WELLS – After splitting its weekend slate, the Wells girls basketball team would have rather won its first contest than its second.
The Lady Leopards opened league play of the Division 1A Northern-East on Friday, falling in a seven-point loss to McDermitt.
Wells responded with a blowout win Saturday, but the 45-4 shellacking of Excel Christian came in a non-conference game.
Versus McDermitt
The Lady Leopards appeared poised for a league-opening victory against the Lady Bulldogs, Wells opening a 14-5 advantage in the first quarter.
Outscoring McDermitt 13-12 in the second period, the Lady Leopards took some confidence and a 27-17 lead to the locker room.
With Wells up double digits, the third quarter played out nearly evenly – the Lady Bulldogs finding the high side for the first time.
McDermitt outscored Wells 14-11 in the frame, but the Lady Leopards entered the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead.
How quickly things can change.
In the final-eight minutes, Wells hit the offensive brakes – skidding to a near stop – the Lady Leopards mounting just five points.
McDermitt, on the other hand, went off – the Lady Bulldogs detonated and dropped their frame high of 19 points – snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
Wells’ 10-point halftime lead evaporated and morphed into a seven-point loss, McDermitt winning the league opener for each team by a final score of 50-43.
Senior Precious Masters – who has been a Wells killer in past seasons – led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double, adding three assists and three steals.
In defeat, Wells junior Jackie Berumen dropped a team-high 20 points – burying three 3s – also yanking down 13 boards for a monster double-double of her own.
She led the Lady Leopards with four assists and made two steals.
Freshman Haylee Sethman joined Berumen in double figures with 10 points, finishing with four rebounds, a team-best three takeaways and two assists.
Sophomores Takayla Antonio and Katie Crutcher each scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs – Antonio collecting 12 rebounds – and sophomore Kalli Sam added six points.
McDermitt junior Jasmine Northrup finished with five points and six rebounds, and junior Victoria Navarro capped the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with two points.
Freshman Falen Iveson, sophomore McKenli Myers and senior Sandra Casas booked three points apiece for the Lady Leopards – Myers grabbing five rebounds, Casas pulling in four boards and Iveson snagging three rebounds and two steals.
Senior Betty Aboite led grabbed eight rebounds and scored two points for Wells, junior Jenny Aguilar rounding out the scoring for the Lady Leopards with a deuce.
Versus Excel Christian
The Lady Warriors offered little opposition for the Lady Leopards on either side of the floor Saturday, Wells scoring at will and shutting Excel Christian down in a 45-4 victory.
The first of only two field goals for the Lady Warriors came in the first quarter, but Wells ripped off a quick-23 points in the opening frame.
The Lady Leopards backed off the throttle in the second quarter but blanked the Lady Warriors.
At the break, Wells led by 27 with the score at 29-2.
Excel Christian went scoreless for the second time in the third quarter, Wells tacking on five points in the period.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Leopards’ 34-2 lead was more than safe.
Wells posted a double-digit frame in the fourth period with 11 points, the Lady Warriors adding their second field goal.
In the end, the Lady Leopards breezed to a 45-4 victory.
Sethman scored a game-high 12 points and hit two 3s for Wells, finishing with five steals, three rebounds and two assists.
She was joined in double figures by Myers, who closed with 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Berumen played an all-around contest – posting seven points, a team-best eight steals, five boards and three assists.
Casas scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Aboite finishing with six points and five boards.
Iveson scored three points and tied Berumen for the team high with three assists.
For the Lady Warriors, juniors Andrea Bain and Lauren Vanderslice each finished with two points and five rebounds.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (12-4 overall, 0-1 in league) will take on the Lady Vandals (11-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.