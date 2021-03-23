Lady Leopards off to 4-3 start

WELLS — Seven matches into the season, the Wells volleyball team has notched a winning record.
The Lady Leopards are off to a 4-3 start, winning twice as many matches as they have lost.
Wells opened the season on March 5 with a three-set home sweep of Jackpot (25-14, 25-12 and 25-10) but followed with a four-set (3-1) loss on March 6 at Eureka by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 15-25 and 25-23.
On March 12, Wells went back into the win column against Carlin — sweeping the Lady Railroaders by scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-23.
The Lady Leopards’ record fell back to even on March 13 with a five-set loss on the road at Owyhee, scores reading 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24 with an extra point and 8-15 in the fifth.
Facing Division 2A program on Thursday, the Lady Leopards were dismantled in three straight sets by scores of 23-25, 19-25 and 13-25.
Wells won each of its last two matches to reach 4-3 on the year, sweeping McDermitt on Friday (25-11, 25-12 and 25-15) and avenging its loss to Owyhee with a five-set home win over the Lady Braves on Saturday (21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-3).
Versus Jackpot — March 5
Senior Megan Morgan opened the first set with seven straight points, with three of them aces. Junior Jasmin Garcia had nine kills and sophomore Jillian Rodriguez added 6 more.
“It was a great first outing for us,” said Wells coach Amy Hunsaker. “Solid performances from everyone.”
Versus Eureka — March 6
“We found out what needed to work on. They were able to capitalize on some of our miscues,” Hunsaker said. “Once again, solid front-row performances from Jasmin, Jillian, Haylee (Sethman) and Evelia Garcia).
Rodriguez finished with seven kills and five blocks, Evelia Garcia had five kills and three blocks Jasmin Garcia added four kills, and Sethman made three kills.
“Alaina Escamilla played a tough backrow with excellent passing consistency,” Hunsaker said. “Megan Morgan and Kalee Higbee played with incredible hustle and were able to set up the front row for their kills.”
Versus Carlin — March 12
In the first set, we had a balanced attack with kills from Haylee (one), Jillian (two) and Evelia (two),” Hunsaker said. “We also received solid serving from Megan and Jillian.”
During the second set, Carlin's sophomore Krista Housley received the ball with the score 10-9 in favor of Wells.
Housley then rattled off five straight points, giving the Lady Railroaders the lead 14-10.
Morgan then went to the backline and put together a five-point rally of her own, giving Wells the lead 15-14.
A side out to Carlin tied it up (15-15). When Rodriguez went back to serve, Wells was up 17-16. She served up six points to give Wells a bit of a cushion, 23-16. Carlin battled for a couple more points, then a side out gave Kalee Higbee the ball to serve — Wells taking the set 25-19.
The 3rd set was back and forth, exchanging points. After one full rotation around the court, Carlin was ahead 13-11. Morgan served a point to tie it.
Carlin senior Akilah Leah served a couple of points, giving the Lady Railroaders the lead again at 16-13. Sethman got the ball and proceeded to serve Wells out of the hole, serving up nine points (three of them aces) for a 23-16 advantage.
Carlin then battled back with five points of its own until a side out with Wells on top 24-22. Rodriguez served an ace to end the set.
Jasmin Garcia totaled eight kills, one block and an ace, and Rodriguez tallied four aces, five kills and three blocks.
Sethman finished with six aces and four kills, and Morgan added four aces and eight assists.
Evelia Garcia closed with five kills, two blocks and two aces — Higbee finishing with four assists.
Versus Owyhee — March 13
“The sets were back and forth for the majority of the time, with neither team being more than a few points ahead of the other,” Hunsaker said. “The team down by a few would rally together a few points to tie it up and then the other side would get ahead by a few more.”
In the second set, Wells was ahead 24-13 and just couldn't put it away. Owyhee played well and closed the gap to 24-18 before a side out gave the Lady Leopards the win.
“In the third set, we got into some sort of rotational funk and just could not get out. We were ahead 12-5 when No. 3 went back to serve and put up 17 points on us,” Hunsaker said. “We had a hard time adjusting in that rotation, something we will be work on at practice.”
The fourth set was a seesaw battle again, as Hunsaker “was really proud of the way the girls kept their composure and battled to take the set.”
Morgan dished 17 assists and put down 7 kills, Higbee notching 13 kills and six assists.
Evelia Garcia made eight kills and four blocks, Rodriguez finished with seven kills and four blocks and Jasmin Garcia tallied eight kills.
Sethman added two assists and two kills.
Versus McDermitt — March 19
“Against Battle Mountain, we committed too many service errors but cleaned that up against McDermitt — only committing five,” Hunsaker said.
Jasmin Garcia drove three kills, and Rodriguez posted two kills and a block.
Morgan and Jorie Wright each passes for three assists
According to Hunsaker, Higbee (two kills and an assist) and Sethman (two kills) had a “great day serving).
Evelia Garcia added a kill and a clock.
Versus Owyhee — March 20
“In the second set, Jillian went back to serve with the score 18-16 and rattled off six straight points to give us a comfortable lead 24-16,” Hunsaker said. “In the fifth set, Megan went back to serve and rallied us to a 10-0 start. Three of those serves were aces. Haylee and Jillian combined for six kills in that quick set, and Jillian had three of her blocks then too. Jillian was a beast at the net, Megan had an amazing overall game and Alaina Escamilla and Falen Iveson passed the ball well out of the back row and scrambled for everything.”
Rodriguez racked up 17 kills and eight blocks, and Morgan tallied 16 assists to the hitters and two kills herself — Higbee ending with eight assists and five kills.
Evelia Garcia smashed six kills and a block at the net, Jasmin Garcia put away four shots and dished out two assists and Haylee added another three kills.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (4-3) will play Eureka for the second time at noon Friday, in Wells, and take on the Lady Jaguars for the second meeting at noon MST on Saturday, in Jackpot.