VIRGINIA CITY — Like the boys, the Wells girls opened the regional tourney on the right foot – quickly taking two steps back – finishing 1-2 and being eliminated in the win-and-advance or lose-and-go-home ballgame with a trip to state on the line.
Versus Coleville
Against the Lady Wolves, the opener provided back-and-forth action – each team taking shots at the other – Wells making more timely hits for a 12-7 victory.
Coleville scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, Wells answering with three in the home half.
Each team held the other scoreless in the second, the Lady Wolves scoring three runs in the top of the third – Wells tying the game 5-5 with two runs in the bottom half.
Coleville took a 7-5 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, the Lady Leopards knotting the score with two runs in the home half – junior Julianne Wright crossing on a dropped-third strike and senor Betty Aboite driving in freshman Falen Iveson with an RBI triple to left field.
Wells took control in the bottom of the sixth.
Wright led off with a base knock and crossed on a single to center by Iveson – who stole second base and took third on a passed ball – Iveson rolling home on a single by freshman Saige Hall.
Aboite brought her big stick, opening a 10-7 lead with an RBI double that drove in Hall.
A groundout RBI by freshman Abby Luttrell sent in Aboite with a groundout RBI, and junior Mackenzie Sethman scored the final run on a base knock to left by freshman Jimena Luna.
Aboite finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Hall went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in a pair of runs, scoring three of her own.
Wright also hit 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Sethman (1-for-3) drove in a run and scored another, Luttrell (1-for-3) also adding an RBI.
Iveson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times, and Luna closed 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Freshman pitcher Kyanna DelRio allowed two-earned runs (seven total) on six hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts against four walks for the complete-game win.
Versus Smith Valley
The Wells baseball team was not the only squad dominated by Smith Valley, the Lady Leopards dismantled by the Lady Bulldogs as well.
While the softball team was not no-hit, the Lady Leopards came close – mounting just two knocks in a 21-2 loss in just four innings.
The Lady Bulldogs tallied four runs in the top of the first, six in the second, four in the third and seven in the fourth.
Wells’ lone runs came in the bottom of the second, Luttrell and Luna scoring on a walk to Wright.
Wright led off the bottom of the first with a single, the Lady Leopards’ only other base knock coming by Luttrell in the home half of the third.
Just five of Smith Valley’s 21 runs were earned, the Wells defense committing eight errors.
Versus Coleville
In the second meeting with the Lady Wolves, eight more errors by the Lady Leopards contributed to a 15-5 loss in six frames.
Wells opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-RBI single by Aboite that crossed Iveson and Hall, but eight runs by Coleville in the top of the second set the tone for the remainder of the game – the Lady Wolves adding one each in the third and fourth and finishing the deal with five in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Leopards plated one run in the second, fifth and sixth – needing another to extend the game.
Wells fell 15-5 and was bounced from the 1A North tournament.
Coleville mounted just three hits in the contest, two by sophomore Summer Collins – who went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for an RBI with three runs scored.
Senior Camille Childs was 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored twice.
The Lady Wolves drew 12 walks and benefited from eight errors.
Aboite finished 2-for-3 with two RBI in the final game of her career for the Lady Leopards.
Iveson batted 2-for-3 and scored three of the team’s five runs, Luna (1-for-3) and Hall crossing once each.
DelRio closed 1-for-2 and drove in a run, Luttrell’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a double and an RBI and sophomore Grace French finished 1-for-4.
Coleville will join Smith Valley in the 1A state tournament, the Lady Bulldogs doubling up the Lady Wolves in the regional championship by a score of 20-10.
