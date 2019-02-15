WELLS – With one game remaining, the Wells girls basketball team (2-5 in league) looks to finish on a high note.
Wells has played numerous close contests but has been unable to get over the hump in several games, the Lady Leopards hoping for a win in their season finale at noon Saturday, in Owyhee.
The Lady Leopards enter the contest on a 1-2 stretch in Division 1A Northern-East contests – losing 53-36 in McDermitt and 45-36 at home to Eureka before defeating the Lady Railroaders 48-16 on Tuesday, in Carlin.
Versus McDermitt
Wells was unable to recover from an 11-0 deficit to start the game Feb. 1 against the No. 1 Lady Bulldogs, McDermitt outscoring the Lady Leopards 15-7 in the first.
By halftime, Wells trailed 33-19 following an 18-12 deficit in the second period.
Wells scored just five points in the third quarter – McDermitt mounting 11 – the Lady Bulldogs’ advantage growing to 20 at 44-24.
With the game decided, the Lady Leopards posted a 12-9 run in the fourth quarter but the damage was done.
McDermitt remained unbeaten in league play after a 53-36 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by a monster performance from senior Precious Masters, who finished with game highs of 28 points – burying two 3s – and 13 boards for a double-double and five assists – leading McDermitt with four steals and a block.
Junior Jackie Berumen led Wells with 13 points – also hitting two 3s – finishing with nine rebounds, two steals and an assist.
She was joined in double digits by 13 point from freshman Haylee Sethman, who made a team-high five steals and grabbed three boards.
For McDermitt, sophomore Takayla Antonio scored in double figures and closed with 13 points, seven rebounds, two takeaways and a block.
Senior Betty Aboite paced the Lady Leopards with 12 rebounds, finishing with three points, a team-high three assists and three steals.
Wells’ offense was capped by two points apiece for junior Aubree Talbert and senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez (five rebounds and a steal).
Versus Eureka
The middle portions of the contest cost Wells in a 45-36 home loss to Eureka on Feb. 8.
The Lady Leopards were outscored 8-4 in the second quarter and 12-9 in the third – the 20-13 run by the Lady Vandals making up the bulk of the seven-point margin.
Eureka edged Wells 12-10 in the first period and the fourth quarter played out a 13-13 draw, the final tally reading Eureka 45, Wells 36.
Sophomore Gracie Garrett led all scorers with 15 points, finishing with four rebounds and a team-best three assists.
Three Lady Vandals scored in double figures; senior Angelika Townsend closing with 12 points, a game-high 15 boards and a team-high four steals – sophomore Ilyhia Greely adding 10 points and six rebounds.
Berumen paced Wells with 11 points – nine coming on three 3s – and eight boards, adding two assists and two steals.
Eureka sophomore Carlie Wells notched seven points and two rebounds.
Aboite played an all-around game for the Lady Leopards with six points, five rebounds, a team-high four assists and team-best three steals.
Sethman posted six points, three boards, two steals and a dime.
Freshman Falen Iveson finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Senior Sandra Casas tallied five points and five rebounds, and Wadda-Martinez closed with two points, four boards, an assist and a takeaway.
Versus Carlin
Wells bounced back into the win column Tuesday with a blowout win in Carlin.
The Lady Leopards improved to 2-5 in league play with a 48-16 win over the Lady Railroaders (0-7 in league).
Despite the lopsided finish, Wells started the game slowly – only outscoring Carlin 9-4 in the opening frame.
The Lady Leopards picked up the pace in the second period and limited the Lady Railroaders to two points – scoring 13 of their own.
At halftime, Wells led 22-6.
The Lady Leopards blew the game open in the third quarter, ripping off a 21-5 run.
Entering the fourth, Wells’ cushion had ballooned to 32 at 43-11.
In the final frame, scoring leveled off – each team booking five points down the stretch.
Wells swept the season series with a 48-16 victory.
Sethman scored a game-high 19 points, hit two 3s and tied for the game high with eight rebounds, adding four steals and an assist.
Berumen approached double figures with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sophomore Akilah Leach led Carlin with eight points and four steals, finishing with three rebounds and the Lady Railroaders’ lone assist.
Aboite gave the Lady Leopards six points, tied for the game high with eight boards, snagged a game-best five steals and dished a game-high five assists.
Evilia Garcia scored four points and grabbed six rebounds, and junior Jenny Aguilar notched four points, four steals, a rebound and an assist.
Wadda-Martinez capped Wells’ offense with two points and posted seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Carlin’s offense was rounded out by two points apiece from sophomore Jayden Ginter (team-high seven rebounds), junior Lachelle Doxey (four rebounds, two steals) senior Jaira Bencomo (four boards and a steal) and freshman Miranda Rainville (two rebounds).
Freshman Garren Graves pulled down five rebounds for the Lady Railroaders.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will close the regular season against the Lady Braves (4-3 in league) at noon Saturday, in Owyhee.
