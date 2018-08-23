WELLS – Last season, the Wells volleyball team dealt with several issues – namely being a young team, playing without several of its key players due to graduation and injury and playing for an interim coach.
The Lady Leopards are back with an optimistic outlook for the 2018 season, returning both youth and experience, coupling a season of varsity action under their belts with talent.
Head coach Cody Kulinsky returns for a whole season after giving birth to her daughter last fall, finding few losses and many players with potential to make big impacts in the Division 1A Northern-East.
The Leopards finished 4-6 in league last season and earned the No. 3 seed of the 1A North regional tournament, but Wells was dismantled in a three-set sweep in the first round of the playoffs by Sierra Lutheran.
“I’m pretty excited for this year. We’re still young but we get a lot of returners,” Kulinsky said.
According to Kulinsky, one loss that will be “big shoes to fill” is having to replace graduated Kendra Franco at libero.
The Lady Leopards also graduated setter Samantha Stumpf, but she was unavailable until the end of last season following ankle surgery.
Wells also said goodbye to back-up setter Amanda Murphy.
Kulinsky said she has not decided who will take Franco’s place at the ultra-important position of libero, but she has a few options.
“Jenny Aguilar (junior) could play libero, or we could go with a freshman, Jasmin Garcia,” she said.
On the front row, Kulinsky will look for offense from sophomore Cameron Powers or junior Jackie Berumen at outside hitter.
Kulinsky expects junior Vanessa Solis, a transplant from the cross country team, to play opposite hitter.
In the middle, she thinks her best options are seniors Betty Aboite and Sandra Casas.
“We’ll start the year with a 6-2 formation and play junior Aubrey Durant and Megan Morgan as our setters,” Kulinsky said. “I’m anxious to see what happens in Yerington, but I still like to have three hitters in the front row. This is a good group of versatile kids. It’s been a couple years since we’ve been this flexible.”
Kulinsky expects to use her team’s preseason tournament as a tryout for players at several positions, attempting to find the magical mixture for the perfect combination.
“I told the girls to plan on playing at different positions, but they have a strong enough mindset – I don’t think it will be a problem,” she said.
She said she expects Wells’ biggest focuses will be on minor details and blocking, but she says her defense “looks good.”
“I just want our consistency to remain true,” she said.
Wells will open the Yerington tournament against Division 4A North program Carson at 11 a.m. Friday, following with games against Fall River (California) at 1 p.m. and Silver State at 3 p.m.
The Lady Leopards’ first home match will take place against the Elko junior varsity at 5 p.m. Sept. 5, in Wells.
