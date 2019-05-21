LAS VEGAS – Collectively, the Wells girls track and field team was nearly perfect.
During the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, the Lady Leopards scored 101 points and earned a runner-up finish in the team standings — trailing only state champion Eureka’s total of 117.
Owyhee rounded out the top-10 with 27.5 points, and Jackpot ranked 12th with a dozen points.
Wells mounted points with balance, scoring in both track and field events throughout the meet.
Individually, two Lady Leopards etched their names into state lore.
Junior Aubree Talbert won a Wells-heavy field in the high jump — the Lady Leopards pitting three girls in the competition — Talbert clearing the bar at 4-feet-8-inches for the victory.
In the event, she was challenged by a familiar face — freshman teammate Haylee Sethman setting a personal record of 4-feet-7-inches for second place.
Fellow freshman Evelia Garcia tied for seventh place with Owyhee senior Rhiannon Manuelito, each clearing 4-feet even in the same number of attempts.
If the high jump appeared to be loaded with Wells competitors, the pole vault seemed to be solid orange and black, half of the eight-girl field representing the Lady Leopards.
Wells’ second state championship went to junior Vanessa Solis, who vaulted 7-feet for the W.
The Lady Leopards went one-two in the event, sophomore McKenli Myers earning a runner-up finish with a vault of 6-feet-6-inches.
Sophomore Zion McKay tied for third place at 5-feet-6-inches, and freshman Alaina Escamilla took sixth at the same height — needing more tries of the four girls who achieved 5-foot-6 to successfully clear the bar.
Talbert continued her individual success in the 300-meter hurdles — nearly knocking down her second state championship — finishing in second place with a time of 53.8 seconds.
From the track to a field event, senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez nearly went out on top — also taking second place — launching a throw a distance of 95-feet-4-inches in the discus.
Owyhee senior Destiny Max placed fifth in the discus, tossing a distance of 84-feet-11-inches.
Solis ran third in the 400 meters — completing a lap in 1:05.57 — Sethman finishing fifth with a time of 1:06.33, Owyhee junior Thalia Thomas setting a personal record of 1:10.24 for eighth.
Sethman and Solis swapped places in the half-mile race, Sethman taking third with a PR of 1:42.37 and Solis rounding out the top-five in 2:42.93.
Owyhee sophomore Kaitlyn Teller gave the Lady Braves a big lift in the shot put, throwing her way to third, nearly reaching the 30-foot mark with a heave of 29-feet-10-3/4-inches.
Jackpot junior Bryanna Rios sailed a personal-best span of 28-feet-5-1/2-inches for fourth place in the triple jump, notching the Lady Jaguars’ best finish.
Junior Ariana Miramontes was the high-point scorer for Jackpot, earning seven of the team’s 12 points with a fifth-place finish in the 3200 meters and a sixth-place race in the 1600 meters.
She clocked a two-mile time of 14:27.5 for a personal record, running one mile in 6:35.71.
Owyhee junior Isabella Pasqual ranked sixth in the long jump with a mark of 12-feet-3-1/2-inches.
Sethman posted a time of 30.4 seconds for eighth place in the 200 meters, and Garcia rounded out the field in eighth place of the 100-meter hurdles in 20.66 seconds.
Relays
The Lady Leopards strode to second place in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 4:53.57 set by Escamilla, Talbert, Garcia and junior Jenny Aguilar.
Owyhee — freshman Makinzie Cady, senior Marilyn Harney, junior Alejandra Dick and Max — crossed fifth in the event with a time of 5:17.86.
Wells posted a time of 57.15 seconds for fourth place in the 4x100 relay, consisting of Talbert, Escamilla, Garcia and Aguilar.
The Lady Braves — sophomore Tia Woods, Harney, freshman Josie Rose Thomas and Thalia Thomas — crossed fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:10.44.
In the 4x400, Wells sophomore Ana Roque-Luna, senior Sandra Casas, Myers and Solis finished in fifth place with a time of 12:44.33 — Owyhee following closely in sixth with a time of 12:44.66, comprised of Thomas, Woods, junior Talliah Hanchor and Pasqual.
Classroom
While the Lady Leopards were runners-up for the state title athletically, Wells won the academic state championship with a collective 3.1 GPA.
Boys
Jackpot’s boys finished just outside the top-10 of the team standings with 21 points — the Jags doing the majority of their scoring in relays — followed in 12th place by Owyhee with 20 points, Wells scoring 11 points for 17th place.
Individually, Owyhee tallied the best finish – sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux taking second place in the discus with a throw of 116-feet.
Senior teammate Acilino Thomas ranked fifth in the event with a distance of 105-feet.
Thomas upped his placing in the shot put, throwing to fourth with a mark of 40-feet-6-1/2-inches.
Freshman Hector Ontiveros gave the Jaguars a boost with his distance running — scoring Jackpot’s only individual points — posting double digits with fourth-place finishes in both the 1600 and the 3200 meters.
He set a personal record in each event, running the mile in 4:56.94 and setting a two-mile time of 10:42.36.
In the 3200 meters, Owyhee sophomore Antonio Ovando closed out the field in eighth place with a time of 13:01.36.
Wells freshman Morgan Johnson took fifth place in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-feet-6-inches for the Leopards’ best individual performance.
Junior Brent Battenfeld scored the most points for Wells— qualifying for state in three events — accounting for seven of the Leopards’ 11 points.
He placed sixth in the triple jump with a span of 36-feet-6-inches, adding a pair of seventh-place efforts in the high jump and the long jump.
He cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches in the high jump and sailed 16-feet-11-1/2-inches in the long jump.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Owyhee sophomore Desmond Hanchor ranked seventh with a time of 47.11 seconds.
Relays
More than half of the Jaguars’ 21 points were gained in the relay events, energized by a third-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.
Freshman Deaniel Rangel, senior Jesus Lopez, freshman Jonnathan Rios and Ontiveros combined for a time of 9:21.1.
Jackpot placed sixth in the 4x200 relay; Rangel, Lopez, senior Jerry Martinez and Rios posting a time of 1:43.36.
The scoring was capped by a seventh-place finish in the 4x400; Lopez, junior Juan Carlos Salas, Rios and Rangel crossing the line in 4:01.4.
Congratulations to Wells head coach Amy Hunsaker and the Lady Leopards on their state runner-up finish and their academic state title, Aubree Talbert for her state-winning high jump, Vanessa Solis for a state-title pole vault and to all athletes and coaches of the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
