WELLS — Despite the graduation of a pair of 1st-Team All-League performers, the Wells volleyball team returns some key contributors — including the League MVP and the Coach of the Year.
In 2018, the Lady Leopards finished with a 6-2 record in the Division 1A Northern-East — earning the No. 2 seed for the 1A North regional tournament — closing with an even 13-13 mark overall.
Returning
Running the ship will be head coach Cody Kulinsky for the 12th-consecutive year after winning her second Coach of the Year honor last season.
Wells will also bring back 2018 League MVP Aubrey Durant for her senior season.
Playing at setter, Durant showed the ability to impact the game in several areas — improving her versatility for the Lady Leopards.
Durant dished a team-high 172 assists, but she also became more of an offensive weapon — driving 125 kills.
She served the ball with great success, putting 90 percent of her balls into play and finishing with 55 aces.
Defensively, she made 130 digs and closed the year with 16 blocks, seven going down directly for kills.
“Aubrey will be one of our setters again. I think we will start with a 6-2 formation,” Kulinsky said. “I want to take advantage of hitters in the front. We are versatile enough, we should be able to run a 5-1 if we need to.”
Speaking of hitters, now-senior Jackie Berumen will once again hammer shots for Wells — likely moving to a new position.
As a junior, Berumen was a 2nd-Team All-League selection as an outside hitter — Kulinsky wanting to move her to the middle this year.
“She has the height and she has the speed,” Kulinsky said. “She has shown some great hits and she is proven. We have filled out a pretty solid core coming back, but if there is an area we need to replace it’s in the middle.”
Last season, Berumen made 257 digs and effectively passed 552 times to the setter in 679 chances.
Offensively, she closed the season with 67 kills but she really made her mark with her serves.
In 223 tries, Berumen placed 216 serves into play — 26 going for aces — serving at a 97-percent rate with just seven errors.
Wells’ other setter will be junior Megan Morgan, who was an honorable mention for the league awards last year during her sophomore season.
She successfully set 608 of 639 balls to hitters for a 95-percent rate, finishing with 136 assists.
Morgan was extremely efficient with her serves — missing just five in 155 chances for a 97-percent accuracy — dropping in five aces.
Defensively, she finished with 87 digs.
At outside hitter, Kulinsky thinks she can receive solid performances from junior Vanessa Hylton.
“She stepped into that position last year as a sophomore and played really well during regionals,” she said.
Kulinsky will try senior Vanessa Solis in the middle and maybe “move her to the outside also.”
At the current juncture, Wells’ opposite-side hitter will be determined in the preseason and as the year goes along.
Sophomore Jasmin Garcia will roll to the outside but can double as a libero if needed.
“She did wonders at the end of last season,” Kulinsky said. “She can dig up balls in the back row and get shots down when she hits from the front.
Varsity Newcomers
Defensively, Kulinsky will likely place the responsibility of libero on the shoulders of sophomore Falen Iveson.
“I want to try Falen as my libero,” Kulinsky said. “She is a great passer, which will get the ball to the setter in position to get the ball to our hitters.”
The Lady Leopards will have several new faces on the varsity team, both moving up players from the junior varsity and bringing in some freshmen.
“Allysa Murphy is a senior who was on the JV last year, and Mackenzie Sethman (senior) didn’t play last year — maybe the last two years,” Kulinsky said. “Haylee Sethman (sophomore) and Saige Hall (sophomore) played on the JV last year.”
Kulinsky has a pair of freshmen on the roster, Jillian Rodriguez and Brynly Stewart.
She plans on trying Rodriguez in the middle in Yerington, where she also wants to give ample playing time to the younger players in hopes of filling out a rotation and finding the athletes who can give solid contributions from the bench.
Wells also received the talents of sophomore transfer Kalee Higbee, who moved from Alamo.
Key Losses
The Lady Leopards graduated the best shot blocker in the league, Betty Aboite.
Aboite led the conference with 55 swats — 37 of which went for kills — closing the season with 143 putaways.
She served 24 aces and made 75 digs.
Wells also lost middle hitter Sandra Casas — who presented Wells with the ability to block and hit — stuffing 31 shots (seven for kills) and driving 106 putaways.
Offensively, she scored points 43 times from aces and made 116 digs on the defensive side of the ball.
Both Aboite and Casas were named 1st-Team All-League players in the middle.
The Lady Leopards’ best defender from last season moved on after a foreign-exchange stop in Wells.
Then-junior libero Mariona Boloa was a 2nd-Team All-League selection in 2018.
In 777 passes, Boloa placed 681 to the setter for an 88-percent success rate.
Incredibly, she was 95-percent successful at digging up opponents’ shots – making a ridiculous 483 digs for the season.
Strengths
“I think we have some offense and I think our defense will be great all-around,” Kulinsky said. “I don’t think we’ll have to rely on the libero to do everything in the back. These girls really want the ball, want to play and want to accomplish something.”
Areas of Improvement
“We can always work on communication on the floor,” Kulinsky said. “We will need solid bench play, so we can switch positions and have someone come in, be active and make that positive play.”
Schedule
The Lady Leopard will open the season with three matches Friday during pool play of the Yerington Tournament, squaring off against Reed, Mammoth (California) and Whittell.
