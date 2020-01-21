Lady Leopards come up with big win

Eureka fell to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the 1A East.

In defeat, junior Ilyhia Greely scored a game-high 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made a steal in a near double-double for the Lady Vandals.

Wells was led by 13 points from senior Jackie Berumen, who also snagged nine boards — adding a game-high five steals and tying for the team and game best with four assists.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Haylee Sethman also scored in double digits for the Lady Leopards, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

For Eureka, junior Gracie Garrett closed with eight points, five rebounds and a takeaway — senior Breyana Miller adding six points, two boards, an assist and a steal.

Wells freshman Jillian Rodriguez was efficient with seven points and eight rebounds — shooting 3-for-6 from the floor — and sophomore Jasmin Garcia tallied six points on two 3s, tied for the team and game high with four assists and collected three rebounds.

Sophomore Evilia Garcia finished with five points — rounding out the Wells offense — and tied for the game high with nine boards.

Eureka sophomore Kyra Todd finished with three points, six rebounds and an assists.