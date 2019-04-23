WELLS – The Wells softball team put a solid foot forward in its league opener Saturday.
Playing with a revamped roster and a young team, the Lady Leopards opened 1A North play with a 13-6 victory over Eureka.
Wells had to rally in the contest, Eureka plating five of its six runs in the first-three innings – four of its six through two frames.
The Lady Vandals built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring on an RBI single and a passed ball.
Eureka’s advantage reached 4-0 with a two-run effort in the top of the second.
Each run came with two outs on consecutive errors, one in left field and another at first base.
Another two-out run in the bottom of the fifth threatened to make the contest a one-sided blowout for the visitors.
A passed ball gave the Lady Vandals a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Leopards clawed back into the ballgame in the home half, stringing up four straight one-out singles.
Junior Julianne Wright began the streak with a base knock down the right-field line, senior Betty Aboite laid down a bunt and reached – advancing Wright to third and herself to second on the throw – and freshman Falen Iveson came up with a clutch hit.
Iveson’s grounder to short turned into a two-run single, placing Wells on the scoreboard as Wright and Aboite rolled home.
Junior Lauren Steele notched the fourth-consecutive single, driving in Iveson and slicing the deficit to two at 5-3.
Wells retired Eureka in order in the top of the fourth, freshman Kyanna DelRio striking out the first-two batters.
All the Lady Leopards managed in the bottom half was a two-out single by Wright, who stranded with a strikeout.
After giving up a one-out walk, the Lady Leopards limited the damage with consecutive outs – cutting down an attempted steal at second base and DelRio punching out the batter.
Iveson led off with a base knock, Steele reached on an error at shortstop – the miscue leading to a run for Iveson – the Lady Leopards back in business in the home half of the fifth.
DelRio walked, freshman Saige Hall was hit by a pitch and Steele tied the contest – scoring on an RBI groundout by freshman Abby Luttrell.
Not content with a tie, Wells kept its foot down.
DelRio crossed on a base knock to right field by junior Mackenzie Sethman – giving the Lady Leopards a 6-5 lead – and error behind the plate opened a two-run cushion as Hall darted home.
On a passed ball, Sethman took third – Wright advancing to second – a steal of home opening an 8-5 advantage.
Aboite sent a base knock to third, and a walk to Iveson loaded the bases – a free pass to Steele with paths packed crossing Wright for the final run of the inning.
Wells tallied a six-run frame and took a 9-5 lead.
Eureka added it final run in the top of the sixth with an RBI single to first base, but the Lady Leopards did not settle in the home half.
Wright ripped a two-RBI double to left – scoring Hall and freshman Jimena Luna – Aboite driving in Wright with a bunt and reaching first base.
Aboite crossed for the final run on a fly ball to center field from Iveson, opening a seven-run lead.
Wells retired the first-two hitters in the top of the seventh before walking a batter and allowing a single, but the final out of the game was recorded on a fielder’s choice from Wright at shortstop to Aboite at third.
The Lady Leopards came from behind in their league opener for a 13-6 victory, Wells plating 13 of the final-14 runs.
Stats
Wells pitching: DelRio 7 IP 6 H 6 R 0 ER 4 BB 9 Ks.
Wells batting: Iveson 3-3 3 RBIs 2 R, Wright 3-4 2 RBIs 3 R, Aboite 3-4 RBI 2 R, Hall 1-1 2 R, Steele 1-3 2 RBIs R, Sethman 1-4 RBI R. 2B: Wright.
EUREKA – 221 001 0 – 663
WELLS – 003 064 X – (13)(12)2
Versus Carlin
The Lady Leopards notched their second win in league play Tuesday afternoon against the Lady Railroaders, beating Carlin 10-3, in Wells.
