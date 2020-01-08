Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42

WELLS — In its Division 1A East opener, the Wells girls basketball team could not breathe a sigh of relief until the final buzzer.
On Friday, the Lady Leopards dug out a 44-42 victory over McDermitt — the fourth quarter playing out evenly at 10-all.
The pins-and-needles feeling began from the tipoff, the Lady Bulldogs rattling off a 12-7 advantage.
Wells turned the tables in the second period with a 15-7 tally, the Lady Leopards grabbing a 22-19 lead at the break.
In the second half, McDermitt inched into the deficit with a 13-12 run in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Leopards led 34-32.
They needed every bucket.
In the final frame, both squads mounted 10 points — the back-and-forth affair ending in Wells’ favor by a final score of 44-42.
Despite defeat, McDermitt junior Katie Crutcher packed her team — dropping a game-high 26 points — shooting 7-for-14 from two, 2-of-7 on threes and 6-for-8 at the free-throw line.
She also dished a team-best three assists, made three steals and snagged two rebounds.
Wells senior Jackie Berumen paced the Lady Leopards with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from inside the arc and 1-of-7 from distance, adding six boards, an assist and a steal.
The Lady Bulldogs’ second double-digit scorer came in the form of junior Takayla Antonio, who notched 10 points, a game-high nine rebounds and a takeaway — shooting 5-of-6 from the floor.
Wells sophomore Haylee Sethman impacted the game in numerous areas with nine points and a team-best eight boards — posting a game-high four assists — and adding four steals.
Fellow sophomore Jasmin Garcia was efficient — shooting 3-for-4 — finishing with seven points, three rebounds and three takeaways.
Junior McKenli Myers was closed with six points, seven rebounds, a game-best six thefts and an assist.
McDermitt senior Jasmine Northrup finished with four points, seven rebounds and a team-high four steals.
Wells sophomore Evelia Garcia went for three points, four boards and a steal.
The Lady Leopards’ offense was capped by two points from freshman Jillian Rodriguez, who jerked down seven boards.
Freshman Rylee Wilkinson finished McDermitt’s offense with two points on an And-1 and snagged two rebounds.
MCDERMITT — 12 — 7 — 13 — 10 — 42 Total WELLS — 7 — 15 — 12 — 10 — 44 Total
Versus Battle Mountain
Facing the No. 5 ranked Division 2A team in the state on Tuesday night, the Lady Leopards were not enough to take down the Lady Longhorns in their house.
Battle Mountain did damage early and cruised to a 48-36 victory.
The Lady Longhorns opened a double-digit lead after the first quarter, scoring 14 points and suffocating Wells’ offense, only allowing four points.
However, the Lady Leopards showed some fight in the second period and reeled off a 17-13 advantage — trimming the deficit to six.
At halftime, Battle Mountain led 27-21.
Both teams were cold in the third quarter — a frame in which only 13 points were scored total — the Lady Longhorns adding eight, the Lady Leopards notching only five.
Entering the fourth, Wells trailed 35-26.
Battle Mountain found the high side of a ho-hum 13-10 frame and extended to a 48-36 victory.
Wells had no answers for sophomore Kaybrie Nield, who was 7-for-9 from the field and dropped a game-high 15 points, adding five boards and an assist.
Berumen led the Lady Leopards with 10 points and finished with five steals, one rebound and one assist.
Sethman neared double figures with nine points and nailed a three, paced the defense with a game-high seven takeaways and notched a rebound.
Evelia Garcia shot 3-for-3 from the field for seven points and collected a game-best nine boards, adding an assist.
Junior Addi Slaybaugh was everywhere for the Lady Longhorns and finished with six points, a team-high six takeaways, tied for the team best with six boards and dished a team-high four dimes – doing what it takes to win ballgames.
Senior Kira Smith hit a triple and closed with six points and a rebound.
Myers gave Wells a three and finished with five points, seven boards, one assist and a steal.
Battle Mountain junior Brooke Ripley cashed a three and notched five points, three takeaways, two rebounds and a pair of assists.
Sophomore Zarina Ceja knocked down a shot from distance and went for four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Fellow sophomore Brynnlee Freeman notched four points, three boards and two swipes.
Freshman Christine Holley scored three points, snagged six boards, dished an assist and made a steal.
Senior Isabel Diaz-Guzman posted three points, five rebounds and three takeaways.
Sophomore Jade Castellanos capped the Battle Mountain offense with a deuce and two rebounds.
For Wells, Rodriguez finished with three points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Lady Leopards’ scoring was rounded out by a deuce from sophomore Kalee Higbee, who grabbed one rebound.
WELLS — 4 — 17 — 5 — 10 — 36 Total
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 14 — 13 — 8 — 13 — 48 Total
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (8-3 overall, 1-0 in league) will play rematch of its 1A East opener, facing the Lady Bulldogs (6-4 overall, 0-1 in league)