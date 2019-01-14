CARLIN – One game into the league season, the Carlin girls basketball team did not find the result it was looking for Friday night in the Division 1A Northern-East opener.
The Lady Railroaders were beaten by 30 points, falling 47-17 to Eureka.
Eureka dominated the contest throughout, holding Carlin to single digits in every quarter.
The Lady Vandals commanded a double-digit advantage in the first period, limiting the Lady Railroaders to a deuce.
Eureka outscored Carlin 12-2 in the first quarter and 14-3 in the second, the Lady Railroaders’ offense non-existent as the game went to the locker room.
At the half, the Lady Vandals led by 21 at 26-5.
Both teams scored in single digits in the third period, Eureka doubling up Carlin by a tally of 8-4.
The action picked up in the fourth, Carlin approaching double figures for the first time.
The Lady Railroaders finished with eight points in the frame, but Eureka tacked on a five-point advantage in the final-eight minutes with 13 points in the fourth.
By the final buzzer, the Lady Vandals stormed to a 47-17 victory in the Division 1A Northern-East opener for each team – the Lady Railroaders falling to 0-1.
Eureka scored the ball with balance and throughout its roster, 10 girls finding the books.
Freshman Kyra Todd led the way with 10 points, sophomore Gracie Garrett following with nine points and sophomore Cambria Davis and junior Breyana Miller dropping six apiece.
In defeat, Carlin sophomore Akilah Leach what she could for her team – scoring a game-high 12 points.
She tied for the game high with seven steals – matching the number of takeaways by Garrett – Leach also collecting seven rebounds.
Garrett swatted two shots for the Lady Vandals.
Just three players scored for the Lady Railroaders, junior Lachelle Doxey finishing with three points and senior Jaira Bencomo hitting a pair of free throws.
Doxey also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and made three steals, Eureka sophomore Ilyhia Greely pulling down a team-best six boards to go along with her team-high five assists – adding four points and four steals.
Eureka (2-0 in league) picked up second win of the league season Saturday, defeating the Lady Braves (0-1 in league) by a final score of 60-47 in Owyhee.
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders will get their second chance for a league victory, hosting Owyhee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.
Carlin boys
The Carlin boys opened the Division 1A Northern-East season with a 65-29 loss Friday at home to Eureka, stats unavailable for either team.
The Railroaders (0-1 in league) will take on Owyhee (1-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.
