Lady Leopards come up with big win

WELLS — The Wells girls basketball team is 4-0 in league play of the Division 1A East but, more importantly, the Lady Leopards’ last win was a big one — coming against the team that went to the 2019 1A state final.
On Friday, Wells handed Eureka its first loss in league play by a final score of 42-35 — the Lady Leopards earning the victory in the second half
Wells posted just five points in the first quarter but limited Eureka to seven, the Lady Leopards outscoring the Lady Vandals 12-10 in the second period.
At the half, both teams were knotted up in a defensive battle with the score at 17-all.
From the break, Wells opened a little breathing room with a 12-7 advantage in the third quarter and built a 29-24 lead.
In the fourth, both team scored in double digits for just the second time of the contest — Wells extending its lead by two with a 13-11 run down the stretch.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Leopards improved 12-3 on the season and 4-0 in league play with a 42-35 win.
Eureka fell to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the 1A East.
In defeat, junior Ilyhia Greely scored a game-high 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made a steal in a near double-double for the Lady Vandals.
Wells was led by 13 points from senior Jackie Berumen, who also snagged nine boards — adding a game-high five steals and tying for the team and game best with four assists.
Sophomore Haylee Sethman also scored in double digits for the Lady Leopards, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
For Eureka, junior Gracie Garrett closed with eight points, five rebounds and a takeaway — senior Breyana Miller adding six points, two boards, an assist and a steal.
Wells freshman Jillian Rodriguez was efficient with seven points and eight rebounds — shooting 3-for-6 from the floor — and sophomore Jasmin Garcia tallied six points on two 3s, tied for the team and game high with four assists and collected three rebounds.
Sophomore Evilia Garcia finished with five points — rounding out the Wells offense — and tied for the game high with nine boards.
Eureka sophomore Kyra Todd finished with three points, six rebounds and an assists.
The Lady Vandals’ scoring was capped by two points apiece from sophomore Millie Zimmerman — who grabbed seven rebounds — and a deuce for freshman Erin Shay.
“That was a game we had circled on the calendar. We knew it was a big one,” said Wells head coach Garrett Hylton. “To beat the team that went to the state championship last year and had most of the same girls back was a good win for us. The girls were locked in, played hard and executed. When Eureka cut the lead to three, I was pleased with how the girls responded.”
EUREKA — 7 — 10 — 7 — 11 — 35 Total
WELLS — 5 — 12 — 12 — 13 — 42 Total
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will play another crucial contest for postseason seeding when they host Owyhee (11-5 overall, 2-1 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.