EUREKA – In low scoring ballgames, buckets come at a premium.
The Wells girls basketball team fell to 0-2 in the Division 3A North Friday with a 36-31 loss to Eureka, a game the Lady Vandals claimed with late scores on offensive rebounds.
The ball would not find a home in the rim for each team in the first half, Eureka outscoring Wells 4-3 in the first quarter.
The squads doubled their offensive outputs in the second period – albeit far from a shootout – each team netting eight points in the frame.
At halftime, Wells trailed 12-11.
The Lady Leopards reached double figures for the first time in the third quarter with 10 points, Eureka remaining in single digits for the third-consecutive frame.
Going into the fourth, the game was gridlocked at 21-all.
Eureka surged ahead with an 11-8 run, Wells trailing 32-29 with 1:30 on the clock.
The Lady Leopards committed a foul “by not moving our feet,” said head coach Garrett Hylton.
Freshman Gabriella Minoletti made the front end of the trip to the stripe, Wells missing the box-out and allowing an offensive rebound.
The ball was tied up, the possession arrow favoring Eureka.
“We had a great contest on their next shot but we missed another box-out and their leading scorer walked right down the middle of lane, grabbed the board and put it back,” Hylton said.
With a minute remaining, Eureka took a 35-29 lead – scoring three points – essentially gaining three possessions, in turn icing the contest.
Wells was unable to overcome missed opportunities and extra chances it gave to the Lady Vandals, the Lady Leopards coming up short in a 36-31 loss.
“We did not rebound nearly well enough to win. Obviously, points were tough to come by for both teams and, by my count, we gave up 20 extra opportunities and possessions. You just can’t do that and expect to win a game,” Hylton said. “Bottom line, I’ve got to do a better job or making sure we’re either in good enough shape to play at a faster tempo or make some changes to help our girls get better shots in the half court. I didn’t do a good enough job getting us ready to play and we lost because of it.”
Wells junior Jackie Berumen hit four 3s and scored a game-high 12 points but never took a two-point shot and never made a trip to the free-throw line.
She closed with a double-double – grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds – adding three assists and two steals.
Eureka was led by 11 points from sophomore Gracie Garrett, who pulled down seven rebounds.
Senior Angelika Townsend scored nine points and ripped away a game-high 11 boards and four steals.
Wells senior Sandra Casas finished with seven points and five rebounds, and senior Betty Aboite added five points, three boards and two steals – freshman Haylee Sethman closing with four points, four boards, three steals and three assists.
The Lady Leopards struggled mightily to score, shooting just 6-for-36 on two-pointers and 5-for-19 on 3s – finishing a combined 11-for-55 from the floor for a 20-percent clip.
Eureka was not much better, finishing 13-for-39 from inside the arc and 2-for-11 beyond it – shooting 30 percent for the game on 15-for-50 from the floor – but the Lady Vandals did not have as many empty trips.
A quartet of Lady Vandals posted four-points apiece: sophomore Ilyhia Greely (nine rebounds), sophomore Carlie Wells (three boards), junior Breyana Miller and Minoletti.
The Lady Leopards played the game without freshman Falen Iveson and sophomore McKenli Myers, but Eureka was without senior Morgan Thomas (17 points per game).
“It definitely hurt not having McKenli, who is our third leading scorer, and Falen, who is our best defender, but it’s hard to use that as an excuse when you look at Eureka’s bench and one of the best two or three players in the entire state is sitting on the end of it in a knee brace,” Hylton said.
Eureka improved to 3-0 in the Division 1A Northern-East, dropping Wells to 0-2 in league play.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will try for their first win in conference play against Owyhee (1-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.