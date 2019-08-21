WELLS —In 2018, the Wells girls golf team bested all comers.
The Lady Leopards rode a huge first-round lead during the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships and roller to a comfortable victory and the state title.
The 2018 state champs consisted of solid sophomores, bringing back nearly the entire roster for their 2019 title defense.
During the summer, the Lady Leopards — known as Team Nevada — had the experience of playing in the High School National Invitational, in Kissimmee, Florida.
“The tournament was open to any state champion team in the country — including the biggest divisions — so there was really tough competition. The team that won shot under par both days,” said Wells head coach Bob Woolsey. “Our girls ranged anywhere from around 60th in the individual standings to 90th. They didn’t play their best golf ever, but they had fun and competed well. It was a learning experience. They saw some conditions they weren’t used to, and they got to see what some of the top golfers in the country look like.”
Returning
During the 2018 state tournament, Wells’ 52-stroke first-round lead on the treacherous Toiyabe Golf Club proved to be too much to overcome — the action evening some in round two on Eagle Valley-East Golf Course — Wells finishing with a two-round total of 1,078 (550, 528) for a 36-stroke victory.
The No. 1 score for the Lady Leopards was posted by then-sophomore Grace Calton, who rounded out the 1st-Team All-State performers with a sixth-place effort on a two-day total of 248 (132, 116).
She, like nearly everyone on the roster, is back and looking to improve during her junior season.
Wells also returns its third scorer from the state tourney, now-junior Holly Pearson.
Pearson posted similar scores at state, opening with a 138 and finishing with a 136 for a two-round 274.
As a sophomore, Mackenzie Wachtel used a friendlier course in round two for a drastically-improved score.
On Toiyabe, she opened with a 167 but shaved nearly 30 strokes on Eagle Valley-East — closing with a 138 and a two-round tally of 305.
The roster was capped by a 319 from Kelleigh Campbell, shooting 157 and 162.
Of the five girls from the state team, four return for their junior seasons.
Newcomers
Along with a battle-tested and proven bunch, Wells also welcomes four newcomers to the program and the game.
“We have two seniors, a sophomore and a freshman who came out this year. They are all new to the game,” Woolsey said. “The seniors are Lizbeth Flores and Lauren Steele. My sophomore is Angela Flores — Lizbeth’s sister — and the freshman is Trynity Herzog.”
Key Loss
Despite bringing back all but one golfer from the state-winning team, Wells suffered the loss of now-junior Lexie Johnny, who Woolsey said “moved to Utah.”
Johnny was a 2nd-Team All-State golfer last season, placing eighth at the state tourney with a two-round total of 251 with scores of 123 and 128.
Strengths
“Even with losing Lexie, I think one of our strengths is our experience. We brought a lot of the girls back,” Woolsey said. “We have good numbers — more girls than we can travel with — so we will mix it up and play different girls in the tournaments and get them all some experience.”
Areas of Improvement
“For the older girls, I just want them to play more often. I want to see them get a better feel for their club selection — knowing their distances with each club — and get better with their course management and know when to hit a driver or not,” Woolsey said. “For the younger girls, I just want them to learn the game and have fun playing it.”
Schedule
The Lady Leopards will begin their defense of the 2018 state championship at 10 a.m. Thursday, in Round Mountain.
Wells will host its home tourney at 10 a.m. Sept. 19, at Chimney Rock Municipal Golf Course, which also be the host site of the Division 1A-2A Northern-East Regional Tournament — taking place between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11 — an official two-day schedule not yet set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.