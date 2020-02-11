Lady Leopards blow out Lady Vandals

EUREKA — The second meeting between the Wells and Eureka girls basketball teams was a far-different story than the first.

The anticipated rematch on Eureka’s home floor provided the same outcome but by a much more lopsided score.

On Friday, the Lady Leopards — despite falling behind 6-2 early — dominated the Lady Vandals from the second quarter on and cruised to a 50-23 victory.

The first period played out a 6-6 tie, but Wells seized control with a 16-4 advantage in the second.

In the third, the Lady Leopards were limited to single digits on nine points but allowed only four points for the second straight frame.

Entering the fourth, Wells led by 17 with the score at 31-14.