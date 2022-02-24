Lady Lakers eliminate Lady Leopards, 47-41

LAS VEGAS — Missed free throws, too many jump shots — some keeping Wells in the game — and a multitude of turnovers that led to easy Coleville buckets proved to the difference in the first 1A state girls basketball quarterfinal.

On Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas, the Lady Leopards were bounced from the Division 1A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships — falling to the Lady Lakers by a final score of 47-41.

The Lady Lakers scored the game’s first bucket off Wells’ first possession, senior Alex Sanchez making a steal and sinking a layup.

Wells also turned the ball on the inbound play, leading to a deuce for an And-1 for sophomore Kaelyn Lange.

Sanchez took another takeaway in for a short jumper in the middle of the lane, opening a 6-0 lead for Coleville.

Wells went nearly two and a half minutes without a bucket, the drought broken with a strong take down the right side for layup near the 5:30 mark.

But, the Lady Leopards still struggled to handle Coleville’s pressure in the full-court — the Lady Lakers either stripping ball handlers or jumping passing lanes and intercepting balls.

From another steal, Coleville went up 10-4 on a layup by sophomore Stephanie Gutierrez-Rodriguez.

Wells gained two points from the free-throw line by senior Bella Garcia, but Coleville junior Mayra Tovar answered with a deuce on the block.

Senior Jasmin Garcia trimmed the deficit to five with a three on the right wing, but Sanchez finished a put-back on the left edge of the lane with a weak-side rebound.

Junior Jillian Rodriguez brought the tally to 14-9 with an offensive put-back, opening an 8-0 streak to finish the frame.

Sethman threw the ball inbounds and stepped to the left corner, burying a triple on a pass by senior Falen Iveson.

The combination hooked up once again, swapping sides of the floor — Iveson hitting Sethman for a triple in the right corner.

After a rough start, the Lady Leopards took a one-point lead at 15-14.

Opening the second quarter, Gutierrez-Rodriguez tied the game with a free throw.

Sethman sent Wells back to the front with a sweet crossover — splitting a pair of defenders — and finishing off the glass and reaching double digits.

But, Sanchez continued her strong start with a Euro step and score on the right side — Coleville gaining another bucket on the right block by senior Alicia Mandell — a rebound and follow for Sanchez giving her double figures and opening a 21-17 lead for the Lady Lakers at the 4:40 mark.

Rodriguez knifed the lead to two with an offensive board and deuce in the middle, but Lange scored four straight for the Lady Lakers — draining a pull-up jumper and adding a weak-side put-back — opening a six-point cushion.

At the half, the Lady Leopards trailed 25-19 — outscored in the second period 11-4.

To start the third, Sanchez went 1-for-2 at the line.

But, Sethman’s third trey of the contest on a pass from Iveson — hitting from the men’s college line — was followed by her fourth dagger from deep, pulling Wells to within one at 26-25.

Jasmin Garcia railed a three from the right wing, giving the Lady Leopards their first lead since 17-15 — making the score 28-26.

Sanchez made 1-of-2 free throws, but Sethman made a clean trip to the stripe on the other end — opening a three-point cushion.

Coleville took a timeout with 2:45 remaining in the third, trailing 30-27.

From the reset, Lange made a steal and rolled to the hoop for a layup — doing so once again.

Her second straight deuce gave the Lady Lakers a one-point lead at 31-30 with 1:30 on the clock.

At the 1:10 mark, Sanchez also picked the pocket of a ball handler — drawing a foul and making one freebie.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Leopards — after taking a three-point lead — gave up a 5-0 run and trailed 32-30.

Senior Kylee Lange hit Coleville’s first three from the right wing at a clutch moment, but Rodriguez made a steal in the Lady Lakers’ backcourt and stuck the follow.

Sethman grabbed a loose ball from a tipped pass and streaked to the tin for a deuce on the right side, but Coleville added four straight on a consecutive buckets by Kaelyn Lange and Sanchez — opening a five-point lead.

But, Rodriguez continued to put in solid work on the glass — grabbing another board and scoring off the window — pulling Wells to within three at 39-36.

With 3:31 remaining, Sanchez yanked down a missed trey and was hacked — hitting both free throws — giving the Lady Lakers a 41-36 advantage.

Jasmin Garcia nailed a pass from the post by Bella Garcia — pulling the Lady Leopards to within two — but Sanchez came off a screen and hit a pull-up in the paint.

Sethman was fouled and brought the margin back to a deuce with a pair of free throws, but Gutierrez-Rodriguez cashed both attempts at the line as well with 1:25 remaining — the Lady Lakers going up four at 45-41.

With 58 seconds remaining, the Lady Leopards were fouled in the backcourt but missed the front end of the single bonus.

After a length exchange of loose balls, a long possession ended with a miss and a defensive board by Coleville — essentially ending Wells’ season.

Gutierrez-Rodriguez went to the stripe and drained both attempts, and the Lady Leopards closed the game with three missed free throws after drawing a foul on a shot from distance — ending with a missed layup at the buzzer.

Coleville came out fast and finished strong, advancing to the 1A state semifinal with a 47-41 victory.

In defeat, Sethman closed her career with a game-high 22 points and splashed four treys.

For the Lady Lakers, Sanchez dropping a team-high 20 points for the Lady Lakers — joined in double digits with 14 points from Kaelyn Lange.

For Wells, Jasmin Garcia scored nine points on three 3s — Rodriguez also nearing double figures with eight points.

The Lady Leopards’ scoring was capped with a pair of free throws by Bella Garcia.

The Lady Lakers’ offense was rounded with six points by Gutierrez-Rodriguez, a three for Kylee Lange and a deuce each for Mandell and Tovar.

WELLS — 15 — 4 — 11 — 11 — 41 Total

COLEVILLE — 14 — 11 — 7 — 15 — 47 Total

Up Next

The Lady Lakers (20-2 overall) will face the winner of Green Valley Christian/Round Mountain quarterfinal in the semifinal round at 3:30 p.m. Friday, at Chaparral High School, in Las Vegas.

