WELLS – In the first meeting of the season between the Wells and Carlin softball teams, the Lady Railroaders started well – the late portion of Tuesday’s contest belong to the hosts.
Carlin scored the first-two runs of the game, Wells finishing senior day on a 10-1 run – scoring eight in the fifth inning – the Lady Leopards improving to 2-0 in the Division 1A East with a 10-3 victory.
In the top of the first, Carlin sophomore Lachelle Doxey led off with a walk – the next-two batters retired with strikeouts from freshman pitcher Kyanna DelRio.
Senior Lorianne Rakestraw reached on a dropped-third strike, placing runners at the corners.
Wells freshman catcher Saige Hall ended the inning with a throw to senior shortstop Julianne Wright at second base, applying the tag on an attempted steal.
The Lady Leopards were quickly retired in the home half of the first, grounding out to freshman Garren Graves at third base and popping up to senior Jaira Bencomo-Espinoza at short before managing a single down the third-base line by freshman Falen Iveson, who took second base on an error at first.
Carlin shut down the frame with a popup.
DelRio opened the top of the second with consecutive strikeouts, but Graves reached on an error at third base.
Sophomore Jayden Ginter went upstairs and turned on a pitch at head level, sending a deep rip down the line in the left-field corner.
The knock drove in Graves for a 1-0 lead, but Wells limited the damage – striking down the runner at second base with a throw to Iveson.
In the home half, DelRio managed a two-out base knock and stole second but was stranded with a groundout back to Doxey in the circle.
The Lady Railroaders added another run in the top of the third, Bencomo-Espinoza reaching on a leadoff error at first base.
She took second base on a wild pitch, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI groundout by freshman Miranda Rainville.
Wells cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third, rallying with two away.
The Lady Leopards’ lone senior, Betty Aboite, started the streak with a base knock to short – moving to third on back-to-back steals.
She went home on an error at short, making the score 2-1.
Trading miscues, the Lady Railroaders gained the run back in the top of the fourth.
A leadoff error at first base allowed Rakestraw to reach – Carlin rallying after consecutive punchouts by DelRio – Graves thumping an RBI double to center field.
The give-and-take continued in the home half, Hall leading off with a two-base rip to left – advancing to third on defensive interference – scoring on a bunt by junior Mackenzie Sethman, who was thrown out trying to extend the play to second base with a rifle to Bencomo-Espinoza.
DelRio notched the second out in the top of the fifth, the frame ending after a dropped-third strike with a throw to first base.
Wells went on top for good in the home half of the fifth, making an eight-run rally with two away.
Junior Lauren Steele extended the frame and gave the Lady Leopards a 4-3 lead with a two-run single to right, scoring Wright and Aboite.
Hall struck out but reached on a drop, the bases loaded with a bunt by Sethman.
DelRio drove in Steele and Hall with a two-run base knock to left for a 6-3 advantage, and consecutive walks accounted for another run – a free pass to sophomore Grace French with the bases crammed driving in Sethman.
Back through the order, Wright was the right person in the right spot – a two-run fly ball to center crossing DelRio and freshman Jimena Luna.
The rally continued with an RBI base knock by Aboite, scoring French.
Entering the frame in a one-rule hole, Wells scored eight runs with two outs for a seven-run lead.
After allowing a two-out walk to Graves, DelRio ended the top of the sixth with a strikeout.
Freshman Abby Luttrell led off the bottom half with a walk and advanced to third on a double to left by Hall, but Carlin escaped the inning with three straight outs, flying out to center, cutting down a run at the plate on a single to short by DelRio – Bencomo-Espinoza throwing home – and a popup to Bencomo-Espinoza in shallow-left field.
In Carlin’s bid for a comeback in the top of the seventh, DelRio fielded a grounder to the circle for the first out.
Doxey drew a full-count free pass, but a strikeout put two away – Doxey taking second on a wild pitch.
Senior Cierra Walter reached on a dropped-third strike, placing runners at the corners – the game ending with a great grab in foul ground near the fence on the third-base side.
Fittingly, on senior day – Aboite recorded the final out with an acrobatic catch in the final home contest of her career.
Wells overcome an early deficit and rode an eight-run fifth frame for a 10-3 victory over Carlin.
Stats
Carlin pitching: Doxey 6 IP 13 H 10 R 3 ER 5 BB 3 K.
Wells pitching: DelRio 7 IP 2 H 3 R 0 ER 4 BB 15 K.
Carlin batting: Graves 1-2 RBI R, Ginter 1-3 RBI. Rainville RBI. Bencomo-Espinoza R, Rakestraw R. 2B: Graves.
Wells batting: DelRio 3-4 2 RBI R, Aboite 3-4 RBI 2 R, Sethman 2-4 RBI R, Hall 2-4 2 R, Steele 1-3 2 RBI R, Wright 1-4 2 RBI R, Iveson 1-4. French RBI, R. Luna R. 2B: Hall 2.
CARLIN – 011 100 0 – 322
WELLS – 001 180 X – (10)(13)3
Up Next
Wells will play the Lady Vandals for the second time at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Eureka.
The second and final meeting between the Lady Leopards the Lady Railroaders will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.
