ALAMO – After reaching the Division 1A state softball title game each of the past four seasons, Wells head coach Shane DelRio says the Lady Leopards are “definitely in a rebuilding year.”
“We have some real young ones this year,” he said.
The Lady Leopards graduated Sam Shamblin, the 2018 Pitcher of the Year, 1st-Team All-League first baseman Keegan Laughlin – who is playing for Treasure Valley Community College – and 1st-Team All-East second baseman Ady Prado.
Not only has Wells graduated some of its elite talents from past seasons, the Lady Leopards will also be without the reigning 1A East MVP – catcher Laila Jackson moving to Utah.
Wells began its year with an 0-4 record during the Pahranagat Valley Tournament, in Alamo.
The Lady Leopards lost their season opener 17-9 on Friday versus White Pine, following with a 12-4 loss against Eureka.
In Saturday’s contests, Wells was pounded 21-5 in the morning game by host Pahranagat Valley and nearly pulled off its first win of the year in the second contest – losing a tight ballgame by a final score of 11-10 against Beaver Dam (Arizona).
Versus White Pine
The season-opening contest against White Pine was close through two innings, but the Lady Bobcats racked up 13 runs in the third and fourth frames – cruising to a 17-9 victory in four innings.
Youth was on display for Wells’ defense, the pitching limiting White Pine to just four hits but the Lady Leopards committing eight errors.
Like White Pine, Wells also finished the game with four hits – one each by freshman Jimena Luna, freshman Kyanna DelRio, junior Lauren Steele and senior Betty Aboite.
Luna hit 1-for-2 with an RBI – scoring two runs of her own – Steele finished 1-for-2 and drove in a run and DelRio also went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Aboite’s lone hit (1-for-3) came on an RBI double, and junior Julianne Wright scored a team-high three times.
Wright and Steele each stole three bases.
Steele, Aboite, DelRio and freshman Saige Hall scored run apiece for the Lady Leopards.
Of the 17 runs allowed by DelRio – only four were earned – giving up four hits over four innings, walking 10 batters and striking out five.
WHITE PINE – 316 7 – (17)40
WELLS – 105 3 – 948
Versus Eureka
The Lady Leopards jumped to an early lead against the Lady Vandals, Wells posting its best frame in the top of the first.
Wright and Luna were drive in by a two-RBI double by Steele, who scored for a 3-0 lead on an error at first base.
Eureka answered with a four-run frame in the bottom half, the first-two runs coming on an error in left field.
The Lady Vandals tied the game with a groundout RBI and went to the lead on an RBI single.
With a three-run output in the bottom of the third, Eureka took a 7-3 advantage.
Wells’ final run came in the top of the fourth as junior Mackenzie Sethman stole home and trimmed the deficit four – Eureka answering with five runs in the bottom half for a 12-4 win.
Wells was limited to three hits.
Sethman finished 1-for-1 and scored a run, Steele’s double (1-for-2) served as the Lady Leopards’ only-two RBIs – also scoring a run of her own – and Wright closed 1-for-2 with a run scored.
The Lady Leopards’ other run was tallied by Luna.
DelRio pitched well in the loss, allowing just four hits over four innings – striking out 10 and walking five – none of Eureka’s 12 runs earned by DelRio.
WELLS – 300 1 – 435
EUREKA – 403 5 – (12)42
Versus Pahranagat Valley
The Lady Panthers pounced on the Lady Leopards early and often in the first game Saturday, Pahranagat Valley exploding for a 10-run first inning en route to a 21-5 blowout win.
Wells scored four of its runs in the top of the third inning and added another in the top of the fourth to close the margin to 12-5, but the Lady Panthers walked off with a nine-run eruption in the bottom half.
Versus Beaver Dam
Wells was unable to maintain momentum after a favorable start in an 11-10 loss to Beaver Dam.
The Lady Leopards took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, scored their frame best of five runs in the bottom of the second for a 7-4 lead but gave up six runs in the top of the third.
Beaver Dam added another run in the top of the fourth and took an 11-7 advantage, and Wells’ comeback bid fell a run short in the bottom half – the Lady Leopards plating three but needing four to force a tie or extra innings.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the Lady Spartans’ junior varsity, in Spring Creek.
