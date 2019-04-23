CARLIN – Following doubleheader losses in non-league ballgames to Pahranagat Valley, the Carlin softball team was 10-run ruled by another non-conference opponent Saturday.
The Lady Railroaders suffered a 12-2 loss to Oasis Academy, Carlin scoring one run each in the first and fifth innings – the middle stages of the contest belonging to the Lady Bighorns.
Oasis Academy took a 2-1 lead in the top of the first, answered by a run from Carlin in the home half.
Unfortunately for the Lady Railroaders, they would not score for the next-three frames – the Lady Bighorns, on the other hand, posting a 10-run streak.
The Lady Bighorns mounted two runs in the second, three in the third and a game-high five in the top of the fifth – extending to an 11-run lead of 12-1.
Carlin posted a run in the bottom of the fifth, needing to mount one more score to force the game beyond the fifth.
The Lady Railroaders lost 12-2 due to the mercy rule.
Versus Wells
On Tuesday, Carlin traveled to Wells and took an early lead but saw the Lady Leopards improve to 2-0 in league play with a 10-3 victory – dropping the Lady Railroaders to 0-1 in the 1A Northern-East.
