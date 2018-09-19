WELLS – The Wells volleyball team is on the rise, but coach Cody Kulinsky “hopes her team hasn’t peaked too early.”
The Lady Leopards are riding a four-game winning streak, including league-opening sweeps of Carlin and Jackpot.
Versus West Wendover
In a non-conference game on Sept. 11, Wells played a hard-fought contest on the road against the Lady Wolverines.
Wells took a back-and-forth battle the distance, winning in five sets.
The Lady Leopards won each of the first two frames by scores of 25-23 and 25-15, only to see West Wendover stave off a sweep in the third and fourth sets – the Lady Wolverines narrowly taking each by matching marks of 25-23.
“We came out strong in the first set, taking control of the pace of the game. We had some strong net play and had them scrapping for the ball..” Kulinsky said. “The next two sets were close, but Wendover had some good serving. We had to adjust our serve-receive a few times just to get the ball in play. We lost our concentration, which gave Wendover a big confidence boost. We were the team having to play tougher defense. Our net play also lacked the big plays we had seen in the first-two sets.”
In the deciding frame, the action was just as tight – Wells closing the match with a two-point win at 15-13.
Four of the five sets were separated by a grand total of eight points.
“We regrouped, refocused and just played one ball at a time. We had a couple of service-receive and net errors, but the girls kept fighting and didn’t let anything break their rhythm,” Kulinsky said.
Junior Jackie Berumen served a perfect 20-for-20 and led Wells with four aces, tying for the team high with eight kills.
Senior Sandra Casas also made eight putaways.
Spanish foreign-exchange student and libero Mariona Bolao made a team-high 50 digs, including what Kulinsky called “some very spectacular saves.”
Junior setter Aubrey Durant had a great all-around game, dishing a team-best 15 assists and serving 17-for-17 with three aces and adding six kills.
At the net, the stopper was senior Betty Aboite, who denied a whopping five blocks while driving seven kills, serving two aces.
Sophomore Cameron Powers served 20-for-22 with three aces, adding four kills.
Sophomore Megan Morgan finished with nine assists, two kills and an ace – junior Vanessa Solis putting away four balls, making two assists and serving an ace.
Versus Excel Christian
Another steady dose of road matches continued Friday at Excel Christian, the Lady Leopards rolling to a straight-set sweep of the Lady Warriors after a cross-state bus ride.
Wells set the tone early with a 25-8 win in the first frame, closing out the match with victories of 25-14 and 25-18.
Berumen ripped off point after point in the opening set, serving for 10 straight.
“We went on the floor with determination and a goal to achieve. We were going to show that we meant business and weren’t going to give up anything easy,” Kulinsky said. “The girls worked together smoothly, both offense and defense. They executed a new defense we have been working on in practice like they have been doing it all season.”
Kulinsky said the defense gives Wells “better coverage of hits and blocked balls.”
In the final two frames, Kulinsky switched her lineup to see how well groups of players responded to the new defense and offensive strategies, saying “it was nice to see I could mix up the girls and still have them work well together and execute great plays.”
Durant served a ridiculous 11 aces and put all but one her 19 serves in play, dishing six assists, hitting three kills and blocking a shot.
Aboite powered the front row, leading Wells with six kills and six stuffs.
Berumen served a perfect 11-for-11 with two aces.
Versus Carlin
On Saturday, the Lady Leopards opened league play of the Division 1A Northern-East at home, notching a three-set sweep over Carlin.
Wells rolled to a 25-9 win in the first set, coming back with victories of 25-13 and 25-7 in the clincher.
“A home crowd always seems to help the spirit and adrenaline of the girls. Our serving didn’t let us down, Jackie having another 10-point run in the first set, along with Cameron having six in a row,” Kulinsky said. “Aubrey had an eight-point serving run in the third set, with six of them being aces. This is a great group of girls. They can practice something new one night and are driven to execute it in the following games.”
Kulinsky said when defense is played hard, “it makes offense so much smoother to run plays off of.”
“The girls had a goal to start conference with a win, and they did,” she said.
Aboite ripped a team-best seven kills and blocked a shot, Powers adding five putaways, a stuff and two aces.
Berumen served 16-for-16 with two kills, Durant serving 17-for-18 with eight assists and three kills.
Junior Vanessa Solis dished six assists and made two putaways, Morgan killing three shots and Casas serving two aces.
Versus Jackpot
The Lady Leopards improved to 2-0 in the 1A Northern-East with a three-set sweep Thursday, in Jackpot.
Wells cruised to victories of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-10.
“Jackpot looks like they have a young team. I have seen some of the girls from junior high ball. They scored the first couple points, and that woke us up a little and then we played very well,” Kulinsky said. “We picked apart their defense, placing our hits and dumps. We saw the court very well. We didn’t have a lot of shots come back.”
Powers and Solis led the consistent serving – each nailing four aces – Powers going a perfect 17-for-17 behind the line with two runs of six points, also killing four shots.
Solis finished at 100 percent with a 13-for-13 effort, adding a putaway.
Durant fired three-unreturned serves, adding nine assists and a kill.
Aboite and Berumen tied for the team high with five putaways, Aboite pounding a block and serving two aces.
Casas killed four shots and served an ace.
Wells will look for a 3-0 start in league play at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka (1-0), which is slated to face the Lady Railroaders at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin (0-2).
Jackpot (0-1) will look for its first win in league play on the road at noon Saturday against the Lady Vandals, in Eureka.
*Neither Carlin nor Jackpot have submitted stats for their league matches.
