WELLS – Despite being down two-important players, the Wells girls basketball team gained notable performances throughout its roster Tuesday against the Spring Creek junior varsity.
Playing without freshman Falen Iveson and sophomore McKenli Myers, the Lady Leopards still managed to pull off a 42-30 victory against the Lady Spartans.
A large reason for Wells’ success was due to a strong showing in the first quarter, outscoring Spring Creek 13-4.
“I was really happy with our girls’ effort. We were down two starters and sometimes it can be a challenge to get up for those mid-week non-league games,” said Wells coach Garrett Hylton. “We didn’t have Falen or McKenli against and those are big losses. Falen handles the ball a lot for us and her on-ball defense is so important to our team. McKenli really helps us stretch the floor and helps on the glass.”
In the second period, the actioned evened – the Lady Leopards edging the Lady Spartans 12-10.
At halftime, Wells led by 11 at 25-14.
The second half played out a virtual draw, Wells outscoring Spring Creek 17-16.
“We led by 18 or 20 in the fourth quarter. I might have gone to our bench a little early but I wanted to get a couple of our JV girls some minutes. They’ve been working hard in practice but don’t have a lot of opportunities to get into games,” said Hylton. “Spring Creek responded with a nice run but, ultimately, that was a great experience for some of our younger girls to have to go in and try to finish a game under some pressure.”
In the end, the hot start for the Lady Leopards proved to be the difference – Wells picking up a non-conference win of 42-30.
Wells finished with three players in double digits, led by 11 points from freshman Haylee Sethman, who scored 10 points in the first half.
She also paced the passing attack, notching a game-high five assists – adding five rebounds and two steals.
Sethman was joined in double digits by both junior Jackie Berumen and senior Betty Aboite, each scoring 10 points.
Berumen grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and dished three assists, making two steals.
Aboite also posted an all-around effort with four rebounds, four assists and two takeaways.
“Haylee was excellent attacking the rim and finishing. Jackie did most of her work in the second half. Betty doesn’t always look to shoot much with some of the other girls on our team but she just fills whatever role we need her to,” Hylton said. “She was much more aggressive against Spring Creek and was excellent taking the ball to the rim and either finishing or making good passes. When your three leading scorers also have 12 assists that usually means good things will happen.”
Evelia Garcia scored three points, followed by two each by seniors Sandra Casas and Danielle Wadda-Martinez and juniors Aubree Talbert and Jenny Aguilar.
Casas and Wadda-Martinez each pulled down six rebounds, Casas making two steals and Wadda-Martinez notching one takeaway.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (13-4 overall, 0-1 in league) will return to Division 1A Northern-East action, playing the Lady Vandals (11-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
