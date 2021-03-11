Lady Leopards win at home, Jackpot boys take 1st place

WELLS — In their first cross country meet of the season, the Wells girls rode fresh legs and their home event to lock down a convincing victory.

On March 5, the Lady Leopards sent the first-eight girls across the line for the team title and the individual crown at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

On the boys side, Jackpot’s team posted four of the top-five runners en route to both the individual and team championships.

Girls

In a field of 10, each of Wells’ girls placed in the top-eight — led by a first-place race from Carolina Johnson with a time of 22:22.

She opened a 36-second gap between herself and second place, which went to teammate Liliana Cobian’s time of 23:08.

Lucy Beardall took third place with a 23:25, and McKenli Myers ranked fourth after a tight battle with fifth-place teammate Zion McKay — each posting times of 24:02.

Madison Wachtel crossed sixth in 24:33, Ana Roque-Luna followed after a lengthy gap in 25:57 for seventh place and the Lady Leopards’ roster was capped by an eight-straight string as Jimena Roque-Luna closed her run in 26:35.