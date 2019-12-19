Related to this story

Most Popular

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC
Local Sports

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).