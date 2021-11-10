Lady Jaguars drop Lady Railroaders

ELKO — In the first match of the Division 1A East regional volleyball tournament, Jackpot advanced — Carlin did not.

The Lady Jaguars took down the Lady Railroaders in three-consecutive sets — starting a string of five straight sweeps for the tournament — eliminating Carlin from the postseason.

First Set

Jackpot opened the scoring with a kill by junior Sinceer Torrero, but the Lady Railroaders took a 4-1 after a net serve, a block by senior Garren Graves and an ace from senior Miranda Rainville.

But, the Lady Jags went to the front at 5-4 — riding consecutive putaways from junior Kiyarra Saltas, a net violation and an ace by Saltas.

A violation tied the game, but junior Adriana Mata made a long kill for Jackpot and a Carlin defensive miscommunication led to another point.

Jackpot grabbed an 8-5 lead on an ace by Torrero but hit a shot into the net and committed a double-touch, Carlin handing the ball back on a double of its own.

Junior Luz Martinez served back-to-back aces for the Lady Jags, and junior Alejandra Sanchez dropped a shot along the sideline for a 12-7 advantage.

After hitting into the net, Jackpot earned a side-out with another ball on the side from Sanchez and Saltas drove a solid kill for a six-point lead.

The Lady Railroaders hit long, but the Lady Jags poked a shot into the net.

Saltas scored on a free ball, and Carlin sent an attempt out of bounds and another into the net for a double-down margin at 18-9.

Rainville made a nice cross for a point, but Torrero tagged a putaway in return — Jackpot resuming a double-up lead at 20-10 — short-lived as Rainville dotted the sideline for another kill.

After giving up two points on a double and a net ball, the Lady Jags got two back with a shot on the side from Martinez and a cross by Torrero.

Junior Krista Housley ripped a kill for the Lady Railroaders, and Jackpot hit into the net — making the score 22-15 — but the Lady Jags closed the set on a 3-1 run.

Martinez downed a free ball and dropped an ace, closing out the game with a 25-16 win.

Second Set

Sanchez opened the second frame with another ace, and Carlin hit into the net before gaining a drive by Rainville.

The Lady Railroaders netted another ball after a long rally, Jackpot handing it back with two net shots of its own.

Carlin netted its next serve and committed a double but won the next point on net serve by the Lady Jags.

With a kill by senior Monique Hueser, the Lady Railroaders tied the game 5-5.

But, Carlin gave up two points on a net serve and a double — the Lady Jags pulling away for a 9-5 lead after consecutive aces to the back line by Martinez.

Jackpot hit into the net, and the Lady Railroaders gained a putaway from Graves — making the score 9-7 — and both teams exchanged violations on doubles.

Following a Carlin net ball, Jackpot took a 14-8 advantage on an ace by Mata and a shot out of bounds.

The Lady Jags hit into the net but got the ball back with a kill along the side by Torrero and an ace off the top of the net from Sanchez.

A Carlin lift was followed by another ace from Sanchez for a double-up tally of 18-9.

The Lady Jags hit into the net on the next serve, but the Lady Railroaders sent a pair of balls into the net and Sanchez ticked the tape one again for another point at 20-11.

Housley chalked up an ace for the Lady Railroaders and make the score 22-12, but Carlin hit into the net and dropped the second set with a cross by Sanchez and a tip by junior Francely Carreno.

The Lady Jags set up a potential sweep with a 25-13 victory.

Third Set

To its credit, Carlin played its most competitive game in the final frame.

Torrero tied the game 1-1 with a putaway, and Jackpot went up on an unreturned serve from ace-machine Sanchez.

However, Graves gave the Lady Railroaders the lead with a score on a free ball and another putdown on a free ball with a cross by junior Natalie Brown opened a 4-2 advantage.

Saltas tied the contest 4-4, and a solid smack by Torrero sent Jackpot to the high side at 5-4.

A push from Torrero once again opened a one-point lead at 6-5, and she doubled up the tally with an ace for a 10-5 cushion — Mata killing a shot in the middle and Torrero pushing the margin to seven with yet another unreturned serve.

Following a series of miscues by both squads, Rainville brought Carlin to within four at 14-10 with a cross.

An ace from Mata opened a 16-10 lead for Jackpot, and Saltas put down a shot for a 17-12 advantage — Martinez making a nice save for another point at 18-12.

Housley killed a ball across the floor for the Lady Railroaders at 18-15, but the Lady Jags took the next point with a crazy chip over the defense and net from a tough angle.

Housley scored with a ball to the back in the middle of the floor — making the score 19-16 — and consecutive net balls by Jackpot made it a one-point game.

But Carlin gave the ball back with a net shot, and Torrero fired off an ace — Carlin hitting long and Mata opening a five-point cushion with a cross to the sideline.

The Lady Railroaders’ last point of the season came as Jackpot shanked a serve, but Carlin responded in the same fashion.

At match-point, Carlin hit into the net — handing Jackpot a 25-19 victory and a three-set sweep.

The Lady Jaguars were later swept and eliminated from the tournament by Eureka in the regional semifinal.

