Lady Leopards go 2-2 down stretch, 6-5 overall

“I thought after going up 2-0 that we would have some momentum going into the third set. We came out flat and just never gained the energy level that we had in the first two sets,” said Wells coach Amy Hunsaker. “Libero Falen Iveson had a much better passing game, getting the loose balls and saving some points. Statistically speaking, we had a great game. Megan (Morgan) dished out 17 assists to our hitters and had three kills and Kalee Higbee had five assists and a kill. Jillian Rodriguez had 10 kills and seven blocks, while Evelia (Garcia) had eight kills and a block. Jasmin Garcia recorded eight kills, and Haylee Sethman recorded three kills and a block. Saige Hall recorded a block and a kill and Alaina Escamilla got a kill too.”