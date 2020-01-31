Lady Leopards prevail in OT, 51-49, and beat Carlin by 47 points on the road

With Battle Mountain leading 43-44, Wells senior Jackie Berumen knocked down a three with 1:57 on the clock for the Lady Leopards’ first lead of the game.

With 1:46 remaining, sophomore Zarina Ceja poured in a deuce for the Lady Longhorns and tied the game — neither team able to do anything with the basketball in the final 1:45.

At 46-all, the contest went to OT.

Wells sophomore Jasmin Garcia made 1-of-2 free throws for a 47-46 lead, junior Addi Slaybaugh trading 1-for-2 trips to the line on the other end.

Berumen went to the bucket and finished for a 49-47 lead, but the answer was added by senior Isabel Diaz-Guzman for the Lady Longhorns.

Battle Mountain bailed out Wells with less than a minute remaining on a pair of missed free throws, the Lady Leopards grabbing a 51-49 lead on a deuce by junior McKenli Myers.

However, Wells’ chance to ice the game away at the stripe went to the wayside with two misses.

The Lady Longhorns’ potential game-winning three was off the mark.

Wells never led until less than two minutes remaining in the game but forced overtime and hung on for a 51-49 victory.