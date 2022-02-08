 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Leopards fend off Owyhee, 43-34

Haylee Sethman

Wells' Haylee Sethman (1) rises up for a floater in the lane against Owyhee on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Wells. She scored a team-high 13 points, and the Lady Leopards held off the Lady Braves by a final score of 43-34.

 Anthony Mori

WELLS — On Tuesday, the No. 2 Division 1A girls basketball team in the state was tested.

Wells — despite some offensive struggles — was active on defense and made plays when it had to, fending off Owyhee by a final score of 43-34.

The scoring got underway with a long two by Owyhee senior Autumn Dodson, but Wells responded with a fast-break bucket on an outlet pass from senior Jasmin Garcia to junior Jillian Rodriguez for a layup.

The Lady Leopards went up one on a free throw by senior Falen Iveson, but the Lady Braves grabbed a two-point cushion on a three from straightaway by junior Alaisjah Sam.

On the other end, a baseline runner by Iveson brought Wells even at 5-5.

A steal by Garcia went the distance for a deuce, opening a 7-5 advantage for the Lady Leopards.

For Owyhee, senior JosieRose Thomas tallied a put-back from offensive board and tied the game.

People are also reading…

But, Wells went up three on a triple by Garcia — set up from an assist by senior Haylee Sethman.

After the first, the Lady Leopards led the Lady Braves 10-7.

From a steal by Dodson, sophomore Rayana Atkins finished in transition with a pretty reverse layup for Owyhee.

Iverson cashed a runner from the elbow, and Sethman dropped a hook in the middle of the lane for a five-point Wells lead.

Sethman got a friendly bounce on a three from the corner after an offensive board by Rodriguez, but Dodson made a steal from a Wells defensive rebound and scored inside.

Rodriguez was fouled and drained both free throws, and Garcia jumped a passing lane and drove coast-to-coast for a layup — Sethman doing the same.

With 1:44 remaining in the first half, the Lady Leopards forced a timeout with a 6-0 run — taking a 23-11 lead.

Atkins drew a foul on the baseline and drilled both attempts at the stripe — pulling Owyhee to within 10 — and the margin shrunk to eight with a bucket on the right block by senior Shaquala Smartt.

At the half, Wells led 23-15.

Dodson opened the third with a three of the game from the right wing — slimming Owyhee’s deficit to five — and brought the Lady Braves to within three on a long two from the top of the key as she reached double digits.

Atkins split a pair if defenders and splashed a runner — making the score 23-21 — but Sethman pulled out a perfect time to dust off her second trey for a 26-22 Wells advantage as she hit double figures.

An offensive rebound by senior Bella Garcia led to a second-chance deuce in the paint for Iveson, who then went glass from the left side for an eight-point lead.

Dodson pulled Owyhee to within five on her second triple, but Sethman made a steal and dashed to the tin for a bunny.

But, the Lady Braves made the score a five-point affair once again with a strong take down the right side by Atkins.

Entering the fourth quarter, Wells’ lead had slimmed to 32-27.

With an offensive board by Rodriguez, Falen knocked in another bank from the right edge.

Sam scored for the Lady Braves on a steal and dish from Atkins, and the Lady Leopard squandered multiple opportunities after putting in great work on the glass with the score at 34-29.

Dodson stopped and popped a jumper from an inbound pass by Atkins — cutting the deficit to three — but senior Alaina Escamilla made a timely bucket for Wells with a nice take down the left side.

From underneath the Lady Leopards’ hoop, Dodson made a steal and pushed the length of the floor for a layup for the Lady Braves — knifing the margin back to three at 36-33.

Rodriguez made a huge rebound and put-back for Wells, which then got on the break from an Owyhee miss — Jasmin Garcia scoring on the weak side for a 40-33 lead with 2:19 on the clock.

Forced to press, Owyhee did well defensively — forcing consecutive turnovers — but the Lady Braves failed to convert shots into points.

Wells missed the front end of the single-bonus, but Owyhee did not score — the Lady Leopards running the floor — Iveson diming across the lane to Rodriguez for a nine-point lead.

The margin went to 10 with a pair of free throws by Sethman, but Owyhee gained one back with a free throw from Marina Smartt — not listed on the Lady Braves’ roster.

After surviving a mighty test, the Lady Leopards remained unbeaten in league play with a 43-34 victory.

In defeat, Dodson dropped a game-high 14 points and buried two 3s — joined in double figures with 10 points by Atkins.

Sethman finished with a team-high 13 points for the Lady Leopards, joined in double digits with 11 points by Iveson — Jasmin Garcia and Rodriguez nearing double figures with nine and eight points, respectively.

Wells’ offense was capped by a deuce for Escamilla.

Owyhee’s scoring was rounded off with a five points by Smartt, two apiece for Shaquala Smartt and Thomas and a free throw from Marina Smartt.

OWYHEE — 7 — 8 — 12 — 7 — 34 Total

WELLS — 10 — 13 — 9 — 11 — 43 Total

Up Next

The Lady Leopards (17-2 overall, 6-0 in league) will close out the regular season with a pair pf home games at 6 p.m. Friday against Eureka and 2 p.m. Saturday versus McDermitt, in Wells.

Owyhee (8-6 overall, 2-5 in league) will wrap up its slate on the road at 4 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

