Lady Leopards get 1-seed for East-South regional

Wells was paced by a team-high 20 points and three 3s off the hands of sophomore Haylee Sethman, who added a team-best eight steals, six rebounds and three dimes in a stat-stuffing performance.

For the Lady Braves, senior Alejandra Dicks scored 12 of her 14 points from the free-throw line and went for a double-double of a rare kind with a game-best 10 takeaways, notching four boards and an assist.

Senior Jackie Berumen reached double digits with 12 points, grabbed seven boards and dished a game-best four assists for the Lady Leopards.

Sophomore Evelia Garcia was a workhorse — giving Wells its third double-figure scorer — finishing with 10 points and racking up a video-game 19 rebounds with an assist and a swipe.

Fellow sophomore Jasmin Garcia knocked down six of her seven points on two 3s and added three boards, two dimes and a steal.

Owyhee freshman Danina Nino closed with five points, five rebounds and three thefts.

Wells’ offense was capped by four points from freshman Jillian Rodriguez, who nearly reached double-digit rebounds with nine and came away with a pair of steals.