WELLS – In a matchup of a varsity Division 1A program and a junior varsity 3A squad, the little dog outlasted the bigger school.
The Lady Leopards of Wells needed all five sets Tuesday to beat the Elko JV, the game marking Wells’ home opener.
Wells took the first set 25-20, but Elko bounced back with a 25-15 victory in the second.
The upper score switched hands in the same fashion in the third and fourth frames, the Lady Leopards winning 25-21 and falling by the same score in the fourth frame.
To the fifth they went.
In the deciding set – a race to 15 – Wells took control and closed the match with a 15-9 win.
Wells coach Cody Kulinsky said the match was a “good home-opening game” after being on the road for two tournaments.
She said Wells was often behind “five to eight points” in many of the sets, either closing the gap in the sets the Lady Leopards lost or eliminating the deficits in the sets they won.
“We had a good handful of unforced errors that threw us off at times, making it easy for Elko to get points against us, mainly from our net play,” she said. “The girls regrouped and focused hard on their goals to work hard and win.”
A mainstay for Wells has been and was serving.
The Lady Leopards put the ball in play at a remarkably-high rate.
Vanessa Solis served a perfect 16-for-16, as did Jackie Berumen.
Solis also hit five kills.
Megan Morgan finished 11-for-11 from behind the line with two aces, and Danielle Wadda-Martinez closed 9-for-9 on her serves with a pair of aces – which Kulinsky said “came at much-needed times.”
Setter Aubrey Durant led Wells with 13 assists and served two aces, adding six kills and a block.
Betty Aboite led the Lady Leopards with eight kills and served an ace, Sandra Casas tallying seven putaways with a pair of aces and served 11-for-12.
Defensively, Kulinsky highlighted the performance of libero Mariona Boloa – who came up with 22 digs in the contest.
Wells will play two more matches this week, beginning with a home game at 5 p.m. Friday versus Tonopah and traveling for a match at 1:30 p.m. MST on Saturday against Wendover, Utah.
“We have a handful of little things to work on and to clean up our play, but it can all be done in the next four games before we start our conference season,” Kulinsky said.
The Lady Leopards will begin league play of the Division 1A Northern-East at 1 p.m. Sept. 15, in Carlin.
