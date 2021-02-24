 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Indians ‘young, talented and fast’
0 comments
alert top story

Lady Indians ‘young, talented and fast’

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko logo

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team has not qualified for the postseason in any of the last-six season and, unfortunately, due to circumstances of a late start and a shortened season — likely won’t get the opportunity to end the drought.

However, the future may look a little brighter — Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls saying her “young team has a very talented freshman class and a lot of speed.”

Despite low numbers — only 24 girls on the team — leaving the Lady Indians without a junior varsity program, Nicholls says she expects the numbers will go back to normal when COVID relaxes some and the sport resumes a traditional fall season.

The Lady Indians finished the 2019 season with an 8-7-6 overall record and a winning mark in league play with a conference record of 7-6-5, but Elko’s 2-1 loss to Spring Creek in the finale cost dearly and resulted in elimination from playoff contention.

The Lady Indians will gladly welcome back the talents of senior Elayna Orr, who was a 1st-Team All-League goalkeeper during her junior year.

In her first season of tending full-time at the varsity level, Orr was fierce, fiery and stingy.

Orr ranked No. 2 in the 3A North with 179 saves.

Elayna Orr

Elko goalkeeper Elayna Orr dives to her left and bats down a penalty kick against Truckee, on Oct. 12, 2019, at Adobe Middle School. Orr's play in the frame enabled the Lady Indians to tie the defending and eventual 2019 Division 3A state champion 0-0. She pitched 10 shutouts on the season and was named the Division 3A North 1st-Team All-League goalie, allowing just 19 goals in 21 games.

Her average of .095 goals allowed per contest was also the second-best clip in the league, giving up just 19 goals in 21 matches.

Elko will also return the play of sophomore Peyton Jacaway, who, in just eight games of recorded stats, was the team’s leader in scoring with 10 points — coming on three goals and a team-high four assists.

Peyton Jacaway

Elko's Peyton Jacaway (23) goes up for a header against Incline on Sept. 6, at Adobe Middle School. On Friday, Jacaway lifted the Lady Indians to a 1-0 victory with a goal in the 79 minute off an assist from Hailey Mariluch. Elko defeated Sparks 2-0 on Saturday. 

Nicholls plans to play her in the center of the midfield.

She will be joined in the midfield on the outside by junior Liz Luna, who scored a goal in just two varsity contests of stats.

Liz Luna

Elko's Liz Luna takes a shot from the left wing Tuesday against Lowry, at Adobe Middle School. Luna's goal in the 6th minute opened a 1-0 lead. The Lady Indians scored two more goals in a 14-minute span en route to a 3-0 victory. Elko will play a crucial, tiebreaker contest at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 

Senior sparkplug Denise Vargas will float between the midfield and forward positions, tallying a goal and an assist last season according to Elko’s stats.

Denise Vargas

Elko's Denise Vargas, right, tries a bicycle kick in the second half Friday against Incline, at Adobe Middle School. 

At the forward spots, Nicholls anxiously awaits the play of junior Joselin Garcia — who tore her ACL in tryouts prior to the 2019 season — and sophomore Carly Nielsen, who showed moments of terrific play as a freshman and a goal and an assist in just two contests recorded to MaxPreps.

Elko’s defense will be anchored by the experience of seniors Jenna Kidwell and Hailey Mariluch.

Despite playing the bulk of her time on the outside of Elko’s defense last season, Kidwell managed to score a goal.

Mariluch tallied an assist for a game-winning goal by Jacaway in the 79th minute of a contest last season.

Some of Elko’s defenders could find some scoring opportunities in the upcoming season as well, Nicholls saying the Indians may try for some overlapping runs.

Of the 24 girls on the Lady Indians’ roster, 16 are new to the varsity — eight JV call-ups and eight brand-new products of the program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomores Dalyla Gaytan (outside midfielder) and Bianca Gonzalez (center defense) have already gotten their feet wet at the upper level, finishing the end of their freshman seasons floating between the JV and the varsity.

Nicholls is extremely optimistic that her class of seven freshmen will prove to be the driving force of her program for years to come.

“All of them can contribute right now. We have a young team but a fantastic freshman class. They are very talented,” she said.

Nicholls notes the potential of Rhiannon Worline, Abi Ramirez, Emely Jimenez, Ryinn Hatch, Emely Castaneda, Miranda Casas and Sarah Schwandt.

She was also excited about senior newcomer Keyon Gough, who moved to Elko from Colorado.

“I think she ran cross country before,” Nicholls said. “She’ll probably play at forward and the midfield.”

Sophomore Dani Ramirez will likely see time at forward and in the midfield, and sophomore Ashley Ramirez is an option in the midfield as well.

Junior Nancy Torres is expected to play defense, as are sophomore Zaachi Barajas-Villegas and senior Khyarra Gowin.

Sophomore Aryan Hayes will serves as Orr’s backup between the posts.

Key Losses

The Lady Indians graduated 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State sweeper Olivia Smales, who served as a key cog in a defense that only allowed 19 goals in 21 games and posted 10 shutouts.

As a freshman, Avery Beatty earned an honorable mention for the 3A North awards after leading the Lady Indians with four goals scored and adding an assist.

Prior to the season, she moved to Spring Creek and will play for the Lady Spartans.

In her finals season with the Lady Indians, graduated Dariahn Primeaux tallied three goals — tying for second on the roster — and made two assists, splitting second on the team in each category.

Strengths

“We have speed. Some of these girls are really fast,” Nicholls said. “I want them to look for the forward on those diagonals and the laterals. I think we can sneak behind the defense.”

Challenges

“Our biggest challenge will be getting them in shape. By the time we even come close to hitting our peak, the season will be over,” Nicholls said.

Schedule

Elko will open the season on the road, playing at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, in Fallon, but the Lady Indians will return home and take on Spring Creek at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March, at Adobe Middle School.



GALLERY: 2019 ELKO GIRLS SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+8
Lopategui: Basque name, little frame, big game
Local Sports

Lopategui: Basque name, little frame, big game

  • 7 min to read

Never mind that Spring Creek senior Kattalin Lopategui stands at 5-foot-1-inch, that she is slight and slender in build or that most people do not know how to correctly pronounce her Basque name. She has big-time game and is now a 1st-Team All-State midfield selection.

+2
Lady Indians come to life late
Local Sports

Lady Indians come to life late

Elko girls soccer team moves to fourth in the 3A North with a pair of home wins, following Friday's 3-0 victory over North Valleys with a 2-0, late-surge shutout W against Sparks. 

+3
Lady Indians draw even with Truckee
Local Sports

Lady Indians draw even with Truckee

On Saturday, the Elko girls soccer team found itself locked in a 0-0 tie. Fortunately, the one point the Lady Indians earned was a point that has been hard to come by for opposing clubs, doing so against defending state champion Truckee.

Lady Indians take pair of one-goal losses
Local Sports

Lady Indians take pair of one-goal losses

The Lady Indians entered their road trip after a scoreless tie on Sept. 27, in Spring Creek, Elko opening Friday with a 1-0 loss at Incline and scoring a goal but giving up two Saturday in a 2-1 defeat at defending regional champion South Tahoe.

+2
Elko, Spring Creek girls battle to 0s
Local Sports

Elko, Spring Creek girls battle to 0s

Entering Friday's Division 3A North girls soccer match with even records, it was only fitting the visiting Elko Lady Indians and the hosting Spring Creek Lady Spartans were knotted 0-0 after 80 minutes.

+4
Lady Indians start hot, shut out Lowry 3-0
Local Sports

Lady Indians start hot, shut out Lowry 3-0

  • 3 min to read

After Friday's 0-0 tie versus Fallon, the Elko girls soccer team needed a victory Tuesday against winless-in-league Lowry in order to keep pace with the top of the 3A North. The Lady Indians did just that with a fast start for a 3-0 shutout W. Elko will play a pivotal, tiebreaker contest at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 

Scoreless: Elko, Fallon girls draw
Local Sports

Scoreless: Elko, Fallon girls draw

The Elko girls soccer team found numerous shots, including a surplus of direct kicks, the Lady Indians unable to cash any goals Friday against Fallon. However, the Lady Greenwave also misfired on several good looks, the game ending in a scoreless tie. Fallon will face the Lady Spartans at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek. The Lady Indians will take on winless Lowry at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School. 

Elko girls win late, finish perfect
Local Sports

Elko girls win late, finish perfect

Young Elko girls soccer team continues to rack up positive results, winning a 1-0 ballgame Friday against North Valleys in the 79th minute and following with a 2-0 shutout Saturday versus Sparks. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News