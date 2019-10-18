WELLS — After an up-and-down start to the season, the Wells volleyball team has been clicking — including a win over the defending state champion — and rolling along to an unbeaten record in league play.
On Wednesday, the Lady Leopards swept the Lady Jaguars, in Jackpot, giving Wells seven victories in its last-eight matches and four-consecutive wins.
Versus Jackpot
The scores of the first and third games were close, but Wells took out Jackpot in three sets — winning the first and third frames by matching tallies of 25-21 and taking the second set by a double-digit margin of 25-15.
Freshman Jillian Rodriguez led the Lady Leopards with eight kills and two blocks.
Wells’ serving was on-point, several players tallying two aces each.
Junior Megan Morgan fired a pair of aces, led the team with 13 assists, tied for the team high with two blocks and added four putaways.
Senior Aubrey Durant helped the in the setting department with 10 assists, served two aces and nailed four kills.
Wells earned six kills and two aces apiece from seniors Jackie Berumen and Vanessa Solis.
“The differences between the beginning of the season and now have been our teamwork and the consistency of our ball control,” said Wells head coach Cody Kulinsky. “We have great leadership, and everyone has been stepping up and taking control.”
Versus Owyhee
On Oct. 12, the Lady Leopards got up and made a trip to Owyhee — taking care of business in three sets.
Despite sweeping the Lady Braves, the games were close — the match swinging to Wells’ favor with a narrow 27-25 win in extra points in the first set.
The Lady Leopards never relinquished the lead, closing the door with a 25-20 win in the second frame and a 25-18 victory in the third.
Berumen and Rodriguez were huge for Wells.
Defensively, Berumen made 15 digs — Rodriguez blocking a remarkable seven shots.
On offense, Berumen paced Wells in multiple areas with three aces on 15-for-15 with a six-point run and seven kills — Rodriguez adding an ace and four putaways.
Durant killed six shots, served an ace and tied Morgan for the team high with 11 assists — Morgan finishing with five putaways.
Solis closed with five kills and a rejection.
Like Solis, sophomore Jasmin Garcia was deadly behind the service line — chalking up an eight-point streak with three aces, also killing two shots.
Paired with Berumen’s team-high 15 digs, sophomore Falen Iveson made 14-huge digs in the back of the defense.
Versus Eureka
The Lady Leopards also swept a league foe in a road match on Oct. 11, in Eureka, the Lady Leopards taking out the revamped, young Lady Vandals with relative ease.
Wells rolled to a straight-set win of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-17 — claiming two of the three games by double digits.
Once again, the serves and the defense did damage for Wells — five girls combining for a 55-of-56 clip beyond the line.
Berumen topped the roster with four aces — including a seven-point run — also leading the offense with eight kills and adding a block.
Rodriguez dominated again at the net, swatting seven shots — driving five kills and serving 12-for-12 with an ace.
Durant served 8-for-8 and paced the roster with 12 assists, adding six putaways and a pair of blocks.
Morgan was a perfect 13-for-13 on serves with three aces, nine assists and three kills.
Garcia (15-for-16) also served three aces and led the team with an eight-point run.
Solis served 7-for-7 and hammered five putaways.
Versus Wendover (Utah)
On Oct. 7, the Lady Leopards began their current winning streak with a four-set victory in Wendover (Utah).
Wells won the first set comfortably by a margin of 25-16 but fell in the second game, 25-22.
The Lady Indians swapped the score to the high side and took the third set, 25-22, owning the fourth set by a 12-point cushion for a 25-13 win.
Durant impacted the match everywhere, leading Wells with four aces — serving an eight-point run in the first set — 12 assists and 10 kills.
Berumen notched a nine-point run in the fourth set and served 20-for-21 with three aces, finishing with seven kills and a block.
Morgan was 15-for-15 behind the line, dished 11 assists and drove four putaways.
Rodriguez served two aces, hammered nine kills and blocked a shot.
Defensively, Iveson made 14 digs.
Solis served two aces and killed a pair of shots, sophomore Kalee Higbee served 4-for-4 with two aces and freshman Brynly Stewart tallied two putaways.
Versus Lincoln County
Wells’ lone loss in the past-eight matches came at home on Oct. 3 against Lincoln County, the Lady Lynx winning in four sets but the Lady Leopards putting up wicked fights in each of the three defeats.
Lincoln County won the first-two frames by scores of 25-22 in each, Wells absolutely dominating the third set with what Kulinsky called “one of our most consistent offensive games.”
Wells staved off elimination in a big way with a 25-7 blowout, but the Lady Lynx shut down the show with a hard-fought 28-26 victory in the fourth in extra points.
Morgan led the way for Wells with 11 kills and eight assists, adding a pair of aces.
Garcia was a beat behind the service line, going a perfect 28-for-28 with a team-high four aces — breaking off a 15-point run in the third set — also hitting five kills.
Rodriguez put away five balls and blocked a team-best three shots.
Morgan was 12-for-12 with an ace, six assists and three kills.
Solis served 13-for-13 with an ace, adding two kills and a pair of swats.
Junior Vanessa Hylton contributed two aces, two putaways and a rejection.
Versus Elko JV
The Lady Leopards kicked off the month with a four-set road win over the Elko junior varsity.
In the first set, Wells opened an 11-point victory of 25-14.
The Lady Indians bounced back with a 25-22 win in the second set, but the Lady Leopards responded with consecutive victories of 25-18 and 25-22.
Garcia paced the Wells offense with 10 kills and served 13-for-15 with an ace, making a seven-point run in the first set.
Berumen served 8-for-8 with nine kills and blocked a shot.
Durant set 16 assists, put away five shots and served an ace.
Solis was 21-of-23 behind the line with two aces — making a pair of six-point runs — and drove six kills.
Morgan was stellar in multiple areas of the floor, serving a perfect 22-for-22 with two aces — going for seven points in a row in the third set and six straight in the fourth — dishing 13 assists.
Defensively, Iveson led the roster with 17 digs.
Rodriguez performed on offense and defense with six kills and half a dozen blocks.
Versus McDermitt
In the first meeting of the season, the Lady Leopards improved to 3-0 in league play on Sept. 28 with a straight-set win at McDermitt.
The sets were separated by comfortable margins, Wells never allowing the Lady Bulldogs to within anything closer than nine points.
The Lady Leopards won the first and third frames by matching marks of 25-16 and dominated the second game by a tally of 25-9.
Durant led Wells with four aces, 10 assists and five kills.
Morgan served an ace, dished seven assists and put away three shots.
Garcia finished with a team-high 15 digs, served three aces and made two putaways.
Rodriguez dug up six shots, killed four, blocked one and served an ace.
Solis served 13-for-13 and killed four shots; Berumen notching an ace, three putaways and a block.
Stewart opened the second set with a four-point service run and an ace.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (6-0 in league) were set to host Carlin (0-6 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
Wells will play another home game versus McDermitt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
