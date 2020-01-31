Lady Leopards prevail in OT, 51-49, and beat Carlin by 47 points on the road

WELLS — The Wells girls basketball team is shaping up, showing some growth, maturity and a whole lot of try.
Wells exacted some revenge on Tuesday, using its home floor for a thrilling, 51-49 victory in overtime against the Division 2A program it trailed for all but two minutes of the contest.
Battle Mountain appeared poised for another victory with a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter, but the Lady Leopards clawed back into the game with a 12-8 run in the second.
At halftime, the Lady Longhorns led by three with the score at 22-19.
In the third, Battle Mountain pushed the margin to six with a 17-14 edge — opening a 39-33 lead as the game went to the fourth.
Wells came up big when it had to, doing enough offensively and tightening down the screws on defense.
In crunch time, the Lady Leopards forced overtime with a 13-7 run.
With Battle Mountain leading 43-44, Wells senior Jackie Berumen knocked down a three with 1:57 on the clock for the Lady Leopards’ first lead of the game.
With 1:46 remaining, sophomore Zarina Ceja poured in a deuce for the Lady Longhorns and tied the game — neither team able to do anything with the basketball in the final 1:45.
At 46-all, the contest went to OT.
Wells sophomore Jasmin Garcia made 1-of-2 free throws for a 47-46 lead, junior Addi Slaybaugh trading 1-for-2 trips to the line on the other end.
Berumen went to the bucket and finished for a 49-47 lead, but the answer was added by senior Isabel Diaz-Guzman for the Lady Longhorns.
Battle Mountain bailed out Wells with less than a minute remaining on a pair of missed free throws, the Lady Leopards grabbing a 51-49 lead on a deuce by junior McKenli Myers.
However, Wells’ chance to ice the game away at the stripe went to the wayside with two misses.
The Lady Longhorns’ potential game-winning three was off the mark.
Wells never led until less than two minutes remaining in the game but forced overtime and hung on for a 51-49 victory.
For the Lady Leopards, sophomore Haylee Sethman scored a game-high 17 points and hit three 3s, made a game-high six steals, grabbed four rebounds and dished two assists.
Behind her, Berumen added 15 points, tied for the team high with eight boards, set up a game-best five assists and made a steal.
Battle Mountain was paced by 13 points from Ceja, who finished with four rebounds, four steals and a dime.
She was joined in double digits by 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds and a team-best five steals from sophomore Kaybrie Nield.
Junior Brooke Ripley buried two 3s and finished with eight points, two steals, a rebound and an assist.
Slaybaugh closed with six points, eight boards and a pair of assists.
Back to Wells, Myers tallied six points, four rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.
Sophomore Evelia Garcia closed with five points, eight rebounds and four swipes.
The Lady Leopards gained two points apiece from freshman Jillian Rodriguez – who posted four rebounds and an assist — sophomore Kalee Higbee (one steal) and freshman Brynly Stewart.
Wells’ offense was capped by a free each for Jasmin Garcia (two assists, rebound, steal) and sophomore Alaina Escamilla (two rebounds).
Battle Mountain’s scoring was rounded off with two points each from senior Kyra Smith, freshman Christina Holley, sophomore Brynnlee Freeman and Diaz-Guzman.
Holley closed with six rebounds and a steal; Diaz-Guzman notched five rebounds and four takeaways; Smith went for two rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals and Freeman posted four takeaways and a board.
Without scoring, sophomore Jade Castellanos added four rebounds and a steal.
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 14 — 8 — 17 — 7 — 3 — 49 Total
WELLS — 7 — 12 — 14 — 13 — 5 — 51 Total
Versus Carlin
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Wells clicked on all cylinders in a 47-point road victory over winless Carlin.
The first quarter told the story of the contest, the Lady Leopards blanking the Lady Railroaders in a 25-0 frame.
In the second, Wells built a 40-4, running-clock lead with a 15-4 advantage in the period.
In the second half, the Lady Leopards outscored Carlin 11-2 in the third and 4-2 in the fourth.
At the final buzzer, Wells improved to 6-0 in the Division 1A East by a final score of 55-8.
Sethman scored a game-high 13 points, made five steals and snagged a board.
Berumen notched eight points, a game-best six steals, grabbed three boards and dished two assists.
Rodriguez notched eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and a dime — senior Jenny Aguilar also scoring eight points and adding three rebounds and a pair of takeaways.
Stewart added five points, three swipes, two boards and two assists; and Myers finished with three points, three assists and two takeaways.
Wells’ offense was capped by two points apiece from Evelia Garcia, Jasmin Garcia, Escamilla, Higbee and freshman Arlee Morrison.
Escamilla notched five rebounds, two assists and a pair of takeaways in a nice all-around game off the bench.
Jasmin Garcia tallied four boards, three dimes and a swipe — Evelia Garcia pulling down five rebounds.
Morrison posted two rebounds, and Higbee added a rebound and an assist.
No Carlin player mounted more than two points, the offense led by a deuce each for senior Lachelle Doxey, junior Akilah Leach, sophomore Garren Graves and freshman Addison Melendez.
Doxey yanked down four rebounds and made a steal, Graves led the defense with two steals and grabbed a board and Leach added a pair of rebounds.
Without scoring, sophomore Miranda Rainville collected a team-high five rebounds, dished an assist and made a steal.
Freshman Natalie Brown and sophomore Addie Comstock each closed with two rebounds and a takeaway.
WELLS — 25 — 15 — 11 — 4 — 55 Total
CARLIN — 0 — 4 — 2 — 2 — 8 Total
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders were slated to host Eureka (11-4 overall, 4-1 in league as of Thursday) on Friday night.
The Lady Leopards (15-3 overall, 6-0 in league) will host Jackpot at 5 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.