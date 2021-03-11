Lady Leopards win at home, Jackpot boys take 1st place

WELLS — In their first cross country meet of the season, the Wells girls rode fresh legs and their home event to lock down a convincing victory.
On March 5, the Lady Leopards sent the first-eight girls across the line for the team title and the individual crown at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
On the boys side, Jackpot’s team posted four of the top-five runners en route to both the individual and team championships.
Girls
In a field of 10, each of Wells’ girls placed in the top-eight — led by a first-place race from Carolina Johnson with a time of 22:22.
She opened a 36-second gap between herself and second place, which went to teammate Liliana Cobian’s time of 23:08.
Lucy Beardall took third place with a 23:25, and McKenli Myers ranked fourth after a tight battle with fifth-place teammate Zion McKay — each posting times of 24:02.
Madison Wachtel crossed sixth in 24:33, Ana Roque-Luna followed after a lengthy gap in 25:57 for seventh place and the Lady Leopards’ roster was capped by an eight-straight string as Jimena Roque-Luna closed her run in 26:35.
Owyhee’s Makenna Thorpe took ninth place with a time of 28:18, and teammate Taylor Blossom rounded out the field with a 10th-place 29:37.
Boys
Jackpot’s boys went one-two across the finish line, first place captured by Junior (Hector) Ontiveros — who obliterated the field with a time of 15:19.
Teammate Jonnathan Rios crossed second in 17:00, and Owyhee’s Santina Thomas ranked third with a 17:19.
The Jaguars posted consecutive finishes in fourth and fifth place, Jacob V notching a time of 18:08 and teammate Ty Shannon crossing a minute later in 19:08.
A pair of Wells’ boys ended their runs in succession, with Victor Jauregui taking sixth in 19:25 and Ruben Cobian following in seventh with a time of 19:32.
Owyhee’s Monte Cummins ranked eighth with a time of 19:36, and Wells’ Morgan Johnson placed ninth with a run of 20:44.
Jackpot’s runners rounded out the field of 12 — sending three across the line in order — Andres Gonzalez finishing off the top-10 with a 21:22, Wesley Sanchez taking 11th in 28:24 and Rodolfo Gonzalez ending up 12th with a time of 28:35.
Up Next
The Jaguars will host the next meet at 11 a.m. MST on Friday, March 12, in Jackpot.