Lady Leopards drop regional title, 38-36, qualify for state with 55-51 win over Owyhee

Wells’ offense was closed by two points from freshman Brynly Stewart.

Volume shooting was in issue for Wells, which connected on just 15-of-57 shots from the floor for a 26-percent clip — going 2-for-13 from three and only attempting eight free throws (4-for-8).

Eureka shot the ball at 33 percent, going 13-for-36 from inside the arc and 0-3 from deep.

From the stripe, the Lady Vandals took 11 free throws but made just five.

Eureka 38, Wells 36 EUREKA 5 6 11 14 2 38 Total

WELLS 10 11 7 8 0 36 Total

Versus Owyhee

On Friday, the Lady Leopards punched their tickets to state with a 55-51 victory over East No. 3 Owyhee during the regional semifinal.

Like the previous meeting on Feb. 15 — a 53-50 win for Wells, in Owyhee — the action was close throughout.

Wells edged Owyhee 17-16 in the highest-scoring frame of the contest in the first quarter, taking another one-point advantage in the second quarter with a 13-12 run.

At the break, the Lady Leopards led by two at 30-28.