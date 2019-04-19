{{featured_button_text}}
CARLIN – The Lady Railroaders opened the Division 1A North softball season with a win.

Carlin splits its April 13 contests with Mineral County, winning the first game of a doubleheader in a thrilling 14-13 ballgame – the Lady Railroaders fending off a five-run rally by the Lady Serpents in the top of the seventh inning for a one-run victory – Mineral County bouncing back and claiming the second game of the twin bill, 25-17.

Game One

Mineral County scored a run in the top of the first inning, answered by a pair from Carlin in the home half.

Both teams went scoreless in the second, but the Lady Serpents grabbed a 6-2 lead with a five-run frame in the top of the third.

In the fourth, Mineral County extended to a 7-2 advantage with a run in the top half – Carlin inching to within three with a two-run frame in the bottom.

The Lady Serpents went up 8-4 with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Railroaders rallied and tied the contest with four runs in the bottom half.

Carlin’s defense posted a clean inning in the top of the sixth, and the offense notched its best frame in the bottom – the Lady Railroaders rolling to a 14-8 lead with a six-run outburst.

In the top of the seventh, Mineral County made its push – scoring five runs before recording its third out – falling one-run short of forcing extra innings.

The Lady Railroaders won the opener by a final score of 14-13.

Game Two

The Lady Serpents rode a 13-run explosion in the top of the fifth and pulled away for a 25-17 victory.

Through four innings, Carlin trailed by just one at 5-4 – Mineral County notching three runs in the top of the second and two more in the top of the third – the Lady Railroaders posting a run each in the bottom of the first and fourth frames, scoring two runs in the third inning.

Following the Lady Serpents’ 13-run frame in the top of the fifth, Carlin answered with its frame high of seven runs in the bottom half – closing a 14-run deficit to seven at 18-11.

In the sixth inning, Mineral County scored a run but the Lady Railroaders trimmed the margin even more with a four-run effort in the bottom half – slicing the lead to four at 19-15.

However, Mineral County came to life once more in the top of the seventh – extending to a double-digit cushion with a six-run flurry.

Carlin added two runs in the home half, falling eight runs shy in a 25-17 loss.

Versus Pahranagat Valley

In a twin bill versus the defending state champion, the Lady Railroaders were defeated by wide margins in each – losing 16-0 in three innings and 22-5 in a complete game.

The Lady Panthers scored eight runs in the top of the first, six in the second and two more in the third – Pahranagat Valley’s defense pitching a shutout in each frame for a 16-0 win in three frames.

In the second half of the double dip, Carlin put up a better fight – despite the lopsided loss – going seven innings before losing 22-5.

The Lady Panthers plated five runs in the top of the first – Carlin a adding a pair in the bottom – the Lady Railroaders tying the game with a three-run effort in the home half of the second.

Pahranagat Valley responded with a seven-run frame in the top of the third, the defense not allowing a run for the remainder of the contest.

Despite Carlin’s ability to stave off the mercy rule with one-run frames in the top of the fourth and sixth innings and a scoreless effort in the top of the fifth, the Lady Panthers opened a 17-run victory with an eight-run explosion in the top of the seventh.

The doubleheader closed with a 22-5 win for the defending state champs.

Up Next

The Lady Railroaders will host Oasis Academy at noon Saturday, in Carlin.

