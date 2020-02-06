Lady Leopards mercy-rule Jackpot

WELLS — The Lady Leopards had not trouble remaining unbeaten in league play and sweeping a season series.
On Wednesday, the Wells girls basketball team improved to 7-0 in league play of the Division 1A East with a 39-point victory over Jackpot by a final score of 61-22.
Wells built a large lead early, outscoring the Lady Jaguars 16-8 in the first quarter and 21-7 in the second.
At the half, the Lady Leopards were up by 22 with the score at 37-15.
The third quarter iced the ballgame and enforced the running clock, Wells posting the largest margin of any frame with a 16-point, 19-3 streak.
With the clock rolling, neither team mounted much offense in the fourth — the Lady Leopards scoring five points, the Lady Jags adding four — and Wells cruised to an unbeaten 7-0 mark in the 1A East with a 61-22 victory.
Senior Jackie Berumen was hot, hitting 7-of-15 from the floor — including a pair of threes and 4-for-4 from the stripe — scoring a game-high 22 points and adding six rebounds and five steals.
She was joined in double digits by sophomore Haylee Sethman and junior McKenli Myers.
Sethman drained 6-of-12 shots and 2-of-2 free throws on her way to 15 points, a game-best five assists, four boards and four takeaways.
Myers finished with 11 points, a game-high six steals, five rebounds and a dime.
Senior Ariana Miramontes led Jackpot with seven points and tied for team highs with four rebounds and two steals.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Luz Martinez scored four points, grabbed four boards, dished a team-high three assists and made a pair of takeaways.
Fellow freshman Sinceer Torrero closed with four points, three rebounds and a steal.
The Lady Jaguars’ scoring was rounded off with two points apiece for freshman Adriana Mata, senior Bryanna Rios and freshman Alejandra Sanchez.
Mata added two rebounds and a steal, Rios snagged a board and a made an assist and Sanchez pulled down two rebounds.
For the Lady Leopards, sophomore Evelia Garcia scored four points, reeled in seven rebounds and made four steals — sophomore Alaina Escamilla adding four points, two takeaways, a board and an assist.
Wells’ offense was finished by two points apiece from sophomore Jasmin Garcia (three rebounds, four assists and two steals) and senior Aubree Talbert (four rebounds and a steal) and a free three by freshman Brynly Stewart (four boards, two steals and assist).
JACKPOT — 8 — 7 — 3 — 4 — 22 Total
WELLS — 16 — 21 — 19 — 5 — 61 Total
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (16-3 overall, 7-0 in league) will face a test to remain undefeated in the 1A East versus the No. 2 Lady Vandals (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
Jackpot (1-10 overall, 0-6 in league) — scores not reported for three contests — will play the Lady Vandals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.