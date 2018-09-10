WELLS – The Wells volleyball team began its weekend with a bang but went out flat in the second match, unable to overcome a slow start.
The Lady Leopards split their home-and-away matches, needing only four sets Friday in a victory over Tonopah but falling in Saturday’s road match after a five-set struggle in Wendover, Utah.
Versus Tonopah
Against the Lady Muckers, Wells broke free from the opening tip.
The Lady Leopards owned the first set, nearly limiting Tonopah to single digits in a 25-10 win.
“The girls were still pretty excited about the win over the Elko JV. That adrenaline and the home crowd kept them pumped up for the game against Tonopah,” said Wells coach Cody Kulinsky. “The first set was just what I wanted to see from them: control, good serves, a handful of aces, consistency from passes and aggressive hitting combined with smart plays at the net.”
Junior Jackie Berumen served four of the five aces in the first frame, including a 9-for-9 service streak.
The other ace in the first set was provided by sophomore Cameron Powers, who served 7-for-7.
Kulinsky said her team won a lot of points from its block, either finishing swats for kills or sending back blocked touches that Tonopah was not ready for.
In the second frame, Wells threatened to sweep the match with a 25-19 victory, but the Lady Muckers fended off elimination in the third frame by a close battle of 25-23.
Wells’ served played a prominent role once again in the second set, junior Aubrey Durant smoking five aces in an 11-for-11 effort behind the line.
Senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez served 6-for-6 after coming in to replace Powers.
“We let our guard down a little in the third set. We didn’t have the best control on serve-receive,” Kulinsky said. “We had a handful of errors in a row at the net that allowed Tonopah to pull ahead.”
In the fourth frame, Wells closed the door – ending the match with a four-point margin of victory at 25-21.
“We won the fourth set but the girls had to dig deep. We were nearly two hours into the game when we finished,” Kulinsky said. “Through all four sets, the net play remained strong – swinging hard and contacting on blocks. Betty (Aboite) was on fire at the net, and Sandra (Casas) helped the team in the same way three out of four sets. When you have kids who are on fire and it’s going their way, you keep feeding them the ball.”
Aboite ripped a team-high 15 kills, blocking six shots for kills and touch-blocking another.
Casas followed with eight kills, including three swats for putaways.
Durant served a team-best six aces and dished a team-high 18 assists, adding three kills of her own.
Berumen tallied four aces and put away three shots, sophomore Megan Morgan notching four kills and Powers also drilling home four points.
Of junior Vanessa Solis’ four kills, one came on a block.
Versus Wendover (Utah)
On Saturday, a slow start spelled trouble for the Lady Leopards on the road against the Wendover (Utah) Lady Wildcats.
Wells was quickly defeated 25-13 in the opening frame and was hammered 25-6 in the second set.
“I think we went into the game on a high horse and underestimated the team we were up against,” Kulinsky said. “Our serves were not our normal on-spot and high percentage that we usually count on. We struggled with our serve-receive and had a huge lack of communication.”
Kulinsky said after a “two-set warmup,” Wells started to put together the essentials needed on the court; communicating and controlling the ball.
The Lady Leopards clawed their way back into the match with consecutive wins of 25-22 in the third and fourth frames, forcing a fifth and final set.
In the end, the two-game hole proved to be too much – as the comeback bid came up six points shy in a 15-9 loss.
“They had a libero who had some pretty good serves. They were a very scrappy team; anything we gave them they were trying to get up and making some type of a return,” said Kulinsky. “Once we made adjustments to our defense, points started to fall in our favor and we started moving like smooth gears. Our net play was OK but not at strong or as smart as in our last few games.”
Aboite put away six kills, blocking two shots and adding an ace.
Casas also finished with six kills, and Durant dished a team-high 10 assists – serving an ace with three putaways.
Solis tied for the team lead with two aces and served a perfect 12-for-12, Berumen also sending two-unreturned serves.
Going from one Wendover to the other, the Lady Leopards will take on the Lady Wolverines – playing at 6 p.m. MST on Tuesday, in West Wendover.
