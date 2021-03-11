 Skip to main content
Lady Leopards win at home, Jackpot boys take 1st place
Carolina Johnson

Wells' Carolina Johnson runs toward the finish line on March 5, 2021, at Chimney Rock Golf Course, in Wells. She won the girls race with a time of 22:22, and the Lady Leopards earned the team title — sending the top-eight of 10 girls across the line in order.

 Photo by Amy Hunsaker

WELLS — In their first cross country meet of the season, the Wells girls rode fresh legs and their home event to lock down a convincing victory.

On March 5, the Lady Leopards sent the first-eight girls across the line for the team title and the individual crown at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

On the boys side, Jackpot’s team posted four of the top-five runners en route to both the individual and team championships.

Girls

In a field of 10, each of Wells’ girls placed in the top-eight — led by a first-place race from Carolina Johnson with a time of 22:22.

She opened a 36-second gap between herself and second place, which went to teammate Liliana Cobian’s time of 23:08.

Lucy Beardall took third place with a 23:25, and McKenli Myers ranked fourth after a tight battle with fifth-place teammate Zion McKay — each posting times of 24:02.

Madison Wachtel crossed sixth in 24:33, Ana Roque-Luna followed after a lengthy gap in 25:57 for seventh place and the Lady Leopards’ roster was capped by an eight-straight string as Jimena Roque-Luna closed her run in 26:35.

Owyhee’s Makenna Thorpe took ninth place with a time of 28:18, and teammate Taylor Blossom rounded out the field with a 10th-place 29:37.

Boys

Jackpot’s boys went one-two across the finish line, first place captured by Junior (Hector) Ontiveros — who obliterated the field with a time of 15:19.

Teammate Jonnathan Rios crossed second in 17:00, and Owyhee’s Santina Thomas ranked third with a 17:19.

The Jaguars posted consecutive finishes in fourth and fifth place, Jacob V notching a time of 18:08 and teammate Ty Shannon crossing a minute later in 19:08.

A pair of Wells’ boys ended their runs in succession, with Victor Jauregui taking sixth in 19:25 and Ruben Cobian following in seventh with a time of 19:32.

Owyhee’s Monte Cummins ranked eighth with a time of 19:36, and Wells’ Morgan Johnson placed ninth with a run of 20:44.

Jackpot’s runners rounded out the field of 12 — sending three across the line in order — Andres Gonzalez finishing off the top-10 with a 21:22, Wesley Sanchez taking 11th in 28:24 and Rodolfo Gonzalez ending up 12th with a time of 28:35.

Up Next

The Jaguars will host the next meet at 11 a.m. MST on Friday, March 12, in Jackpot.

