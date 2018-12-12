VIRGINIA CITY – So far, so good.
The Wells girls basketball team has begun its season – the first under new head coach Garrett Hylton – with a bang.
Following an unbeaten home stand and a 5-0 record during the Wells Rural Electric Classic, the Lady Leopards traveled for their inaugural road trip of the year – finishing with a 3-1 record at the Comstock Classic.
In its first game, Wells took down host Virginia City on Dec. 6 by a final score of 38-26.
The Lady Leopards followed with a Friday victory of 45-17 over Round Mountain, but Wells tasted defeat for the first time of the season Friday afternoon – the offense struggling to mount points – falling to Coleville by a final score of 33-23.
Wells rebounded Saturday morning with a 39-12 win over Sierra Lutheran.
Versus Virginia City
Tipping off the Comstock Classic against the hometown Lady Muckers, the first quarter provided a slight, 14-12 edge for Wells.
The second period was the tipping point, the Lady Leopards putting in 13 points and limiting Virginia City to six for a 27-18 lead at the break.
The third and fourth quarters were low-scoring affairs, Wells winning the third 6-2 and the Lady Muckers taking the high side for the only frame in the fourth, 6-5.
In the end, Wells opened the tourney with a 38-26 win.
No Wells player scored in double digits, the Lady Leopards putting the ball in the bucket with balance – led by nine points each from freshman Haylee Sethman, junior Jackie Berumen and senior Betty Aboite.
Sethman drained two 3s, Berumen connecting on one triple.
Seniors Sandra Casas and Danielle Wadda-Martinez each put in four points, freshman Falen Iveson rounding out the scoring with three points.
Only three players scored for the Lady Muckers – two finishing in double figures – led by 13 points from 13 points from freshman H. McLauchlin and 11 by junior K. Johnson.
Versus Round Mountain
The Lady Leopards dominated the Lady Knights from the jump Friday morning, rolling to a 45-17 victory.
Wells built leads of 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 24-9 at the break, adding another 17-4 stretch in the fourth period.
Berumen paced Wells with 11 points and sank the team’s only three of the game, while Wadda-Martinez neared double digits with nine points.
Eight players scored for the Lady Leopards.
Casas finished with six points, followed by five from Iveson.
Sethman, Aboite and junior Jenny Aguilar each tallied four points and junior Aubree Talbert scored each of her two points from the stripe.
Versus Coleville
Fans of offensive basketball did not get their wish Friday afternoon.
No player for either team scored in double digits for the duration of the contest between the Lady Leopards and the Lady Wolves.
Wells’ demise ultimately boiled down to the first quarter, an eight-minute stretch in which the Lady Leopards only scored two points and were outscored by 13 points, 15-2.
The Lady Leopards battle back into the game in the second period, reaching double figures for the only frame of the contest – outscoring Coleville 11-6.
At the break, Wells trailed 21-13.
The third quarter was an empty frame – zeroes, goose eggs for both squads.
In the fourth, the Lady Leopards were unable to make up the eight-point deficit – actually falling behind by two more in a 10-8 frame.
Baskets came at a premium, Wells not making enough in a 33-23 loss.
Aboite led Wells with six points, while Sethman and Wadda-Martinez each finished with four.
Junior Karla Gutierrez dropped a game-high eight points for Coleville and hit the only three of the game.
Freshman Alex Sanchez and senior Mary Castellon each put in five points, freshman Kylee Lange adding four for the Lady Wolves.
The Lady Leopards left a lot of points at the charity stripe, making just 5-of-18 free throws.
Versus Sierra Lutheran
A lot can be said about a team from how it responds following a loss – Wells’ only defeat of the young season.
After only scoring two points in the first quarter and being blanked in the third period Friday afternoon, the Lady Leopards made a statement early against the Lady Falcons on Saturday morning.
A 21-4 advantage in the first set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Wells fell back to four points in the second quarter (4-2) but opened a 25-6 lead at halftime.
In the third period, another low-scoring output of 4-1 pushed the Lady Leopards to a 29-7 advantage going into the fourth.
In the final frame of the road trip, Wells gained a 10-6 stretch and went onto a 39-13 victory.
Berumen had a huge performance for the Lady Leopards, scoring a game-high 21 points and splashing the only four 3s of the contest – accounting for 54 percent of Wells’ offense.
Casas finished with eight points, Aboite dropped six and Iveson finished with four.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will face their first elite test of the season, coming in a rematch of the 2018 1A state championship.
While both rosters have endured major facelifts, the contest could provide a preview of postseason implications.
Wells will take on the defending state champs, Lady Panthers of Pahranagat Valley, on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Alamo.
