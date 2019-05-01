CARLIN – For the second and final time of the regular season, the Wells softball team Carlin – sweeping the season series.
On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards swept the Lady Railroaders with a final score of 15-4 in a five-inning ballgame.
Wells opened the game with a two-out rally in the top of the first.
An error at shortstop allowed junior Julianne Wright to reach base, scoring on the following at-bat with an RBI triple to center field by senior Betty Aboite.
Following consecutive walks to freshman Kyanna DelRio and junior Mackenzie Sethman, another error at short allowed Aboite to score from third for a 2-0 lead.
Carlin cut the deficit in half with a two-out run in the bottom of the frame.
Junior Lachelle Doxey drew a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout – scoring on a two-out, two-base rip to right field by senior Lorianne Rakestraw.
Freshman Falen Iveson led off the top of the second for the Lady Leopards and scored on some defensive communication as freshman Saige Hall wound up with a bunt-turned-triple.
Wright also laid down a bunt and beat out the throw at first, advancing to second.
Aboite went for her second double in as many ABs, driving in Hall and Wright for a 5-1 advantage.
A passed ball allowed Aboite to cross for a 7-1 lead, and DelRio smoked a double up the middle – scoring on an RBI single to left field by freshman Abby Luttrell.
Carlin stopped the bleeding with a throw from freshman Addie Comstock to freshman Miranda Rainville at second base.
In the home half, Rainville earned a leadoff free pass and took second base on a wild pitch.
She scored Carlin’s second run on a passed ball.
Following DelRio’s second strikeout of the frame, Carlin placed two runners on base with the third HBP of the inning – Doxey and sophomore Akilah Leach wearing offerings to load the bases.
Wells escaped the jam with a popup to Wright at short.
Freshman Jimena Luna led off the top of the third with a base knock to left field, but Carlin recorded consecutive outs – Doxey tossing a K and Rakestraw fielding a fly ball to center.
The Lady Leopards rallied with two away, Hall starting the flurry with a walk.
Wright went for a single to short and loaded the bases, and Aboite continued to the pound ball – driving in Luna and Hall with a triple to the left-field corner for a 10-2 lead.
In the home half, Rakestraw nailed a shot to center field and reached on an error – advancing to third on the play – scoring on a groundout RBI from Comstock.
Wells opened the top of the fourth with a hot streak, placing the first-four batters on base.
Sethman led off with a single to third base, Luttrell placed runners on second and third with a base knock up the middle – advancing to second on the throw.
An error at first base crossed Sethman, and sophomore Grace French reached on a grounder down the first-base line – Luttrell scoring for a 12-3 advantage.
Luna stole third base and scored on a passed ball, extending the margin to 10 at 13-3.
With two away in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Railroaders loaded the bases – Doxey taking a pitch to the ankle, Leach drawing a walk and senior Cierra Walter reaching on a dropped-third strike – but Wells avoided damage with a 6-4 fielder’s choice from Wright to Iveson.
In the top of the fifth, Wright picked the wrong part of the field for a home run – hammering a shot that would have flown out of field but carrying to the wall in center for a triple.
She scored on a fielder’s choice, the play from sophomore Jayden Ginter to Leach at the plate not in time.
Leach threw out Aboite as she tried to steal second, Rainville applying the tag.
However, DelRio followed with her second double of the game to left field.
Sethman reached on an error at second base, and Luttrell benefited from an error in center – DelRio scoring on the miscue for a 15-3 lead.
In the home half, Rainville sent a one-out double to left field and an error at first on the next AB gave Rainville to go sign to plate Carlin’s final run.
With runners on first and second, DelRio fielded a grounded back to the circle – throwing to Sethman at first base for the final out.
Wells swept the season series with a 15-4 victory in five innings.
Stats
Wells pitching: DelRio 5 IP 2 H 4 R 2 ER 5 BB 7 K.
Carlin pitching: Doxey 5 IP 15 H 15 R 11 ER 4 BB 3 K.
Wells batting: Aboite 3-4 7 RBI 2 R, Wright 3-4 4 R, DelRio 2-3 2 R, Luttrell 2-4 1 RBI 1 R, Hall 1-3 1 RBI 2 R, French 1-3 1 RBI, Sethman 1-3 1 R, Luna 1-4 1 RBI 2 R, Iveson 1-5 1 R. 2B: DelRio (2), Aboite (2). 3B: Aboite, Wright, Hall.
Carlin batting: Rainville 1-2 2 R, Rakestraw 1-3 1 RBI 1 R. 2B: Rainville, Rakestraw.
WELLS – 253 32 – (15)(15)2
CARLIN – 111 01 – 425
Versus Elko JV
The Lady Leopards were handily beaten Wednesday afternoon by the Elko junior varsity at Newtown Field, the Lady Indians winning 21-5 in three innings.
The story will run in another edition of the Elko Daily.
