Lady Leopards get 1-seed for East-South regional

OWYHEE — With a pair of victories, the Wells girls basketball team closed out the regular season and earned a No. 1 seed for the Division 1A East-South regional tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady Leopards swept the season series on the road at Owyhee — the Lady Braves making things difficult but falling by a final score of 53-50 and dropping to the No. 3 seed after losing the tiebreaker with No. 2 Eureka
There was never a large run or significant advantage for either team in any frame, the contest coming down to a one-point advantage for Wells in the first quarter and a two-point edge in the second.
The Lady Leopards outscored Owyhee 9-8 in the first — the lowest-offensive output of the ballgame — and Wells built an 11-9 advantage in the second period.
In the second half, the game played out a draw — each team scoring 18 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.
Wells maintained its three-point, 20-17 halftime lead and hung on for a 53-50 victory.
In defeat, Owyhee junior Cameron Paradise scored a game-high 21 points and blasted four 3s — finishing with six rebounds, a team-high two assists and a steal.
Wells was paced by a team-high 20 points and three 3s off the hands of sophomore Haylee Sethman, who added a team-best eight steals, six rebounds and three dimes in a stat-stuffing performance.
For the Lady Braves, senior Alejandra Dicks scored 12 of her 14 points from the free-throw line and went for a double-double of a rare kind with a game-best 10 takeaways, notching four boards and an assist.
Senior Jackie Berumen reached double digits with 12 points, grabbed seven boards and dished a game-best four assists for the Lady Leopards.
Sophomore Evelia Garcia was a workhorse — giving Wells its third double-figure scorer — finishing with 10 points and racking up a video-game 19 rebounds with an assist and a swipe.
Fellow sophomore Jasmin Garcia knocked down six of her seven points on two 3s and added three boards, two dimes and a steal.
Owyhee freshman Danina Nino closed with five points, five rebounds and three thefts.
Wells’ offense was capped by four points from freshman Jillian Rodriguez, who nearly reached double-digit rebounds with nine and came away with a pair of steals.
Owyhee sophomore JosieRose Thomas closed with three points, a handful of takeaways and two boards — sophomore Makinzie Cady notching three points, three steals and two rebounds and junior Ducca Whiterock posting three points and a board.
The Lady Braves’ offense was rounded out by a free throw from senior Jenna Sope.
Without scoring, freshman Mattisen Jones jerked down a team-high seven rebounds.
WELLS — 9 — 11 — 18 — 15 — 53 Total
OWYHEE — 8 — 9 — 18 — 15 — 50 Total
Versus Carlin
On Friday, the Lady Leopards breezed to a matchup-sweeping victory of 61-12 versus Carlin, in Wells.
On Jan. 25, Wells beat the Lady Railroaders on their home floor by a tally of 55-8 — later stripped of the lopsided win due to the mishandling of the transfer by a freshman JV player.
In the second meeting, the Lady Leopards left no doubt from the opening tip — outscoring Carlin 32-0 in the first quarter.
The second period played out a 13-10 advantage for , the clock running by halftime with the margin at 35 points and 45-10 at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Leopards tallied an 11-2 advantage in the third and a 5-0 run in the fourth.
Sethman once again led a trio of double-digit scorers for Wells with a game-high 16 points — 12 of which came on four 3s — finishing with a game-best four assists, two steals and a rebound.
Berumen dropped 11 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished a dime.
Rodriguez reached double figures with 10 points, a game-high seven takeaways, five rebounds and a steal with an excellent effort in numerous areas.
Junior McKenli Myers flirted with double digits and closed with eight points — hitting two triples — three boards, a pair of takeaways and an assist.
Like Myers, Jasmin Garcia also splashed two shots from distance and finished with six points, six steals, three assists and a rebound.
Senior Jenny Aguilar also tallied six points, adding three boards and two swipes.
Wells’ offense was closed by a free throw each for senior Aubree Talbert and Evelia Garcia.
Talbert tied Berumen for the team high with seven rebounds, made two steals and an assist — Garcia adding three boards, a dime and a swipe.
Carlin was paced by four points apiece from senior Lachelle Doxey and junior Akilah Leach, Doxey collecting a team-high six rebounds and a pair of steals — Leach snagging two board and a theft.
Sophomore Miranda Rainville and freshman Krista Housley capped the Lady Railroaders’ scoring with two points apiece.
Without scoring, sophomore Garren Graves booked two boards and a steal.
CARLIN — 0 — 10 — 2 — 0 — 12 Total
WELLS — 32 — 13 — 11 — 5 — 61 Total
Jackpot at Owyhee
On Friday, the Lady Braves swept the season meetings with Jackpot — Owyhee wining by a final score of 58-22.
The score was nearly identical to the Lady Braves’ 58-23 victory over the Lady Jaguars on Jan. 25, in Jackpot.
Division 1A East-South Regional Tournament
The No. 1 Lady Leopards (19-4 overall, 9-1 in league) — following the forfeit sanction — will face South No. 4 Green Valley Christian (7-11 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.
On Dec. 7, 2019, during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, the Lady Leopards defeated the Lady Guardians by 39 points in a 49-10 contest.
The No. 3 Lady Braves (16-8 overall, 7-3 in league) will take on South No. 2 Beatty (7-7 overall, 4-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.
If both Wells and Owyhee win, they will face one another for the third time with a trip to state on the line at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.