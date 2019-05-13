FALLON – The Wells girls track and field team showed some similarities to their mascot during the 1A North regional meet at Churchill County High School, in fact, competing like Lady Leopards.
Wells’ girls finished in second place in the team standings with 122 points.
Owyhee ranked sixth with 52 points, Jackpot tied for eighth with 19 and Carlin finished 11th with a pair.
While Wells ranked second as a team, the Lady Leopards placed two athletes on top of the podium in their respective events.
Junior Vanessa Solis won the pole vault with a personal-record height of 7-feet-3-inches, Wells racking up major points and PRs in the event – sending four girls to state – all setting personal bests.
Sophomore McKenli Myers took second place at 7-feet even, sophomore Zion McKay ranked third at 6-feet and freshman Alaina Escamilla finished fourth at 5-feet-6-inches.
Freshman Haylee Sethman gave Wells its second individual crown in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-6-inches, the Lady Leopards experiencing a multitude of state qualifiers once again.
Junior teammate Aubree Talbert posted a 4-foot-4-inch jump for second place, Owyhee senior Rhiannon Manuelito finished third at 4-foot-2 and Wells freshman Evelia Garcia took fourth at 4-feet even.
Sethman and Solis tallied favorable results in middle-distance runs also, swapping places in the events.
In the 400 meters, Sethman ranked second with a personal-record time of 1:05.02, Solis crossing fourth in 1:06.07 – Owyhee junior Thalia Thomas capping the state qualifiers in fifth place with a PR of 1:10.37.
Solis took third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:40.6, Sethman closing with a personal record in 2:42.43 for fourth place.
Senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez threw to second with a distance of 93-feet-11-inches in the discus.
Owyhee sophomore Kaitlyn Teller knocked down second place in the shot put with a mark of 29-feet-10-1/4-inches.
In the 3200 meters, Jackpot junior Ariana Miramontes tallied a third-place effort with a two-mile run of 14:34.19 for a personal record.
Miramontes also qualified for state in the 1600 meters, earning the fifth and final qualification with a one-mile race of 6:21.24 for another PR.
Sethman took fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 29.62 in the finals, clocking a PR of 29.51 in the prelims.
Owyhee junior Isabella Pasqual set a PR of 13-feet-4-inches for fourth place in the long jump, and Jackpot junior Bryanna Rios also leapt for a personal record in the triple jump – her mark of 28-feet-2-inches closing the state qualifications in fifth place.
Wells will send two hurdlers to the state meet, one in each event.
Garcia rounded out the top-five in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.44 after clocking a personal-best time of 20.32 in the prelims.
In the 300 hurdles, Talbert capped the top-five in 55.27 seconds.
Owyhee senior Destiny Max marked the fifth and final berth to state in the discus with a personal-best throw of 86-feet-9-inches.
Relays
Of the relay events, the best finish came from a second-place performance by the Lady Braves – Pasqual, sophomore Tia Woods, junior Talliah Hanchor and Thalia Thomas – finishing the 4x800-meter relay in 13:34.74.
The Lady Leopards – sophomore Ana Roque-Luna, senior Sandra Casas, McKay and Myers – ranked third in the 4x800 with a time of 14:08.44.
Owyhee took fourth in the 4x400 in 5:22.97, the team consisting of freshman Makinzie Cady, senior Marilyn Harney, junior Alejandra Dick and Max.
Escamilla, Myers, Roque-Luna and junior Jenny Aguilar capped the qualifications in the event with a fifth-place time of 5:26.13.
The Lady Leopards ranked fourth in the 4x100 relay, Talbert, Garcia, Escamilla and Aguilar combining for a time of 57.35 seconds.
Owyhee’s 4x200 team – Woods, Harney, freshman Josie Rose Thomas and Thalia Thomas – closed the state qualifications in fifth place with a time of 2:11.84.
Boys
Owyhee topped the local teams in the boys standings with 44 points for sixth place, Jackpot tied for ninth with 32 points, Wells finished 13th with 24 points and Carlin added a pair for 15th.
Individually, the best local finish came from Owyhee sophomore Desmond Hanchor – who took second place in the 200 meters with a personal record of 25.82 seconds.
Hanchor finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with another PR of 45.57.
Wells junior Brent Battenfeld qualified for state in three events, including two third-place performances.
Using his hops, Battenfeld set a personal record for third place in the long jump on the heels of a personal-record performance of 18-feet-1-1/2-inches.
He also ranked third in the triple jump, spanning 36-feet-2-1/2-inches.
In the high jump, he rounded out the top-five and cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches.
For the Braves, senior Acilino Thomas took third place on each of his throws – launching to 39-feet-8-inches in the shot put and sailing 113-feet in the discus.
Teammate Sequoia Roubideaux finished fourth in the discus with a mark at 107-feet-6-inches.
Jackpot freshman Hector Ontiveros made the best of his first year of high school track, qualifying for state in both of his distance runs.
In the 1600 meters, Ontiveros’ one-mile time of 5:01.64 set a personal record and ranked third, his two-mile effort of 11:19.65 finishing fourth in the 3200 meters – Owyhee sophomore Antonio Ovando rounding out the state qualifiers for the 3200 meters with a PR of 11:19.92 for fifth place.
In his first year of track and field, Wells freshman Morgan Johnson brought his best effort at the right time – finishing third in the pole vault with a personal-record height of 8-feet-6-inches.
Relays
Jackpot’s distance runners combined for the best local finish of the relay events.
In the 4x800-meter relay, senior Jerry Martinez, Jonnathan Rios, Jesus Lopez and Ontiveros finished with a collective time of 10:05.94 for second place.
The Jaguars – Juan Carlos Salas, Lopez, Rios and Ontiveros – took fourth place in the 4x400 relay in 4:02.32.
Jackpot capped the top-five in the 4x200 relay with a time of 50.94 seconds, the team comprised of Salas, senior Steve Rodriguez, Lopez and Rios.
Up Next
The Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas, the event starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.