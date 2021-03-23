Lady Leopards off to 4-3 start

A side out to Carlin tied it up (15-15). When Rodriguez went back to serve, Wells was up 17-16. She served up six points to give Wells a bit of a cushion, 23-16. Carlin battled for a couple more points, then a side out gave Kalee Higbee the ball to serve — Wells taking the set 25-19.

The 3rd set was back and forth, exchanging points. After one full rotation around the court, Carlin was ahead 13-11. Morgan served a point to tie it.

Carlin senior Akilah Leah served a couple of points, giving the Lady Railroaders the lead again at 16-13. Sethman got the ball and proceeded to serve Wells out of the hole, serving up nine points (three of them aces) for a 23-16 advantage.

Carlin then battled back with five points of its own until a side out with Wells on top 24-22. Rodriguez served an ace to end the set.

Jasmin Garcia totaled eight kills, one block and an ace, and Rodriguez tallied four aces, five kills and three blocks.

Sethman finished with six aces and four kills, and Morgan added four aces and eight assists.

Evelia Garcia closed with five kills, two blocks and two aces — Higbee finishing with four assists.

Versus Owyhee — March 13