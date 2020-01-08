Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42

Berumen led the Lady Leopards with 10 points and finished with five steals, one rebound and one assist.

Sethman neared double figures with nine points and nailed a three, paced the defense with a game-high seven takeaways and notched a rebound.

Evelia Garcia shot 3-for-3 from the field for seven points and collected a game-best nine boards, adding an assist.

Junior Addi Slaybaugh was everywhere for the Lady Longhorns and finished with six points, a team-high six takeaways, tied for the team best with six boards and dished a team-high four dimes – doing what it takes to win ballgames.

Senior Kira Smith hit a triple and closed with six points and a rebound.

Myers gave Wells a three and finished with five points, seven boards, one assist and a steal.

Battle Mountain junior Brooke Ripley cashed a three and notched five points, three takeaways, two rebounds and a pair of assists.

Sophomore Zarina Ceja knocked down a shot from distance and went for four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist.

Fellow sophomore Brynnlee Freeman notched four points, three boards and two swipes.