches.
Elko will also return the play of sophomore Peyton Jacaway, who, in just eight games of recorded stats, was the team’s leader in scoring with 10 points — coming on three goals and a team-high four assists.
Nicholls plans to play her in the center of the midfield.
She will be joined in the midfield on the outside by junior Liz Luna, who scored a goal in just two varsity contests of stats.
Senior sparkplug Denise Vargas will float between the midfield and forward positions, tallying a goal and an assist last season according to Elko’s stats.
At the forward spots, Nicholls anxiously awaits the play of junior Joselin Garcia — who tore her ACL in tryouts prior to the 2019 season — and sophomore Carly Nielsen, who showed moments of terrific play as a freshman and a goal and an assist in just two contests recorded to MaxPreps.
Elko’s defense will be anchored by the experience of seniors Jenna Kidwell and Hailey Mariluch.
Despite playing the bulk of her time on the outside of Elko’s defense last season, Kidwell managed to score a goal.
Mariluch tallied an assist for a game-winning goal by Jacaway in the 79th minute of a contest last season.
Some of Elko’s defenders could find some scoring opportunities in the upcoming season as well, Nicholls saying the Indians may try for some overlapping runs.
Of the 24 girls on the Lady Indians’ roster, 16 are new to the varsity — eight JV call-ups and eight brand-new products of the program.
Sophomores Dalyla Gaytan (outside midfielder) and Bianca Gonzalez (center defense) have already gotten their feet wet at the upper level, finishing the end of their freshman seasons floating between the JV and the varsity.
Nicholls is extremely optimistic that her class of seven freshmen will prove to be the driving force of her program for years to come.
“All of them can contribute right now. We have a young team but a fantastic freshman class. They are very talented,” she said.
Nicholls notes the potential of Rhiannon Worline, Abi Ramirez, Emely Jimenez, Ryinn Hatch, Emely Castaneda, Miranda Casas and Sarah Schwandt.
She was also excited about senior newcomer Keyon Gough, who moved to Elko from Colorado.
“I think she ran cross country before,” Nicholls said. “She’ll probably play at forward and the midfield.”
Sophomore Dani Ramirez will likely see time at forward and in the midfield, and sophomore Ashley Ramirez is an option in the midfield as well.
Junior Nancy Torres is expected to play defense, as are sophomore Zaachi Barajas-Villegas and senior Khyarra Gowin.
Sophomore Aryan Hayes will serves as Orr’s backup between the posts.
Key Losses
The Lady Indians graduated 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State sweeper Olivia Smales, who served as a key cog in a defense that only allowed 19 goals in 21 games and posted 10 shutouts.
As a freshman, Avery Beatty earned an honorable mention for the 3A North awards after leading the Lady Indians with four goals scored and adding an assist.
Prior to the season, she moved to Spring Creek and will play for the Lady Spartans.
In her finals season with the Lady Indians, graduated Dariahn Primeaux tallied three goals — tying for second on the roster — and made two assists, splitting second on the team in each category.
Strengths
“We have speed. Some of these girls are really fast,” Nicholls said. “I want them to look for the forward on those diagonals and the laterals. I think we can sneak behind the defense.”
Challenges
“Our biggest challenge will be getting them in shape. By the time we even come close to hitting our peak, the season will be over,” Nicholls said.
Schedule
Elko will open the season on the road, playing at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, in Fallon, but the Lady Indians will return home and take on Spring Creek at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March, at Adobe Middle School.
GALLERY: 2019 ELKO GIRLS SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS