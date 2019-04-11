GLENNS FERRY, Idaho – In its first game of the Glenns Ferry Tournament, the Wells softball team fell behind 9-0 and dropped a 17-7 contest Thursday to Declo.
The Lady Leopards’ youth played a large factor in the lopsided loss.
Wells walked 11 batters, plunked two with pitches, tossed four wild pitches and committed six errors defensively – the Lady Hornets scoring five runs on errors, another on a bases-loaded HBP, one from a wild pitch and another on a passed ball.
Declo took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Kate Mallory scoring on a passed ball and Mattie Ramsey crossing on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Wells placed two runners on base in the bottom half – freshman Kyanna DelRio drawing a walk and senior Betty Aboite going for a one-out single to third base – but the Lady Leopards stranded both with consecutive groundouts.
The Lady Hornets increased their lead to 5-0 with a three-run frame in the top of the second.
Mallory drove in a run with a double to left field, Wells gave up a run with an error behind the plate and another error at third base crossed the third run of the inning.
Ramsey struck out Wells in order in the bottom half of the second on just 10 pitches.
After recording consecutive out in the top of the third inning, Wells came undone – starting with a free pass.
The next batter went yard, Mallory drilling an offering over the center-field fence for a two-run homer and a 7-0 lead.
Jaylee Harris singled to second base, the next-two batters were handed walks and an error at shortstop gave Harris a run.
An error at the plate accounted for a run by Ramsey, and the Lady Hornets jumped to a 9-0 advantage – sending seven batters to the plate in a four-run rally with two outs.
Freshman Falen Iveson reached base for the Lady Leopards with a one-out error in the bottom of the third, DelRio was hit by a pitch and junior Julianne Wright loaded the bases with a two-out single to second.
Wells tore a page from Declo’s playbook, starting a rally of its own.
An error at first base allowed DelRio the Lady Leopards’ first run, and a walk to junior Lauren Steele crammed the bases full once more.
Aboite crossed on a passed ball, and freshman Saige Hall drove in Wright with a single to third base.
The Lady Leopards closed the deficit to six at 9-3.
Declo answered with a huge frame in the top of the fourth, scoring eight runs with two outs – the first coming on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
An error on the mound resulted in another run, and a two-RBI triple pushed the lead to 10 at 13-3.
The Hornets took a 14-3 advantage on a wild pitch, an RBI base knock to short droving in Hadley Knudsen for a 15-3 lead.
Declo’s final-two runs came courtesy of a double on the ground to right field, 17-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Abby Luttrell drew a one-out walk.
Iveson reached on an error at second base, and DelRio juiced the paths with a single to center field.
Luttrell scored on an RBI single by Aboite to third base, and Iveson rolled home on a groundout RBI by Wright.
Steele provided Wells’ biggest hit with a two-out, two-run double to left field – scoring DelRio and Wright.
A strikeout ended the contest, Wells falling by 10 runs in a 17-7 loss to Declo.
Steele hit 1-for-2 and led the Lady Leopards with two RBIs, providing Wells’ only extra-base hit with her two-run double.
DelRio went 1-for-1 and tied Wright (1-for-3) for the team high in runs scored, each crossing twice.
Aboite topped the roster with two hits in three ABs, drove in a run and scored one of her own.
Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Lady Leopards were only outhit seven to six, but the Lady Hornets tagged four knocks for extra bases – two doubles, a triple and a home run.
DECLO – 234 8 – (17)73
WELLS – 003 4 – 766
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will play Wendell at 8:45 a.m. Friday.
