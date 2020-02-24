Lady Leopards drop regional title, 38-36, qualify for state with 55-51 win over Owyhee

LAS VEGAS — For the first time in three tries, the Eureka girls basketball team beat Wells — doing so in the game that mattered.
On Saturday, the East No. 1 Lady Leopards — who beat the Lady Vandals 42-35 on Jan. 17 and 50-23 on Feb. 7 — fell in the 1A East-South regional championship to East No. 2 Eureka by a final score of 38-36 in overtime.
Wells controlled the first half — outscoring the Lady Vandals 10-5 in the first quarter and 11-6 in the second — leading by double digits at the break, 21-11.
However, foul trouble mounted for the Lady Leopards — eventually playing without two starters following their fifth personals — and Eureka mounted a comeback with an 11-7 advantage in the third quarter and a 14-8 streak down the stretch.
The Lady Vandals overcame a 10-point halftime deficit with a 25-15 advantage after the break, forcing overtime with the score knotted at 36-all.
In the OT period, points came at a premium — each offense struggling mightily — combining for just two points.
Eureka put up the two — holding Wells scoreless over the four-minute span — the Lady Vandals hoisting the regional trophy after a 38-36 victory.
Wells sophomore Haylee Sethman was the only player for either team who scored in double digits, dropping a game-high 10 points — adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
For Eureka, junior post Ilyhia Greely neared a double-double with team highs of nine points and 11 rebounds — also pacing the Lady Vandals with four assists, three takeaways and two rejections.
Sophomore Kyra Todd finished with eight points, two boards and a steal — junior Gracie Garrett notching seven points, three rebounds and a pair of dimes.
Wells sophomore Evelia Garcia scored eight points and grabbed a team-11 11 boards — adding an assist and a steal — and senior Jackie Berumen booked seven points, nine rebounds, a game-high four steals and two assists.
Eureka senior Breyana Miller tallied six points, two assists, a rebound and a swipe; and sophomore Mollie Zimmerman posted six points, two boards and a dime — the Lady Vandals’ scoring rounded off by a deuce from sophomore Gabriella Minoletti (three rebounds, two assists, swat).
For the Lady Leopards, junior McKenli Myers finished with five points, three rebounds and a steal — freshman Jillian Rodriguez going for four points, five boards and a takeaway.
Wells’ offense was closed by two points from freshman Brynly Stewart.
Volume shooting was in issue for Wells, which connected on just 15-of-57 shots from the floor for a 26-percent clip — going 2-for-13 from three and only attempting eight free throws (4-for-8).
Eureka shot the ball at 33 percent, going 13-for-36 from inside the arc and 0-3 from deep.
From the stripe, the Lady Vandals took 11 free throws but made just five.
Eureka 38, Wells 36 EUREKA 5 6 11 14 2 38 Total
WELLS 10 11 7 8 0 36 Total
Versus Owyhee
On Friday, the Lady Leopards punched their tickets to state with a 55-51 victory over East No. 3 Owyhee during the regional semifinal.
Like the previous meeting on Feb. 15 — a 53-50 win for Wells, in Owyhee — the action was close throughout.
Wells edged Owyhee 17-16 in the highest-scoring frame of the contest in the first quarter, taking another one-point advantage in the second quarter with a 13-12 run.
At the break, the Lady Leopards led by two at 30-28.
The frame that essentially earned Wells its position in the state tournament came in the third — topping the Lady Braves 13-10 — the three-point margin serving as the widest gap of any quarter for either team.
Entering the fourth, Wells clutched a 43-38 advantage.
In the fourth, Owyhee outscored Wells 13-12 but was unable to erase the five-point hole and fell by four — the Lady Leopards advancing to the regional title game with a 55-51 win.
In defeat, Owyhee senior Alejandra Dick was incredible — hitting four 3s and scoring a game-high 21 points, snagging a game-best eight steals and grabbing four rebounds.
Junior Cameron Paradise gave the Lady Braves a one-two punch with 17 points and a team-high 14 boards for a double-double, adding three steals and two assists.
Wells was more balanced.
Berumen splashed two 3s and finished with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds, a team-best three steals and three assists.
She led a trio of Lady Leopards in double figures, joined by 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and pair of steals by Sethman and 11 points, a team-high four dimes, three boards and a takeaway by sophomore Jasmin Garcia — who hit three 3s.
Evelia Garcia approached double digits with nine points, a game-high 15 rebounds and two swipes.
Myers closed out the scoring for Wells with eight points, nine boards, two steals and a dime.
Without scoring, Rodriguez mounted eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Behind the duo of Dick and Paradise, Owyhee freshman Danina Nino added five points and three rebounds.
Sophomore Makinzie Cady tallied three points, five rebounds, a steal and a dime.
Junior Shaquala Smartt (three boards) and senior Jenna Sope scored two points apiece; Sope booking six rebounds, a team-high three assists and a takeaway.
Sophomore JosieRose Thomas rounded out the scoring for the Lady Braves with a free throw and added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
OWYHEE — 16 — 12 — 10 — 13 — 51 Total
WELLS — 17 — 13 — 13 — 12 — 55 Total
Division 1A State Tournament
Wells (21-4 overall, 9-1 in league) — the Division 1A East-South No. 2 seed — will take on West-Central No. 1 and regional champ Mineral County (23-3 overall, 10-2 in league) at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
East-South No. 1 Eureka (17-6 overall, 7-3 in league) will play West-Central No. 2 Virginia City (16-9 overall, 9-0 in league) in the first 1A state semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High.