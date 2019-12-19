WELLS — While the Lady Braves of Owyhee are 7-1 on the season and ranked the No. 3 Division 1A girls basketball team in the state, Wells’ girls are right behind them — currently ranked No. 4 in Nevada.

Wells Rural Electric Company Classic

Opening the season at home during the annual Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, the Lady Leopards tore off a 5-0 record.

Versus West Wendover

On Dec. 5, Wells opened the season with a narrow win — defeating West Wendover by a final score of 29-25.

During the low-scoring, defensive struggle, neither team scored in double digits in any quarter.

Whether it was early-season jitters or just poor shooting, the ball did not go in the bucket — Wells shooting just 21 percent from the floor on 12-for-57 (12-of-45 from two, 0-for-12 from three) and West Wendover closing at 19 percent on 8-for-42 (8-of-41 from two, 0-for-1 from three).

The percentages at the stripe weren’t much better, the Lady Leopards connecting on 5-of-12 free throws and the Lady Wolverines sinking just 9-of-30.

Wells was paced by nine points from senior Jackie Berumen, who finished with 12 rebounds, a team-high four steals and an assist.

West Wendover was led by nine points by sophomore Hailey Holm, adding four steals and three boards.

For the Lady Leopards, sophomore Haylee Sethman notched six points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Senior Hannah Halm closed with six points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Lady Wolverines.

Sophomore Jasmin Garcia and freshman Brynly Stewart each notched four points for Wells, sophomore Olivia Reamer and junior Jennifer Collazo posting three apiece for West Wendover — Reamer finishing with five rebounds and three steals.

For Wells, sophomore Evelia Garcia scored two points but she was a beast on the backboards with 17 rebounds.

West Wendover freshman Cyanna Rodriguez was a takeaway machine — snagging six steals — scoring two points and pulling down nine boards.

The Lady Leopards’ offense was capped by two points each from senior Jenny Aguilar and sophomore Kalee Higbee, who tallied three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Scoring for the Lady Wolverines was rounded out by a free throw from senior Itzel Correa, who collected three rebounds.

WEST WENDOVER — 5 — 9 — 7 — 4 — 25 Total

WELLS — 7 — 5 — 8 — 9 — 29 Total

Versus Tonopah

In its second game on Dec. 5, Wells gained some offensive traction after a poor shooting performance in the season opener — rolling past Tonopah by a score of 53-24.

Sethman paced the attack with 20 points, followed by 15 from Berumen — who fouled out of the contest.

Sophomore Falen Iveson finished with seven points, Jasmin Garcia followed with five, freshman Jillian Rodriguez added four and Evelia Garcia closed out the roster with a deuce.

TONOPAH — 5 — 7 — 3 — 9 — 24 Total

WELLS — 11 — 13 — 14 — 15 — 53 Total

Versus Elko Junior Varsity

Against the Elko JV, Wells went to 3-0 on the year with a 48-37 victory on Dec. 6.

The Lady Indians seized the advantage early with a 11-3 first quarter and a 12-7 lead in the second for a 23-10 tally at the break, but the Lady Leopards swung the contest in the second half with a 21-3 domination in the third frame and a 17-11 run in the fourth.

Sethman led all players with 13 points, seven assists and three steals — adding five rebounds — Berumen following with nine points, three boards and a dime before fouling out for the second straight game.

Stewart also closed with nine points.

For Elko, Peyton Jacaway, Xandry de Arrieta and Anna Cortez tied for the team high with nine points each — de Arrieta notching five rebounds and two steals, Cortez tallying five boards and a swipe and Jacaway posting three rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.

Evelia Garcia continued her stellar work on the glass with 14 rebounds and scored four points, Iveson finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal and Rodriguez went for four points, four boards, an assist and a takeaway.

Higbee scored all three of her points from beyond the arc, and the offense was capped by a pair of free throws from Aguilar.

Ariah Sandoval finished with three points for Elko, followed by two points apiece from Sydnee Rizo, Eliza Pulley and Avery Khounphachansy and a free throw by Avery Bowers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EmmaJay Larsen grabbed four boards and two steals for the Lady Indians.

ELKO JV — 11 — 12 — 3 — 11 — 37 Total

WELLS — 3 — 7 — 21 — 17 — 48 Total

Versus Pahranagat Valley

During its second Dec. 6 contest, the Lady Leopards went to 4-0 with a 44-18 blowout win versus Pahranagat Valley.

Berumen topped all scorers with 20 points — lighting up four 3s — adding eight rebounds and two assists.

Iveson closed with five points, four rebounds, two steals and a dime — Stewart notching five points, two rebounds, two takeaways and an a dish.

Evelia Garcia — the backboard baller — yanked down a game-best 11 rebounds, scored four points and made a swipe, Sethman tallying four points, five rebounds, a game-high four assists and a steal.

Sophomore Alaina Escamilla posted three points, two boards and an assist — Aguilar closing with two points and two rebounds.

The offense was capped by a freebie from Jasmin Garcia.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 3 — 6 — 5 — 4 — 18 Total

WELLS — 12 — 18 — 4 — 10 — 44 Total

Versus GV Christian

On Dec. 7, the Lady Leopards completed the WREC Classic with a 5-0 mark on a 49-10 domination of Green Valley Christian.

Berumen buried three triples on her way to a game-high 17 points, finishing with four assists, three steals and a pair of rebounds.

Sethman closed with nine points, a game-best five dimes, three steals and two boards.

Rodriguez went for six points, five rebounds and a takeaway — Aguilar following with five points.

Stewart (two boards, two steals), Talbert (two rebounds, steal) and Higbee (assist, steal) scored three points apiece.

Iveson (four assists, two rebounds, two steals) and Jasmin Garcia (three assists, rebound) finished the offense with two points each.

Evelia Garcia closed with seven rebounds and a steal, and Escamilla notched four boards, an assist and a takeaway.

GV CHRISTIAN — 5 — 3 — 0 — 2 — 10 Total

WELLS — 19 — 12 — 16 — 2 — 49 Total

Comstock Classic

In its first game of the Comstock Classic, in Virginia City, Wells lost for the first time of the season — dropping a 46-34 ballgame to the top 1A team in the state, Mineral County, on Dec. 12.

Wells fell for the second-consecutive game on Dec. 13 by a final score of 38-33 to Coleville (California).

WELLS — 14 — 5 — 5 — 9 — 33 Total

COLEVILLE — 12 — 14 — 4 — 8 — 38 Total

The Lady Leopards rebounded with a 58-22 victory over Sierra Lutheran on Dec. 13.

WELLS — 12 — 11 — 21 — 14 — 58 Total

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 6 — 7 — 4 — 5 — 22 Total

Wells finished the tournament with a 43-28 victory against Round Mountain on Dec 14.

ROUND MOUNTAIN — 2 — 8 — 10 — 8 — 28 Total

WELLS — 14 — 12 — 12 — 5 — 43 Total

Up Next

The next time Wells’ varsity team steps on the floor, the Lady Leopards will look to improve their 7-2 record in a game that matters for postseason positioning — opening league play of the 1A East against McDermitt at 6 p.m. Jan. 3, in Wells.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.