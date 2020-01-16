Lady Leopards roll over Jackpot

In defeat, Jackpot senior Ariana Miramontes led all scorers with 12 points, paced her team’s defense with three steals and grabbed two rebounds.

The Lady Leopards struck with balance.

Senior Jackie Berumen and freshman Jillian Rodriguez tied for the team high with 10 points apiece.

Berumen used her length and athleticism for a game-best seven steals, dished two assists and snagged a pair of boards.

Rodriguez notched four rebounds, two assists and a takeaway.

Sophomore Haylee Sethman had a nice game with nine points, a team-high three assists and three thefts.

Sophomore Alaina Escamilla finished with six points, three steals, an assist and a rebound.

Senior Aubree Talbert posted four points and three boards, and sophomore Jasmin Garcia added four points, two assists and a steal — sophomore Evelia Garcia notching three points, five rebounds and two takeaways.

For Jackpot, freshman Alejandra Sanchez scored four points and grabbed three rebounds — the Lady Jaguars’ offense capped by two points apiece by freshman Luz Martinez and junior Katie Rasmussen.