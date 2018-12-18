ROUND MOUNTAIN – Following an 8-1 start to the season, the Wells girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 mark on its last road trip.
The Lady Leopards lost a rematch of the 2018 Division 1A state championship, falling in a low-scoring, 36-33 contest Thursday to Pahranagat Valley, in Alamo.
Wells then competed Friday and Saturday in the Kody Beach Memorial Tournament in Round Mountain, winning two contests and dropping one.
Versus Pahranagat Valley
Points were tough to come by Thursday night in the rematch of the state final, Wells finishing three-points shy in a 36-33 loss to the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Leopards edged the Lady Panthers 8-6 in the first period, Wells extending to a six-point halftime lead following an 11-7 advantage in the second quarter.
At the break, Wells held a 19-13 cushion.
In the second half, Wells could not points on the board – the Lady Panthers limiting the Lady Leopards to three points in the third period.
Pahranagat Valley erased its deficit with nine points in the frame, tying the contest 22-all going into the fourth.
In the final frame, Wells increased its offensive output to 11 points but gave up 14.
The Wells killer, Pahranagat Valley, escaped with a 36-33 win – the Lady Leopards letting the Lady Panthers off the hook.
Senior point guard Morgan Harris scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Panthers, grabbing five rebounds and making a team-best four steals.
Wells was led by a team-high 12 points from freshman Haylee Sethman, who also made four steals and grabbed four rebounds.
Junior Jessica Brede gave Pahranagat Valley seven points and four rebounds, junior Taylor Higbee adding six points and five boards.
Wells sophomore McKenli Myers scored six points and jerked down a game-high 10 rebounds, senior teammate Betty Aboite finishing with six points, seven boards and a team-high two assists with two steals.
Junior Jenny Aguilar closed with three points and rebounds for the Lady Leopards.
In the three-point loss, Wells left 13 points at the free-throw line – sinking only 6-for-19 at the charity stripe.
From the floor, Wells shot 9-for-21 on two-pointers but only connected at a 16-percent clip from three – finishing 3-for-19 on shots from distance.
Pahranagat Valley did not shoot the ball well either (7-for-41 from two, 1-for-4 from three) but the Lady Panthers knocked down 19-for-33 from the free-throw line.
Wells committed 26 fouls and sent a player to the bench with five.
Versus Beatty
The Lady Leopards kicked off the Kody Beach Memorial Tournament with a 56-16 win Friday over Beatty.
Wells dominated from the opening tip, blasting off a 25-2 advantage in the first quarter.
The second frame was more even, the Lady Leopards leading the battle 13-6.
At halftime, Wells held a huge advantage of 38-8.
In the third period, the running clock took effect in a 13-4 period for the Lady Leopards.
Entering the fourth, Wells led by 39 at 51-12.
In the final frame, Wells outscored Beatty 5-4 and cruised to a 40-point, 56-16 victory.
Sethman continued her stellar play, notching a game-high 19 points and burying two 3s.
She also topped the contest with six steals.
Junior Jackie Berumen shook off a rough game against Pahranagat Valley and scored 16 points, also sticking two 3s.
Berumen didn’t just score, she distributed – dishing a game-best five assists – adding five rebounds.
Myers booked eight points – hitting two 3s – grabbed six rebounds and made three steals.
Aboite finished with five points, four boards and two takeaways.
Freshman Falen Iveson scored four points, led Wells with three assists and pulled down two rebounds.
Versus Tonopah
In Friday’s contest against Tonopah, Wells found an abundance of shots but the Lady Leopards could not put the ball in the hole.
The Lady Leopards launched 60 shots – 28 more than the Lady Muckers – but Wells made only 15-for-51 from two and 1-for-9 from three in a five-point, 48-43 loss.
Tonopah was efficient in its attempts, shooting 50 percent from two (15-for-30).
Wells trailed 14-6 after the first quarter, losing the second frame 11-10.
At the break, the Lady Leopards trailed by nine at 25-16.
The Lady Leopards played their best ball in the third, outscoring the Lady Muckers 13-8.
Entering the fourth, Wells trailed by four at 33-29.
In the final frame, Tonopah scored its game-high of 15 points, edging Wells’ output of 14 points for a 48-43 win.
Junior Chanlei Phillips scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Muckers and shot 6-for-8 from the floor.
She was joined in double figures by 12 points from senior Lauren Klapper, who pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Senior Delaney Friel scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and led Tonopah with three steals and two assists.
Sethman scored nine points and came away with five steals for Wells, Berumen closing with nine points as well.
Aboite scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds and made five steals.
Iveson finished with five points and a game-high six steals, also leading the Lady Leopards with two assists.
Junior Aubree Talbert scored five points and collected two boards, Aguilar closing with five points and three steals.
Foul concerns; Wells committed 26 personal fouls – three players fouling out with five each.
Wells made a ridiculous 28 steals but could not turn takeaways into points.
Versus Round Mountain
Wells bounced back Saturday to close the Kody Beach Memorial Tournament with a 47-25 victory over host Round Mountain.
The Lady Leopards attempted 32-more shots than the Lady Knights and finished 12-for-40 from two and 7-for-29 from three.
By comparison, Round Mountain shot just 8-for-34 from two and 1-for-3 from distance.
Wells swarmed the Lady Knights early, blanking Round Mountain 18-0 in the first period.
The Lady Leopards rolled to a 28-3 lead by halftime and cruised to a 47-25 win.
Sethman booked 14 points, a game-best seven steals and four rebounds – knocking down two 3s.
Berumen also dropped two triples on her way to 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Myers’ nine points all came by way of three 3s, and she led Wells with eight rebounds and tied for the team high with three assists.
Aboite closed with four points, six rebounds and two assists.
Aguilar finished with four points, two rebounds and two steals.
For Round Mountain, sophomore Ginger Cecchini finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (10-3 overall) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in Dugway, Utah.
