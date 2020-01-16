Lady Leopards roll over Jackpot

JACKPOT — Following Wednesday’s Division 1A East meeting with Jackpot, the Wells girls basketball team remained unbeaten in league play after a commanding win.
The Lady Leopards (11-3 overall) rolled to 3-0 in league with a 52-20 victory over the Lady Jaguars (1-6, 0-2 in league).
From the jump, Wells dominated the action and booked the outcome early with a 20-4 streak in the first quarter.
The contest nearly became a running clock before the half, the Leopards adding another big run of 21-4 in the second period.
At the break, Wells led by 33 with the score at 41-8.
In the third, the mercy rule took effect — despite little to no offense from either side — Wells tallying five points and Jackpot adding a deuce.
Jackpot finished the game with a 10-6 advantage in the fourth period, but the damage was done early — Wells cruising to a 52-20 win.
In defeat, Jackpot senior Ariana Miramontes led all scorers with 12 points, paced her team’s defense with three steals and grabbed two rebounds.
The Lady Leopards struck with balance.
Senior Jackie Berumen and freshman Jillian Rodriguez tied for the team high with 10 points apiece.
Berumen used her length and athleticism for a game-best seven steals, dished two assists and snagged a pair of boards.
Rodriguez notched four rebounds, two assists and a takeaway.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore Haylee Sethman had a nice game with nine points, a team-high three assists and three thefts.
Sophomore Alaina Escamilla finished with six points, three steals, an assist and a rebound.
Senior Aubree Talbert posted four points and three boards, and sophomore Jasmin Garcia added four points, two assists and a steal — sophomore Evelia Garcia notching three points, five rebounds and two takeaways.
For Jackpot, freshman Alejandra Sanchez scored four points and grabbed three rebounds — the Lady Jaguars’ offense capped by two points apiece by freshman Luz Martinez and junior Katie Rasmussen.
Martinez led Jackpot with a team-high seven rebounds and dished an assist, Rasmussen snagging three rebounds and making a steal.
Freshman Sinceer Torrero booked five boards and made an assist, and freshman Adriana Mata closed with four rebounds and a steal.
Wells’ scoring was rounded out by two points each for junior McKenli Myers, freshman Brynly Stewart and sophomore Kalee Higbee.
Myers finished with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Stewart came away with four swipes, three boards and a dime — Higbee posting three rebounds, a pair of assists and two steals.
JACKPOT — 4 — 4 — 2 — 10 — 20 Total
WELLS — 20 — 21 — 5 — 6 — 52 Total
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will play a key contest for playoff positioning when they host Eureka (9-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Wells, the Lady Jaguars facing the Lady Vandals at 2:30 p.m. MST Saturday, in Jackpot.